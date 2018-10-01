Photo Report: Red Bull Foxhunt 2018

Machynlleth hills

Antur Stiniog were running uplifts throughout the weekend.

Rachel Atherton getting practice runs in.

All smiles. Some women overcoming challenges they wouldn't normally do.

In good hands. Extreme medics had a few accidents to take care of throughout the weekend.

Practising different line choices.

Olly Davey keeping the track maintained and running.

Open grass sections with off-camber descents.

Out of the open into the beginning section of the woods.

Podium catering provided food for all the rider throughout the weekend.

Checking seeding times. Getting on the first line would give you the best chance at winning.

Girls had mechanical support throughout the weekend to keep their bikes going.

"I'm still alive" one rider shouts as she made her way down.

A narrow shoot limits the number of ladies able to pass thinning them out as the race goes on.

After race photos with the World Champ.

Rachel Atherton sharing a few words with all the riders.

It's been an amazing weekend. I love it, you meet all the different women that do mountain biking. Hearing their stories, why they ride? Why they got into it for the first place. It's really cool hearing why people ride, really inspiring.



It quite a hard you know. It's a hard track. Just seeing the girls all pushing themselves. I reckon about 80% of the women are probably a little out of their depth, so they're all stepping up, really pushing their riding and pushing themselves. You can see how proud they are when they finish the race. You get to the finish; its such a good atmosphere. Then they all meet each other and everyone's meeting people from different areas of the country and organising to meet up for a ride outside of this. This whole event is just about encouraging women to get on bikes and also to try racing. A lot of people here saying 'oh I'm not really into racing' then by the end weekend, after qualifying in the race then they're like 'i love racing, you feel a different energy when dropping in at that start gate'. They're all wanting to try more racing, which is really great. — Rachel Atherton

Top three podiums with the Fox

By now we should be familiar with what Red Bull Foxhunt is. We should also know that the sun in a place like Machynlleth, Wales (where Foxhunt was held last year and this year) can be quite rare but this weekend we were blessed with beautiful weather. And views. And food. And a great event. After an amazing season from Rachel Atherton (the Fox) and no broken bones, this was to be her first race in the newly earnt 2018 rainbow stripes.Sign up has never been more exciting when you receive your special racing jersey and a little box of Red Bull. Great way to start the weekend.Due to roadworks in town (part of the uplift route) uplifts were running slower than expected and I think the road workers needed some Red Bull more than the riders! Luckily, riders had the sun to enjoy and it was all sorted before 12 am.A pleasant climb to the top of the track ensures you've done your warm up. On the way down there are A-lines, B-lines and even C-lines. This does not only make overtaking slightly easier when it comes to the race but also gives a challenge. The A lines are usually more technical than the B or C lines. A lot of rides may avoid the A lines due to the technicality of them which could provide a clear path for the ‘A line riders’ in the race.Track builder Olly Davey put smiles on the riders faces with his great work. The track starts off with the typical wide open, flat out field and finishing with something similar. In between this ‘field sandwich’ was everything from rock drops to roots. Flowy burms and natural corners. Steep shoots and jumps. There was certainly something for everyone to try.Practice is all about knowing the lines and seeing if you can ride them. Rachel also stops and gives advice to riders in sections that are tricky. Don't be fooled by thinking you have everything sorted when you've ridden your line perfectly in practice. Without a doubt, others are planning on taking the same line! This is a mass start race with 200 women. Yes, we are lovely and polite and sometimes insist for others to “go ahead” but when the going gets tough, the tough get going. It's a race after all!Couscous and stew (vegetarian or meat option) served with a feta salad and that's lunch sorted for everyone. Now that everyone is fed, seeding starts at 2 pm. Seeding is just as important as the race. The faster time you get the closer you are to the front. Front row gives you a clear path. Being at the back means a lot more riders to overtake and that can cause carnage. Snacks are provided for after seeding for those waiting around. Tea, coffee and Red Bull is at an unlimited supply, available at pretty much all times. With seeding complete at 5 pm everyone can relax and check their results.As the sun sets and the fire is lit in the teepee the ladies chat excitedly about their day; sharing line choices and advice. A pleasant dinner of taco bowls, rice and chilli con carne (vegetarian and meat option) topped with cheese is served. To top it all off sticky toffee pudding and cream is for dessert. Rachel then does a Q&A about the track and offers to rap an Eminem song as rides struggled to think of questions. The movie ‘North Of Nightfall’ was put on to finish off the day. Now time for everyone to rest for tomorrow. Or not. If you're all for the late night fun because who isn't?The light rain overnight was not expected but gave the track prime conditions. A great way to start an early Sunday morning is with porridge and pancakes. The riders brief summed up the plan for the day and then there was no delay for the uplifts to get running for final practice at 9:30 am.Three hours of practice for the ladies and shortly after preparation for the moment everyone's been waiting for begins. Riders who seeded last start making their way to the top. Equipped with coats ready to endure the cold. A satisfactory supply of food waiting at the top and music brings positive vibes. All in good time everyone was at the top. Rachel gave her words of wisdom and the lining up began.Racers now in their positions. Each for their own. The horn sounds and its go time. Flat out and try not to get overtaken by The Fox. Just less than ten seconds into the race, crashes are happening left right and centre. This forced racers to take lines they may have never seen in practice. In tighter areas of the track, racers are jamming the lines. This is when you push through and don't hesitate when a chance to overtake occurs.Katie Wakeley put in a solid run of 2:59.75, staying in front of the girls giving her a clean run. Francie Arthur followed behind in second with a time of 3:02.52. Stacey Fisher fought to keep her position for third with Rosie Holdsworth and Samantha Pickard following a second behind each other.Meanwhile back on track Rachel had set off after the last rider. The hunting had begun. Getting off your bike is the last thing you want to do. Unfortunately, some had no choice. Finding a free line when there are so many rides can be difficult so spectators and marshes help out with that. Encouraging them to take other lines and cheering them on. A good amount of speed is needed so the uphills are easier. Ensuring a smooth gear change is also essential. The steep shoot was used to gain speed and prepare the ladies for a sprint off with fellow racers toward the finish.Did you get overtaken by 'The Fox'?Yes, I did unfortunately but it gave me a good line to follow. I was really nervous this morning but the race was great.Getting past the Red Bull finish arch is an achievement all of the ladies should be proud of. The finish area was filled with riders and their enjoyment. Racers were steadily streaming down the tack into the finish arena. Hugs were exchanged and smiles were seen all around.Top three riders were announced and the champagne showers began. Hungry riders lined up for lunch, chatted to Rachel and received autographs. Foxhunt has encouraged the ‘inner racer’ in some women. With a unique event like this women are getting more confident in riding. It also allows them to progress in a super fun way and get them a lot more involved in biking.What does it feel like to win Red Bull Foxhunt?"I'm pretty surprised, to be honest. It's my first time. I don't really know what to expect. I had seen the video from the previous years. I'm super happy. Super event." - Katie Wakeley: