Photo Epic: Red Bull Hardline 2018 - Race Day

Today, deep in the Welsh valleys, a hillside flanking Dinas Mawddwy laid host to a mythical show down. A tale of of true conquest - for there could only be one winner. Welcome to Wales - land of the dragon, for the fifth Red Bull Hardline.
Despite the UK sweltering in the hottest summer on record, the Welsh valleys remain verdant. While mid-week trackwalk and practice brought blue skies, things were about to turn sour. Things were about to get interesting. Fridays practice was cancelled due to biblical down poors akin to Lourdes 2017, the sodden ground was left to rest - hoping to preserve line choice for race day.
Shortly after dawn on race day and the multitude of lines were soon being moulded into a deep trench despite the sun trying to break through. To escape the rut riders would have to either place their rubber on precarious slabs of bedrock or send their bikes into space, a common occurrence on this track.
With Fridays practice cancelled riders were eager to get some track time this meant battling the elements with rain seemingly blowing in every time a rider dropped.
Gee sails over the enlarged final fly off and charges for the line
All the athletes made sure to put plenty of time into meeting their fans
After the event we grabbed a quick chat with Gee:So, you’ve finally won your home event, Hardline. How does it feel?
What makes Hardline different to the tracks on the World Cup circuit? What actually makes it more difficult? Some riders would say the jumps, but others suggest it’s the bits in between.
|Oh mate, amazing. It’s such a tough event and I’ve had so many tries – I’ve had mechanicals, injuries.. So yeah, absolutely buzzing.
How did you manage to maintain such a calm voice throughout the course preview on such a crazy track?
|It’s just the sheer number of obstacles, there’s lots of jumps, there’s so many drops. The bits between them are hard. It’s just a huge amount of information to process as you're riding down, you know, the person that can get it all through their mind and get it dialled is the fastest man down the hill.
|Ha ha ha – I was just chilling you know. Enjoying it, like, I quite enjoy it when there’s no pressure, you’re just doing a nice clean run down and compared to the speed you do in a race run – it’s quite chill.—Gee Atherton
Watch all the action tomorrow HERE
on RedbullTV at 10AM PST
Final Results:
1. Gee Atherton 03:06:73
2. Bernard Kerr 03:12:30
3. Charlie Hatton 03:18:92
4. Joe Smith 03:18:99
5. Alexandre Fayolle 03:22:78
6. Brage Vestavik 03:25:84
7. Florent Payet 03:26:48
8. Gaëtan Vigé 03:40:67
9. Laurie Greenland 03:43:24
10. Kade Edwards 05:47:52
MENTIONS: @redbullbike
/ @tris400d
/ @trek
16 Comments
it's Live at 6:00 PM WEST...
Post a Comment