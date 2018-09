Photo Epic: Red Bull Hardline 2018 - Race Day

Hardline rises from the ashes to thrill us once more Hardline rises from the ashes to thrill us once more

Dan Atherton handled the tools not the bars come race day. Here thinking about the day ahead with Olly Davey the other man due credit for this creation Dan Atherton handled the tools not the bars come race day. Here thinking about the day ahead with Olly Davey the other man due credit for this creation

Pearce defenders delivering again Pearce defenders delivering again

The uplifts were a sign of things to come The uplifts were a sign of things to come

Henry Fitzgerald drying grips Henry Fitzgerald drying grips

Kade attempting to at least leave the gate with a clear lense Kade attempting to at least leave the gate with a clear lense

Laurie Greenland in the gate, probably not wanting to hang around at the top Laurie Greenland in the gate, probably not wanting to hang around at the top

Rat Boy qualified in 8th but called it a day after that as the conditions were 'gnarly' stating he 'dont fancy another' on his instagram Rat Boy qualified in 8th but called it a day after that as the conditions were 'gnarly' stating he 'dont fancy another' on his instagram

Recce Wilson attended but unfortunately a crash in morning practice would see him hospitalized with a possible separated AC Recce Wilson attended but unfortunately a crash in morning practice would see him hospitalized with a possible separated AC

Alexandre Fayolle is never afraid of a huck, getting stuck into hefty lines whatever the weather Alexandre Fayolle is never afraid of a huck, getting stuck into hefty lines whatever the weather

Kade exits the woods - riders faced sporadic rain throughout the day making visibility problematic Kade exits the woods - riders faced sporadic rain throughout the day making visibility problematic

Despite a battered leg Brayton went big but unfortunately the injury would put an early end to his day. One to watch here in 2019. Despite a battered leg Brayton went big but unfortunately the injury would put an early end to his day. One to watch here in 2019.

Hockenhull off the canon Hockenhull off the canon

Sam Hockenhull didn't do a qualifying run or race - but he sure left his mark half way down most of the landings. Sam Hockenhull didn't do a qualifying run or race - but he sure left his mark half way down most of the landings.

Mid day trench maintenance teams Mid day trench maintenance teams

Brendog touches down on the canon Brendog touches down on the canon

Brendog lacking vision between the canon and the step up Brendog lacking vision between the canon and the step up

Brendog tackles a tear off on the step up in Qualifying, unfortunately he didn't make the cut Brendog tackles a tear off on the step up in Qualifying, unfortunately he didn't make the cut

Little luck for the Kestrel since qualifying 9th at World Champs. Injury would plague him in qualifying, a real shame following his near miss at Hardline glory last year. Little luck for the Kestrel since qualifying 9th at World Champs. Injury would plague him in qualifying, a real shame following his near miss at Hardline glory last year.

Kade Edwards snapped a chain in his race run, not that you'd know Kade Edwards snapped a chain in his race run, not that you'd know

Young Norwegian Brage Vestavik soars over the spectators to 6th Young Norwegian Brage Vestavik soars over the spectators to 6th

Gee's teammate Charlie Hatton charges off a large huck to take third place after having a DNS in 2017 Gee's teammate Charlie Hatton charges off a large huck to take third place after having a DNS in 2017

Gaëtan Vigé put himself out of rhythm on the last 3 jumps with a big pull out of the woods Gaëtan Vigé put himself out of rhythm on the last 3 jumps with a big pull out of the woods

Joe Smith sends it out of the woods ending up in 4th just 0.094 seconds back from Hatton in 3rd Joe Smith sends it out of the woods ending up in 4th just 0.094 seconds back from Hatton in 3rd

Tense times for 2016 winner Bernard Kerr in the finish arena as he watches Gee put a fast first split on the board Tense times for 2016 winner Bernard Kerr in the finish arena as he watches Gee put a fast first split on the board

Gee goes green in splits one and two Gee goes green in splits one and two

Gee sails over the enlarged final fly off and charges for the line Gee sails over the enlarged final fly off and charges for the line

Gee crosses the line with his eyes on the time Gee crosses the line with his eyes on the time

Gee chats to Ric Mclaughlin shortly after his win Gee chats to Ric Mclaughlin shortly after his win

Gee Atherton 1st, Bernard Kerr 2nd and Charlie Hatton in 3rd Gee Atherton 1st, Bernard Kerr 2nd and Charlie Hatton in 3rd

A champagne shower for previous winner Kerr A champagne shower for previous winner Kerr

Gee Atherton and his winning Trek Session 9.9 29 Gee Atherton and his winning Trek Session 9.9 29

All the athletes made sure to put plenty of time into meeting their fans All the athletes made sure to put plenty of time into meeting their fans

So, you’ve finally won your home event, Hardline. How does it feel?



Oh mate, amazing. It’s such a tough event and I’ve had so many tries – I’ve had mechanicals, injuries.. So yeah, absolutely buzzing.

What makes Hardline different to the tracks on the World Cup circuit? What actually makes it more difficult? Some riders would say the jumps, but others suggest it’s the bits in between.



It’s just the sheer number of obstacles, there’s lots of jumps, there’s so many drops. The bits between them are hard. It’s just a huge amount of information to process as you're riding down, you know, the person that can get it all through their mind and get it dialled is the fastest man down the hill.

How did you manage to maintain such a calm voice throughout the course preview on such a crazy track?



Ha ha ha – I was just chilling you know. Enjoying it, like, I quite enjoy it when there’s no pressure, you’re just doing a nice clean run down and compared to the speed you do in a race run – it’s quite chill. — Gee Atherton

Today, deep in the Welsh valleys, a hillside flanking Dinas Mawddwy laid host to a mythical show down. A tale of of true conquest - for there could only be one winner. Welcome to Wales - land of the dragon, for the fifth Red Bull Hardline.Despite the UK sweltering in the hottest summer on record, the Welsh valleys remain verdant. While mid-week trackwalk and practice brought blue skies, things were about to turn sour. Things were about to get interesting. Fridays practice was cancelled due to biblical down poors akin to Lourdes 2017, the sodden ground was left to rest - hoping to preserve line choice for race day.Shortly after dawn on race day and the multitude of lines were soon being moulded into a deep trench despite the sun trying to break through. To escape the rut riders would have to either place their rubber on precarious slabs of bedrock or send their bikes into space, a common occurrence on this track.With Fridays practice cancelled riders were eager to get some track time this meant battling the elements with rain seemingly blowing in every time a rider dropped.After the event we grabbed a quick chat with Gee:Watch all the action tomorrow HERE on RedbullTV at 10AM PSTFinal Results:1. Gee Atherton 03:06:732. Bernard Kerr 03:12:303. Charlie Hatton 03:18:924. Joe Smith 03:18:995. Alexandre Fayolle 03:22:786. Brage Vestavik 03:25:847. Florent Payet 03:26:488. Gaëtan Vigé 03:40:679. Laurie Greenland 03:43:2410. Kade Edwards 05:47:52