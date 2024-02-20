Practice Photo Epic: Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

Welcome to Tasmania.

Situated deep in the Derwent Valley, in the south-west of Tasmania, lies the quiet old forestry town of Maydena. A jurassic wonderland of all things two-wheeled, Maydena Bike Park is a purpose-built gravity park that continues to cement its place as one of the world's best riding destinations. This inaugural Tasmanian edition of Hardline marks the first time the event has left the rainy shores of Wales. It's only taken 10 years, but the wait is already proving to be worth it.

Simon French and his Dirt Art team have worked night and day for three months getting this monster of a course ready and have kept their cards close to their chests, keeping much of the course design under wraps until the start of this week when the world best have started arriving and lifting the veil.

A fresh track and the first day of practice is often a recipe for a few little lie downs.
photo
Thibault Laly got straight to work getting comfy off the 60ft road gap.

photo
Lou Ferguson was the stand-out lady of the day, being the first lady to hit the monster drop, and often dropped into the features without a tow-in.

photo
Jackson Goldstone following Theo Erlangsen through the first lap down.

photo
George Brannigan's done well at Hardline before, and this course will suit his big send, big speed style.

photo
Brook MacDonald's looking like his old self aboard his new bike, letting the back end bark.

photo
This Hardline course is child's play for a rampage pro like Reed Boggs.

photo
Gas to flats here, gassing it to flat.

photo
Jackson Goldstone has been making short work of unlocking the features here.

photo
Whilst the course is littered with big, technical features, there's a huge amount of brilliant "in-between" sections which will be where the race is won.

photo
Edgar Briole off one of the smaller rocks.

photo
TommyG diving in.

photo
Full steeze at all times for Blenki.

photo
Laurie Greenland in a rare moment of both wheels on the ground.

photo
Johny Salido is one of several freeriders turning their hand to hardline this week.

photo
Tahnee Seagrave has already unlocked a lot of the large features on the first day.

photo
Gracey Hemstreet has been quietly going about her business here today, ticking off the big drops one by one, making things look easy.

photo
Cami Nog was often times the first of the ladies to send features today.

photo
Reed Boggs off the second of the three rock drops.

photo
Looza isn't the biggest of dudes, but these features make him look tiny.

photo

photo
Sam Blenkinsop looks to be getting comfy on his new Zerode.

photo
Good vibes only for fast tracks here in Tassie.

photo
Harriet Burbridge-Smith was sending it all morning, at times finding herself in the bushes.

photo
Ed Master was on the start list for Hardline this week, but a head knock last week means he's trackside this week - Ed Bull v Red Bull.

photo
Mechanics need steeze too.

photo
Vlogs, crypto, and 60ft drops - all in a days work.

photo
Until tomorrow.


