Practice Photo Epic: Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

Welcome to Tasmania.
Situated deep in the Derwent Valley, in the south-west of Tasmania, lies the quiet old forestry town of Maydena. A jurassic wonderland of all things two-wheeled, Maydena Bike Park is a purpose-built gravity park that continues to cement its place as one of the world's best riding destinations. This inaugural Tasmanian edition of Hardline marks the first time the event has left the rainy shores of Wales. It's only taken 10 years, but the wait is already proving to be worth it.
Simon French and his Dirt Art team have worked night and day for three months getting this monster of a course ready and have kept their cards close to their chests, keeping much of the course design under wraps until the start of this week when the world best have started arriving and lifting the veil.