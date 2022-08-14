Photo Epic: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2022

As the Joyride athletes woke up and looked out their window, they were presented with dark skies and gusts of winds that had every flag in Whistler Village billowing back and forth. Not the ideal conditions for the 10th anniversary of Red Bull Joyride. The rider's meeting on the morning of finals concluded with the riders agreeing to cancel the morning practice session due to Mother Nature. Fortunately, as the day went on, the weather started to cooperate, the sun started to peak through and the wind died down, although the finals were pushed back an hour to ensure the athletes were competing in the safest of conditions. The crowd came out in droves to watch the world's best slope riders hit the brand new Joyride course which the living legend, Brandon Semenuk, had a hand in designing and included a 16.7’ wide sphere similar to the one seen in Semenuk’s film, Realm. The riders were stoked on the course and the fans were super stoked to erupt as the athletes performed poetry in motion as they made their way down this mind boggling course.
The heavy-hitting final started with the gnarliest of tricks and never stopped until the last run that came from our first place finisher Emil Johansson, whose last run was a victory run as no other competitor could touch his first run score. Although Emil's incredible first run was something out of a video game, an honorable mention has to go to Tomas Lemoine - he boosted the entire last feature on the course, the on-off-drop. There is no picture that would do this justice, you just have to go watch the replay. He would finish third behind Timothe Bringer. Another Red Bull Joyride for the books.
