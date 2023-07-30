Photo Epic: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2023

Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2023


Yesterday morning, dark skies and gusts of wind had a few of us questioning if conditions were going to be ideal for the afternoon's Slopestyle event. But as the day went on, the sun began to peak through the clouds, more Red Bulls were consumed, and the winds calmed a little. Every nook and cranny surrounding the Slopestyle course flooded with spectators, as the 4pm start time drew nearer. The start time got pushed back by half an hour, then another half, and another... and finally, after three hours of weather delays to ensure the safest possible riding conditions, the Red Bull Joyride began. The one flip side to such a delayed start was that spectators were treated to incredible golden hour lighting, giving the event an extra touch of magic. Tensions were high, the crowds - out in their thousands - were positively feral. Tom Isted held some crowd favour going into the contest, as he kept the audience from boredom with his several solo practice laps.

Eventually, all the riders began their aerial show, treating spectators to some incredible practice party laps that had the crowd erupting. At 7.30pm, the finally contest began, and athletes had just one chance to put down the run of a lifetime. It was an intense final, with a few painful crashes and incredible performances from all competitors. Emil Johansson's dominating run gained him the gold medal, meaning that he had an undefeated season, whilst become the winningest Slopestyle rider in history. Paul Couderc, who came second, put down the run of his life with rotations both ways and two double flips, including one on the gnarly final step-down feature. Likewise, Tom Isted put down a heater of a run, including a frontflip tuck no-hander and a double backflip, earning his second podium of his breakout season. It was an incredible evening, and we were so happy to have been able to witness the show. And if these photos have got you hyped to live it all again, don't forget there's the replay available to watch any time.



Kinda like a Taylor Swift concert, just without the bag checks.

Juggling weather delays, the broadcast, and 14 riders differing opinions is no easy feat. DK definitely will have lost a few years off the back of today.

Erik Fedko

It was a tough day on the athletes, sitting nervous for almost 12 hours whilst they went through the motions of practice, then waiting for a contest that may have not happened

Tom Isted

30,000 odd fans stood around for over three hours waiting for the show, without complaint.

Symon Godziek

Fedko wasted no time once the wind stopped.

Tom Isted wasn't mucking around today. One of the only riders out there practicing in the wind, and going huge in his run. We'll let the comments decide if he was robbed or not.

Erik Fedko

Thomas Lemoine

Miquel Guerrero

With the prospect of only getting one run in, Lemoine went all in.

Emil Johansson

Szymon Godziek

Erik Fedko

Paul Couderc having a mid run stretch

Lucas Huppert

This year's Joyride marks the last Slopestyle competition for Tomas Lemoine.

Symon Godziek

If there's any consolation prize for the wind hold, its that we were treated to glorious late evening light.

Erik Fedko in that glorious light.

Paul Couderc

Emil Johansson

This was a special day for Ben Thompson, competing at Joyride in front of his home crowd.

Paul Couderc

Tim Bringer was one of many riders capable of so much more had of they been able to clean things up for their second run.

Griffin Paulson

If it weren't for the one and done format, I have no doubt we'd have seen Fedko several places higher up the board.

Lucas Huppert

Last man down the hill, Emil Johansson

Four from Four for the GOAT this season.


3 Comments
  • 4 0
 Seems to me after the wind delay was over, they could have skipped the rider intros & started the contest. Maybe that way they could have fit 2 runs in.
  • 5 0
 Lamest joyride ever. Microphone drop. Bring it on.
  • 1 0
 How is Brandon Semenuk not the GOAT?????





