Photo Epic: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2023

Yesterday morning, dark skies and gusts of wind had a few of us questioning if conditions were going to be ideal for the afternoon's Slopestyle event. But as the day went on, the sun began to peak through the clouds, more Red Bulls were consumed, and the winds calmed a little. Every nook and cranny surrounding the Slopestyle course flooded with spectators, as the 4pm start time drew nearer. The start time got pushed back by half an hour, then another half, and another... and finally, after three hours of weather delays to ensure the safest possible riding conditions, the Red Bull Joyride began. The one flip side to such a delayed start was that spectators were treated to incredible golden hour lighting, giving the event an extra touch of magic. Tensions were high, the crowds - out in their thousands - were positively feral. Tom Isted held some crowd favour going into the contest, as he kept the audience from boredom with his several solo practice laps.
Eventually, all the riders began their aerial show, treating spectators to some incredible practice party laps that had the crowd erupting. At 7.30pm, the finally contest began, and athletes had just one chance to put down the run of a lifetime. It was an intense final, with a few painful crashes and incredible performances from all competitors. Emil Johansson's dominating run gained him the gold medal, meaning that he had an undefeated season, whilst become the winningest Slopestyle rider in history. Paul Couderc, who came second, put down the run of his life with rotations both ways and two double flips, including one on the gnarly final step-down feature. Likewise, Tom Isted put down a heater of a run, including a frontflip tuck no-hander and a double backflip, earning his second podium of his breakout season. It was an incredible evening, and we were so happy to have been able to witness the show. And if these photos have got you hyped to live it all again, don't forget there's the replay
available to watch any time.