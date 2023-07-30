Photo Epic: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2023

Kinda like a Taylor Swift concert, just without the bag checks.

Juggling weather delays, the broadcast, and 14 riders differing opinions is no easy feat. DK definitely will have lost a few years off the back of today.

Erik Fedko

It was a tough day on the athletes, sitting nervous for almost 12 hours whilst they went through the motions of practice, then waiting for a contest that may have not happened

Tom Isted

30,000 odd fans stood around for over three hours waiting for the show, without complaint.

Symon Godziek

Fedko wasted no time once the wind stopped.

Tom Isted wasn't mucking around today. One of the only riders out there practicing in the wind, and going huge in his run. We'll let the comments decide if he was robbed or not.

Erik Fedko

Thomas Lemoine

Miquel Guerrero

With the prospect of only getting one run in, Lemoine went all in.

Emil Johansson

Szymon Godziek

Erik Fedko

Paul Couderc having a mid run stretch

Lucas Huppert

This year's Joyride marks the last Slopestyle competition for Tomas Lemoine.

Symon Godziek

If there's any consolation prize for the wind hold, its that we were treated to glorious late evening light.

Erik Fedko in that glorious light.

Paul Couderc

Emil Johansson

This was a special day for Ben Thompson, competing at Joyride in front of his home crowd.

Paul Couderc

Tim Bringer was one of many riders capable of so much more had of they been able to clean things up for their second run.

Griffin Paulson

If it weren't for the one and done format, I have no doubt we'd have seen Fedko several places higher up the board.

Lucas Huppert

Last man down the hill, Emil Johansson

Four from Four for the GOAT this season.