Photo Epic: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2024

This morning, the pinnacle of Slopestyle, Red Bull Joyride, took centre stage at Crankworx Whistler, writing history with women competing on the acclaimed course for the first time ever. Under optimal conditions, the competition was moved from 4pm to 10am due to forecasted afternoon winds, the 35,000 spectators on-site and viewers online were treated to an incredible display of skill and bravery from the riders.
David Godziek from Poland made history by securing the esteemed Triple Crown of Slopestyle title after winning three Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship (SWC) events. Godziek, who won his first ever SWC gold medal earlier this year at the Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle, delivered a clean, awe-inspiring second run, scoring 96.6 points, after going down on the last feature in his first run. Tim Bringer, who earned a strong 94.4 in his first run but crashed in his second, took home the silver medal, while Max Fredriksson from Sweden, the only male athlete who made it down the course without a crash in today’s competition, returned after a difficult year dealing with injuries to secure bronze.
In the women’s competition, prodigy Alma Wiggberg repeated her victory from Crankworx Cairns, scoring 89.4 points with a variety of skills and aerial prowess. Local rider Natalia Miller from Coquitlam, BC, grabbed silver with 78.6 points, narrowly edging out Shealen Reno, who scored 78 points. Reno not only took home a bronze medal for Red Bull Joyride but also won the 2024 Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship due to her consistent performance throughout the season, making her the first ever female Slopestyle World Champion.
The competition saw several challenges, with some riders, including Jake Atkinson, Chance Moore, and Natalia Niedźwiedź, crashing in practice, resulting in alternates Alex Alanko, Lukas Skiöld, and Kathi Kuypers. Additionally, Emil Johansson, who won the Triple Crown of Slopestyle for the past three years in a row, had to withdraw from the competition this morning due to a crash in practice.
Despite the great conditions and riders referring to the course being “the best Slopestyle course they have ever ridden” earlier this week, many riders, including Tom Isted, Max Langille, and Harriet Burbidge-Smith, were unable to complete their runs. Paul Couderc, Nicholi Rogatkin, and Torquato Testa decided not to drop in on their second runs after taking heavy hits on their first.