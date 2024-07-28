Powered by Outside

Photo Epic: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 28, 2024
by Cameron Mackenzie  

photo
Photo Epic

Red Bull Joyride

Crankworx Whistler 2024

Words & Photography // Cam Mackenzie, Dave Trumpore, Brooks Curran & Izzy Lidsky

This morning, the pinnacle of Slopestyle, Red Bull Joyride, took centre stage at Crankworx Whistler, writing history with women competing on the acclaimed course for the first time ever. Under optimal conditions, the competition was moved from 4pm to 10am due to forecasted afternoon winds, the 35,000 spectators on-site and viewers online were treated to an incredible display of skill and bravery from the riders.

David Godziek from Poland made history by securing the esteemed Triple Crown of Slopestyle title after winning three Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship (SWC) events. Godziek, who won his first ever SWC gold medal earlier this year at the Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle, delivered a clean, awe-inspiring second run, scoring 96.6 points, after going down on the last feature in his first run. Tim Bringer, who earned a strong 94.4 in his first run but crashed in his second, took home the silver medal, while Max Fredriksson from Sweden, the only male athlete who made it down the course without a crash in today’s competition, returned after a difficult year dealing with injuries to secure bronze.

In the women’s competition, prodigy Alma Wiggberg repeated her victory from Crankworx Cairns, scoring 89.4 points with a variety of skills and aerial prowess. Local rider Natalia Miller from Coquitlam, BC, grabbed silver with 78.6 points, narrowly edging out Shealen Reno, who scored 78 points. Reno not only took home a bronze medal for Red Bull Joyride but also won the 2024 Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship due to her consistent performance throughout the season, making her the first ever female Slopestyle World Champion.

The competition saw several challenges, with some riders, including Jake Atkinson, Chance Moore, and Natalia Niedźwiedź, crashing in practice, resulting in alternates Alex Alanko, Lukas Skiöld, and Kathi Kuypers. Additionally, Emil Johansson, who won the Triple Crown of Slopestyle for the past three years in a row, had to withdraw from the competition this morning due to a crash in practice.

Despite the great conditions and riders referring to the course being “the best Slopestyle course they have ever ridden” earlier this week, many riders, including Tom Isted, Max Langille, and Harriet Burbidge-Smith, were unable to complete their runs. Paul Couderc, Nicholi Rogatkin, and Torquato Testa decided not to drop in on their second runs after taking heavy hits on their first.


photo
Godziek got things going early.

It was hard to tell if Emil was keeping his cards close to his chest or riding conservative this morning.
It was hard to tell if Emil was keeping his cards close to his chest or riding conservatively this morning.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith was trying to dial in those backies still during this mornings practice.
Harriet Burbidge-Smith was trying to dial in those backies still during this morning's practice.

photo

Fedko
In typical Fedko fashion, he's always going big.

photo

photo

Another trick up Haz s sleeves
Another trick up Haz's sleeves

Erik Fedko in the clouds
Erik Fedko in the clouds

Tom Isted

Warming up for the big show
Warming up for the big show.

Alma Wiggberg with the flip combos
Alma Wiggberg with the flip combos.

photo
Max Langille starting small....

Griffin Paulson was hungry for a big ride in front of a home crowd.
Griffin Paulson was hungry for a big ride in front of a home crowd.

Full send at all times for the champ Godziek.
Full send at all times for the champ, Godziek.

photo

Lucas Huppert on one of the Joyride trick jumps
Lucas Huppert on one of the Joyride trick jumps.

Griffin Paulson flipping above the crowd
Griffin Paulson flipping above the crowd

photo
For 10 am, the crowd was still out in force.

Lucas Huppert looking comfy in those first couple rotations
Lucas Huppert looking comfy in those first couple rotations

Erik Fedko always with the cleanest style
Erik Fedko always with the cleanest style

photo
Testa twisting.

Griffin Paulson crashed in his first run but not before laying some tricks out.
Griffin Paulson crashed in his first run but not before laying some tricks out.

Local favorite Ben Thompson front flipping the final jump as park shredders look on from the lift
Local favorite Ben Thompson front flipping the final jump as park shredders look on from the lift

photo
Godziek knew exactly what needed to be done today if he was to clinch that triple crown trophy.

Lukas Skiold with a huge flip whip
Lukas Skiöld with a huge flip whip

photo
A new feature for this year's Joyride course was this wall ride above the quarter, although I'm not sure any were using the wall this week.

photo
Lukas Skiöld's first Joyride.

Ben Thompson fastplant straight into the run
Ben Thompson fastplant straight into the run

A day to forget for Nicholi Rogatkin
A day to forget for Nicholi Rogatkin

photo
Max Langille out the start hut.

Kathi Kuypers about to make history with the first female lap in Joyride competition
Kathi Kuypers about to make history with the first female lap in Joyride competition

Alma Wiggberg getting straight into it with a bar spin on the technical whale tale
Alma Wiggberg getting straight into it with a bar spin on the technical whale-tale.

Harriet Burbridge-Smith upsidedown
Harriet Burbridge-Smith upsidedown

Tim Bringer through a sea of spectators
Tim Bringer through a sea of spectators

The extension on David Godziek s sui certainly helped earn him a couple points
The extension on David Godziek's sui certainly helped earn him a couple points

Shealen Reno 3
Shealen Reno 3*

photo

photo
A UFR - Unidentified flying rider.

photo
Godziek ready to put on a show.

Lucas Huppert trying not to hit folks on the lift as he boosts to the moon
Lucas Huppert trying not to hit folks on the lift as he boosts to the moon

photo
Tom Isted has no chill - he'd rather crash than put down a safe run.

Nicholai Rogatkin s famous cash roll
Nicholai Rogatkin's famous cash roll

Griffin Paulsen coming back in his second run
Griffin Paulson coming back in his second run

Max Fredriksson 3rd with an 84.40
Max Fredriksson 3rd with an 84.40

Paul Couderc
Paul Couderc with the extension.

Alex Alamo up onto the Red Bull Surgeon s Table
Alex Alamo up onto the Red Bull Surgeon's Table

photo
Shealen Reno getting crossed up out the start hut.

Alma Wiggberg winning the inaugural Women s Joyride by going absolutely huge on every feature and a score of 89.40
Alma Wiggberg winning the inaugural Women's Joyride by going absolutely huge on every feature, and a score of 89.40

Shealen Reno 3rd in the women s comp with a 78.00
Shealen Reno 3rd in the women's comp with a 78.00

Lisa Marie Blanc would come 4th in the Women s field
Lisa Marie Blanc would come 4th in the Women's field

Natasha Miller 2nd in the Women s competition
Natasha Miller 2nd in the Women's competition

Natasha Miller flying into second place
Natasha Miller flying into second place.

Alma Wiggberg dominated this years Joyride from her first run.
Alma Wiggberg dominated this year's Joyride from her first run.

Haz s iconic backie
Haz's iconic backie would be the trick that would see her come unstuck on both runs.

Alma Wiggberg looked incredibly comfortable on every Joyride feature
Alma Wiggberg looked incredibly comfortable on every Joyride feature.

Local hero Ben Thompson inspiring the next generation on the lift
Local hero Ben Thompson inspiring the next generation on the lift.

Lukas SKI LD clicked.
Lukas Skiöld clicked.

Timoth Bringer laying it all out on the second run
Timothé Bringer laying it all out on the second run.

David Godziek dropping some jaws
David Godziek dropping some jaws.

Tom Isted coming detached from his bike mid air
Tom Isted coming detached from his bike mid air

photo
A dramatic end to Tom Isted's Joyride campaign.

Torquato Testa
Torquato Testa landed in 7th.

photo
Lukas Skiöld wasn't holding back.

Tim Bringer was one the the few to make it this far down the course and throw a trick on this feature
Tim Bringer was one of the few to make it this far down the course and throw a trick on this feature.

photo
Max Fredrikkson's been chasing a strong result here at Joyride for a few years now, stoked to see him land on the box today.

photo
It wasn't Max Langille's day - A crash in both runs saw him fall down the scoreboard.

Fedko
4th for Fedko today.

photo
Max Fredriksson folded.

Local Ben Thompson floating above the sports greatest stage
Local Ben Thompson floating above the sports greatest stage

photo
A fight for first place long into the seconds runs is a story we haven't heard for a while.

Tim Bringer went for style on his final run after crashing higher up on the course
Tim Bringer went for style on his final run after crashing higher up on the course.

photo
Bringer looked content with his first run score, coming down towards the line on a chill victory lap.

photo
From zero to hero - Dawid Godziek won his first Crankworx Slopestyle earlier this year, and went on to claim all three wins.

The kids looking up to some of their heroes
The kids looking up to some of their heroes

photo
Your 2024 Crankworx Whistler Joyride Podium.

photo

All gold all the time for David Godziek this year
All gold all the time for David Godziek this year

photo


