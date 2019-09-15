Photo Epic: Finals - Hardline 2019

Today brought the sixth battle deep in Dinas Mawddwy, North Wales. A course designed to test the best athletes in the world has done just that. With just 14 riders remaining following qualifying, who would race to survive and who would race to thrive? With yesterday's weather on the up, today's weather brought us firmly back down - building winds, poor visibility, and slick slop all turning up the difficulty a notch. The riders had time for just two practice runs this morning to acclimatise to the new conditions before tackling the most punishing downhill track in the world.
Top Five Riders:
1st. Bernard Kerr: 2:52.109
2nd. Gee Atherton: 2:55.338
3rd. Joe Smith: 2:57.886
4th. Brage Vestavik: 2:59.828
5th. Alexandre Fayolle: 3:00.509
