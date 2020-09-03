Photo Story: Reece Wallace Flies His Plane Around BC to Ride

FLYING THE PLEIGN Words & Photography // Liam Wallace Totally not shopped

Cessna 150 - Golf Whiskey Quebec Uniform ready for takeoff. Permission to buzz the tower?

Cessna 150 - Golf Whiskey Quebec Uniform, you are clear for takeoff.

First stop on the stay home tour, Vancouver Island

Freeride still lives.

Less cables = more bar turns.

About the rider.

Weight: 170lb

Height: 5'11"

Riding Style: Aggressive

Preference: Stiff Reece runs his bike in a fairly specific manner to do specific things. He runs the suspension with less sag than most, 5% front and 15% rear, with loads of compression damping. In terms of bottom out resistance, he uses as many volume reducers in the front and rear as possible to keep it progressive and stiff without hitting the end of the stroke on large features. The wireless drivetrain and dropper allows less clutter in the cockpit and to spin the bars with more ease



The gold standard

Being an aircraft owner has been a wonderful experience. It's full of fulfilling memories like maxing out your credit card, trouble shooting 46 year old electronics, and my personal favourite, saying 'you can't put a price on happiness'. I encourage everyone trying to make a small fortune to invest a large one in a plane. It's all worth it when you have the praise and admiration of your friends and family with kind works like, 'you shouldn't have bought that' or 'can you get your money back?' Or my personal favourite, 'Does your wife know?' - Reece

Little island off the coast of Tofino, B.C. Not a bad lunch spot

Off to the mainland

Behind the scenes

My plane's little 100hp motor burns less fuel than my truck, so it's a slightly more environmentally conscious choice than taking the ferry and driving every time I need to leave the island. Obviously not great, but the motor burns less fuel per trip than my truck - Reece

Too close for missiles, switching to guns

"Ladies and gentlemen, if you'll look out the left side of the plane, you will see The Black Tusk at the top of Garibaldi Provincial Park"

If you look closely, way in the back is Vancouver Island

Welcome to the Green Room

So many slabs, so little time

Squamish, B.C.

Till next time, Squamish!

We are currently at a cruising altitude of uuuuuuhhhhhhh 9500', the local time at our destination of Nanaimo Airport is uuhh 9:00pm, temperature is uuuhh, 26 degrees. We know you don't have a choice in tiny airplane airlines, so see you next time sucker