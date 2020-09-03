Photo Story: Reece Wallace Flies His Plane Around BC to Ride

Sep 3, 2020
by Giant Bicycles  

FLYING THE PLEIGN
Words & Photography // Liam Wallace
Totally not shopped

Last year, Reece Wallace obtained his pilot's license and this changed the way he would ride forever. Reece took some time during COVID-19 pandemic to head into his own backyard and explore the trails close to his home of Nanaimo, British Columbia. Longing to avoid masses but still ride, Reece loaded up his little 1974 Cessna 150 with his Reign 27.5 in the back and explored what BC has to offer in a relatively unusual manner. All the locations include; Mt. Tzouhalem, Mt. Prevost, Mt. Benson [all on Vancouver Island], Ledgeview Mountain in Abbotsford and Squamish.






Cessna 150 - Golf Whiskey Quebec Uniform ready for takeoff. Permission to buzz the tower?


Cessna 150 - Golf Whiskey Quebec Uniform, you are clear for takeoff.



First stop on the stay home tour, Vancouver Island





Freeride still lives.











Staying close to home allowed Reece time to explore much of what Vancouver Island has to offer for trail riding from Mt. Prevost to Tzouhalem. The island has a large variety of riding from smooth, flowy single track to full on downhill style trails, jumps, tech and everything in-between









Less cables = more bar turns.

About the rider.
Weight: 170lb
Height: 5'11"
Riding Style: Aggressive
Preference: Stiff
Reece runs his bike in a fairly specific manner to do specific things. He runs the suspension with less sag than most, 5% front and 15% rear, with loads of compression damping. In terms of bottom out resistance, he uses as many volume reducers in the front and rear as possible to keep it progressive and stiff without hitting the end of the stroke on large features. The wireless drivetrain and dropper allows less clutter in the cockpit and to spin the bars with more ease

Fork: DVO Onyx SC 170mm 95psi
Shock: DVO Topaz 3 190psi
Wheels: Industry Nine Enduro 305 w/ Hydra hubs, rainbow
Tires: Maxxis DHF front EXO+, 23 psi. Maxxis DHR 2 rear DH casing, 26 psi. Both tubeless
Stack: 30mm under stem
Frame Size: M
Cockpit: Chromag Fubar OSX cutdown to 765mm. 40mm Ranger stem. Palmskin grips
Saddle: Chromag Overture
Drivetrain: AXS
Brakes: Code RSC
Pedals: Chromag Scarab w/ washers removed
Inserts: Tannus Armour tubeless inserts


The gold standard





Just like a trail bike, a plane offers unrivalled ability to explore, visit and take advantage of locations that are not accessible by foot or automobile



bigquotesBeing an aircraft owner has been a wonderful experience. It's full of fulfilling memories like maxing out your credit card, trouble shooting 46 year old electronics, and my personal favourite, saying 'you can't put a price on happiness'. I encourage everyone trying to make a small fortune to invest a large one in a plane. It's all worth it when you have the praise and admiration of your friends and family with kind works like, 'you shouldn't have bought that' or 'can you get your money back?' Or my personal favourite, 'Does your wife know?' - Reece







Little island off the coast of Tofino, B.C. Not a bad lunch spot







Off to the mainland



Behind the scenes

bigquotesMy plane's little 100hp motor burns less fuel than my truck, so it's a slightly more environmentally conscious choice than taking the ferry and driving every time I need to leave the island. Obviously not great, but the motor burns less fuel per trip than my truck - Reece


bigquotesToo close for missiles, switching to guns






"Ladies and gentlemen, if you'll look out the left side of the plane, you will see The Black Tusk at the top of Garibaldi Provincial Park"





If you look closely, way in the back is Vancouver Island






Welcome to the Green Room


So many slabs, so little time


Squamish, B.C.





























Till next time, Squamish!




Squamish is known in the aviation community as being a very difficult location to learn how to fly due to its proximity to the mountains, unpredictable weather and large winds. All those factors coupled with a small runway make it an interesting airport when conditions are tough. However, the views are almost certainly worth it.



bigquotesWe are currently at a cruising altitude of uuuuuuhhhhhhh 9500', the local time at our destination of Nanaimo Airport is uuhh 9:00pm, temperature is uuuhh, 26 degrees. We know you don't have a choice in tiny airplane airlines, so see you next time sucker


Keep your eyes on Pinkbike on September 15th for the full video of Reece's trip

Pilot & Rider: Reece Wallace
Photography & Words: Liam Wallace

