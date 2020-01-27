Photo Epic: Remembering a Legend - McGazza Fest 2020

Jan 27, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
MCGAZZA FEST 2020
Celebrating the legacy of Kelly McGarry
Photography by Sterling Lorence / Words by Sarah Moore


From a mega train at Queenstown Skyline Bike Park on Friday to a chainless Air DH on Saturday to a Gorge Road Jam on Sunday, riders from around the world got together in Queenstown, New Zealand for a full weekend of riding and partying to celebrate the legacy of Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest. Casey Brown, Brett Rheeder, Ryan Howard, Ethan Nell, DJ Brandt, Carson Storch, and Tom Isted were just a few of the many riders to make the trip to the Southern Hemisphere to remember the big man with the big smile.

bigquotesThousands of your mates had a helluva time riding, racing, hucking, watching, catching up with old mates and making new ones and partying hard for you - the memories will last forever. Cheers for the good times mate, wish you were here to ride with us.Kelly McGarry Foundation

It's hard to believe, but this year marks the fourth anniversary of Kelly McGarry's tragic death while riding his bike on Fernhill Loop above Queenstown in February 2016. Many riders at the event also took a moment during McGazza Fest to remember Jordie Lunn, as both men were taken from us far too early. Their legends live on. Ride in peace.


Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Casey Brown whipping over the live band on the Dream Track.

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Jack Humphries going big.

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Carson Storch honouring the memories of both Kelly McGarry and Jordie Lunn.

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
DJ Brandt making moves.

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Kyle Hoysted
Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Nick Dethridge

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Ethan Nell getting air in New Zealand.

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Reed Boggs getting sideways on his new Yeti SB165.

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Brett Rheeder escaping winter in Canada in favour of the Southern Hemisphere.

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Remy Morton going big on a BMX. Shirtless.

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
R Dog, so much style.

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Tom Isted at Gorge Road

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Adam Lynskey

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
R-Dog and DJ Brandt making shapes for Kelly.

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand
This year's Spirit Award goes to the one and only Jackson Davis for sending it from 5pm Friday night all the way through to 6pm Sunday night.

Celebrating Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest 2020 in Queenstown New Zealand


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Kelly Mcgarry


