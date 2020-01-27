Photo Epic: Remembering a Legend - McGazza Fest 2020

Thousands of your mates had a helluva time riding, racing, hucking, watching, catching up with old mates and making new ones and partying hard for you - the memories will last forever. Cheers for the good times mate, wish you were here to ride with us. — Kelly McGarry Foundation

Casey Brown whipping over the live band on the Dream Track.

Jack Humphries going big.

Carson Storch honouring the memories of both Kelly McGarry and Jordie Lunn.

DJ Brandt making moves.

Kyle Hoysted Nick Dethridge

Ethan Nell getting air in New Zealand.

Reed Boggs getting sideways on his new Yeti SB165.

Brett Rheeder escaping winter in Canada in favour of the Southern Hemisphere.

Remy Morton going big on a BMX. Shirtless.

R Dog, so much style.

Tom Isted at Gorge Road

Adam Lynskey

R-Dog and DJ Brandt making shapes for Kelly.

This year's Spirit Award goes to the one and only Jackson Davis for sending it from 5pm Friday night all the way through to 6pm Sunday night.

From a mega train at Queenstown Skyline Bike Park on Friday to a chainless Air DH on Saturday to a Gorge Road Jam on Sunday, riders from around the world got together in Queenstown, New Zealand for a full weekend of riding and partying to celebrate the legacy of Kelly McGarry at McGazza Fest. Casey Brown, Brett Rheeder, Ryan Howard, Ethan Nell, DJ Brandt, Carson Storch, and Tom Isted were just a few of the many riders to make the trip to the Southern Hemisphere to remember the big man with the big smile.It's hard to believe, but this year marks the fourth anniversary of Kelly McGarry's tragic death while riding his bike on Fernhill Loop above Queenstown in February 2016. Many riders at the event also took a moment during McGazza Fest to remember Jordie Lunn, as both men were taken from us far too early. Their legends live on. Ride in peace.