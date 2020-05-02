Photo Epic: Reminiscing - Maribor's Classic World Cup DH Venue

As the theoretical World Cup season rolls by with events being cancelled left and right, and with racers and fans alike being sidelined to their couches, we'd like to give a little shout out to what we are all dearly missing. A retrospective of sorts to highlight some of the action from a past round and help stoke the fire and keep us all excited for the day we can ride and race again.
First up is the Maribor World Cup DH that was originally scheduled to take place this weekend. Originally, the plan was to highlight photos and stories from previous rounds, but seeing as the 2019 round was the first time there since 2010, we were unable to format the now decade-old photos into the modern format you see here on the website now. But have no fear, we have included links to previous Pinkbike coverage from Maribor at the bottom of this photo epic so you can reminisce even more. For future stories like this from more seasoned rounds, you can expect to see us reaching back into the archives from at least the past 4-5 seasons.
For anyone who has followed racing for years, Maribor is a familiar name, and even for newcomers to the scene it still holds clout similar to other classic venues such as Schladming. It's somehow a classic despite only being raced on the World Cup a handful of times simply because it is just that good. A track almost entirely in the woods and on the freshest of dirt, steep and fast the entire way down with never-ending flow. It is the kind of track we all dream of racing or simply just riding for fun. Throw in some massive roots, a rock garden whose full commitment is not for the faint of heart, and lots of natural gaps and rhythm sections to get creative with line choice, and you have arguably one of the best tracks on the World Cup circuit.
Everyone was excited to return here in 2020 but that simply is not in the cards right now. But if we all play it safe and do our part, perhaps we can pick up where this photo epic leaves off once again in 2021.Previous Coverage 2010 WCPractice & New Specialized DH bike, Yeti Prototype and Intense M9 PrototypeQualifying Finals2018 iXS CupKnow Your Roots - IXS European DH Cup 12019Track WalkPractice Photo ReportQualifyingRace DayThrough An Analogue Camera
