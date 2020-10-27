Photo Epic: Riding Giants - Track Walk Lousa DH World Cup 2020

Photo Epic presented by Five Ten

The big wave surf mecca of Nazaré lies halfway between Lisbon airport and Lousã's World Cup track.

Round 3 of the extremely compact and efficient 2020 World Cup DH series is upon us.

Translation; good times this way.

The town of Lousa under a blanket of rain clouds.

Humble beginnings with the start hut at the top of the bike park.

Lousa is one fast and fun looking DH course, no bones about it.

The Lousa hillside is mostly forested, but with many open breaks in the trees that will make it a treat for photos and video.

The Atherton Racing gang checking out the open steep part.

Silhouettes and trees poking into the sky.

Danny Hart no doubt looking to make a bit of point as he swings his leg over a Saracen one last time.

The wooded areas are vividly green.

Soft and full of rocks; things will get interesting quick.

The series leader out for a casual walk in the forest.

Off a big bridge to cross the uplift road and full bore towards some relatively short jumps in the open.

Out in the open and things get more interesting still as the course steepens around the half way point.

Camille Balanche took gold at Worlds and last weekend added another Swiss Champs title to her list of accolades.

The trail crew was out buttoning up details as track walk got under way.

This style track should suit Dakotah Norton and Jure Zabjek nicely.

Last minute connections for the broadcast crew. It's amazing we're here at all.

Race one is on the left, two is on the right. The open section is going to be very fast on either course.

Finn Iles will be riding high on confidence after his Maribor podium last time out.

Wooden bars to interrupt the incoming deep ruts.

This will be quite a course to hopefully witness a full-tilt Aaron Gwin.

A massive ski jump super sender to rival Val Di Sole finish area jump.

The natural track goes through many variations of forest and dirt.

Super wide & super natural; always what the doctor ordered at a DH World Cup.

George Brannigan's brawling capabilities may be slightly compromised here in Portugal after damaging ligaments in Maribor. Still we expect him to show this track a thing or two.

The wide tape sections on this track offer proper line choices that benefit each style of rider differently. Tomorrow's practice will open up lines and put to rest uncertainties.

Plenty of jumping off points, but to which landing?

Loic Bruni says his head is back in the game after seeing what Lousa has in store to close out the season.

Off camber, loose goodness before entering the lower woods.

A last hurrah here for World Cup veteran and podium every-timer, Tracey Hannah. Will she go quietly? Let's hope not.

There are three variations between courses one and two. The first seems to be the longer route around, but perhaps the more exciting option at first glance.

The next best thing to Rampage for Brendan Fairclough, who will hopefully do damage on this gnarly track.

After a short break, the track goes steep again for the last bit of woods.

Continuing that excellent theme of wide gnar into the final quarter of the track.

David Trummer is another YT Mob rider to keep an eye on. In fact, the whole team is on fire coming into Lousa.

A damp and loamy autumn section to wrap up the lower woods.

It's a long way from Quebec, but let's hope this track is an instant classic just as epic as the mighty MSA.

The lower section of track is a total contrast to what's in store up above. It's fast, hard-packed, and full of tables.

A burly hip onto a roughly cobbled-together dirt landing, entering the finish area.

Eleonora Farina hoping to take her 4th and 3rd of Slovenia to a 2nd and 1st here in Portugal.

A steep and deep fade-away drop should see a few decent scrubs come race day.

Angel Suarez finally gets the plate number he deserves this round, not far from home. 108 to 9 should bring a sharp boost to confidence on a track he knows so well.

The Hollywood of MTB is a bit more rustic than the Californian original with a light dusting of green.

The autumn rains settled in at the end of the day. Here's hoping for a dry week ahead.

The dreamy Nazare shoreline just after sundown.

Goodnight from a peaceful Portugal.

While a massive swell is expected this week at the world-famous, big-wave surf spot of Nazaré, a short drive up the Portuguese coast, the action promises to be almost as epic over here in Lousã. The top riders won't just be riding Giants; they'll be on Commencals, YT, Mondrakers and more... Dad jokes aside, what we have here is a pretty special race course, confirmed by a glint of mischief in the eyes of more than a few fast men and women following the track walk this afternoon.Somehow, this quaint little town of Lousã, down the road from all the jet-ski assisted insanity, looks set to deliver something of an end-of-season 'super banger' despite it all. It's an atmospheric venue evoking a Pietermaritzburg feel, with white pick-up trucks awaiting shuttle duties among tall eucalyptus trees and a litany of well-sculpted tabletops in red dirt. Wide taping, plenty of airtime and some very loose surfaces will hopefully have us reminiscing over courses of old. Wild and free memories of Meribel 2014 will perhaps be jogged. The 2 tracks for rounds 3 and 4 go their separate ways on 3 occasions and look like they can offer enough variation to keep things fresh for the ultimate races of this especially short and sweet 2020 seasonNote that Brook MacDonald, Jack Moir and Ed Masters, among others, can be added to the long list of top-flight absentees. Already sidelined due to injury or travel restriction were greats, Amaury Pierron, Rachel Atherton, Veronika Widmann, Laurie Greenland, Dean Lucas, Connor Fearon, Sam Blenkinsop... the list goes on. Nevertheless what we do have is an array of big names far greater than we ever could have hoped for considering the way 2020 has panned out. It seems unlikely anyone will be disappointed by what's to come here in Portugal. The dirt starts flying in the morning.