Photo Epic: Rock Solid - Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019

Loana Lecomte warms up on a World Championships morning where fall chills hung in the air.

For Evie Richards it's all about that pre-ritual.

Laura Stigger looked relaxed as can be in the boxes ready to fire.

Sina Frei warms up for battle while a girl wears a hat with a chipmunk on top.

U23 Women's start is a go.

Sina Frei took a commanding win.

Loana Lecomte kept Martina Berta at bay then chased down Eve Richards.

Laura Stigger took second in her best result since Albstadt.

Sina Frei taking the first of two rainbow jerseys for Switzerland.

Lecomte and her support system. Great ride from her today.

Haley Batten definitely worked for her sixth place.

Frei, Stigger, and Lecomte, your U23 women podium.

All that hard work culminates in this glorious moment.

Kate Courtney looked a little pensive before the start.

Happy World Champs day Canada!

Rebecca McConnell ready to unleash a shocker of a ride.

Jenny Rissveds did not have the repeat performance she thought she'd have after her historic win in Lenzerheide.

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot all smiles before race start. Who knew she'd come back to take the win after starting a few rows back.

Elite women start.

Leave it to America to bring the biggest flag to another country.

McConnell on route to the podium for Australia.

Kate Courtney has been struggling as of late to keep the win streak alive. Still a strong ride today finishing fifth.

The mighty Beatrice couldn't slow down Pauline. She was long gone before the rest of the pack showed up.

Jolanda Neff on her way to second place.

Anne Terpstra leading out her countrymate up the climb to the Beatrice.

Back in the top 10 for Emily Batty.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot worked her way up from the third row to take the win.

Coming in..... blind? PFP has a moment with the flag across the line.

Flag issues sorted, Pauline can finally celebrate her stripes.

Ferrand-Prevot over the moon.

Anne Tauber feeling the burn after six laps of the MSA course.

Kate Cortney has had a rough go of the second half of the season, but her Olympic spot is now secure.

She has been making solid gains throughout the season, that culminated in another World Champion title.

Prevot, Neff, and McConnell your women top three.

Five more stripes acquired by Pauline. What a race.

You need extra shade when you just lost your eyebrows.

Stephane Tempier settling in to the start. He kept the field honest by race's end.

Less electrifying start for Alan Hetherly.

Nino Schurter is no stranger to pressure. He's the current World Champ after his win at home last year and he surely doesn't want to let go of them just yet.

Nino leads the men off the line.

Strong start from Henrique Avancini but it would not be in the cards for him after slipping down the pack.

Mathias Flueckiger was in the mix from the very beginning and other than a few jabs from the competition early on, he pretty much guaranteed his spot on the podium.

Stephane Tempier makes quick work of Beatrice on his way to third place.

Henrique Avancini spent his time at the front, but MSA eventually chewed up his energy.

Fifth place finish for Gerhard Kerschbaumer although he was looking at a silver medal before his rear tire decided it had enough of the MSA rocks.

Nino Pulling the chase group up before leaving them all to dry.

Tempier up to the Beatrice.

Impressive ride by Titouan Carod as he climbed his way up the list. Fourth for him.

Nino played his cards perfectly. tire out the competition and then pounce.

World Champ yet again.

Finish line celebrations.

Nothing left in the tank. MSA is a bruiser.

Mont-Sainte-Anne will drain you.

Rough day for Avancini.

Kerschbaumer's misfortune. It's just the way she goes sometimes.

Men's Elite podium.

Same jersey, new year.

Tasty metal. Do you reckon they have a lead core?

That's all from MSA, see you in Snowshoe.

Mont-Sainte-Anne has always been a brutal bruiser of a course, and today proved it still has its teeth well intact. It was a hard day in the office for all that that raced. Those rocks and steep climbs took their toll for sure. In the U23 women, Sina Frei took her second title after running away from the field, while Laura Stigger and Loana Lecomte took second and third. For the women, the race was once again the most exciting race of the day. Pauline Ferrand Prevot had an incredible performance moving from the third row to the front of the field and taking the win over a hard-charging Jolanda Neff. Rebecca McConnell had the ride of her season to take third place after spending time in the front of the pack. For the men, there was heartbreak for Gerhart Kerschbaumer as he flatted and lost his second-place finish due to his mechanics leaving the tech zone early. Nino Schurter took yet another commanding win, tiring out his opponents and then reeling them in on the rocky course. Mathias Flueckiger took second and an elated Stephane Tempier took third.