Photo Epic: Rock Solid - Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019

Mont-Sainte-Anne has always been a brutal bruiser of a course, and today proved it still has its teeth well intact. It was a hard day in the office for all that that raced. Those rocks and steep climbs took their toll for sure. In the U23 women, Sina Frei took her second title after running away from the field, while Laura Stigger and Loana Lecomte took second and third. For the women, the race was once again the most exciting race of the day. Pauline Ferrand Prevot had an incredible performance moving from the third row to the front of the field and taking the win over a hard-charging Jolanda Neff. Rebecca McConnell had the ride of her season to take third place after spending time in the front of the pack. For the men, there was heartbreak for Gerhart Kerschbaumer as he flatted and lost his second-place finish due to his mechanics leaving the tech zone early. Nino Schurter took yet another commanding win, tiring out his opponents and then reeling them in on the rocky course. Mathias Flueckiger took second and an elated Stephane Tempier took third.
