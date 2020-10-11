Photo Epic: Rumble in the Alps - Leogang XC World Champs 2020

It was a spectacular end to an unconventional and short season here in Leogang. The freshly built track threw some punches of its own today. Nearly every rider made mistakes. Some of greater magnitude than others. Kate Courtney had a high-speed crash and pulled out of the race after she felt the beginning signs of a concussion. Stephane Tempier also had a big crash and pulled out of the race. The rain held off for all but the last lap of the men's race and even then it was just a sprinkle. The track was drying up and becoming more manageable as the day wore on. Several others were on the DNF list at race end. In the U23 races, Thomas Pidcock followed up his e-MTB Gold medal with another win. Loana Lecomte took the win for the U23 women in commanding style. Pauline Ferrand Prevot came to Leogang with a title to defend and took the win for the women. In the ride of the day, Jordan Sarrou took the rainbow jersey for the men. Rebecca McConnell and Eva Lechner had an incredible sprint finish for second and third.
The theme of the day seemed to be massive gaps between first and second place. Pauline Ferrand Prevot had a 3:01 gap over Eva Lechner. Loana Lecomte had a gap of over a minute on second place Kata Vas. Jordan Sarrou had the smallest gap of 45 seconds. Still impressive. Thomas Pidcock had a gap of 1:52 on Chris Blevins. It seemed whoever got out in front just ran away with the day. And with that our strange little season concludes on the realm of XC. Stay tuned for what could be a snowy DH finals today.
