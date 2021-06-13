Photo Epic: Runaway Train - Leogang XC World Cup 2021

The racing kicked off early doors with the U23 women and it was a familiar story with Mona Mitterwallner the runaway winner on home soil. She got the better of Kata Blanka Vas who managed to battle her way ahead of Caroline Bohe, Puck Pieterse and Leonie Daubermann. In the U23 men, Riley Amos started hard and led from the front, not allowing that number one spot to slip from his grasp the whole race. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann ran him closest with Joel Roth and Simone Avondetto behind him, while World Cup overall leader Carter Woods was fifth.
Loana Lecomte has been a force to be reckoned with so far in 2021 and today proved once again that she is the one to beat. She simply rode away from her competition in a faultless display. The fight for the other podium spots was a much tighter affair with race-long battles. Jenny Rissveds ended up being best of the rest, two seconds ahead of Laura Stigger, who managed to break free from Jolanda Neff and Pauline Ferrand Prevot.
The fight at the front of the elite men's race was a little more open with Ondrej Cink and Mathias Flueckiger going toe to toe. In the end, it was a tactical masterclass by the Swiss rider to open up a fifteen-second gap late in the race. Cink finished ahead of Anton Cooper who returned to the podium after a lengthy absence, while Thomas Griot and Vlad Dascalu rounded out the podium positions.
Attention now turns to Les Gets in two weeks time but before that, relive the action once more:
and whats going on with Nino? is this the end of him? is it time for the new generation?
