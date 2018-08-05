RACING

Photo Epic: Ard Rock Festival 2018

Aug 5, 2018
by Tristan Tinn  

2018 ARD ROCK FESTIVAL


photography & words: // Tristan Tinn

The Santa Cruz Ard Rock Festival, supported by Maxxis and Camelbak, is well underway this weekend in the spectacular Swaledale valley in northern England. The festival provides the usual cocktail of racing, riding, expo stands from a plethora of brands and demo rides with specific loops shaken up with some live music and enough food stands to feed an army.

The event is arguably the biggest UK MTB event on the calendar this year, attracting over 4,000 competitors attempting 4 different races, and 15,000 visitors from around the globe. Saturday laid host to three events the Sprint (a short enduro loop), the Marathon and the Enduro – arguably the crown jewel.

The Enduro was graced by big names such as legends Steve Peat and Tracy Moseley along with current star and local hero Danny Hart taking a dip into the unknown.

The evening entertainment was headlined by the UK Foo Fighters, a tribute band and a host of other top quality musical talent. Saturday’s live music was also interrupted by a Maxxis Tires Pump Track Challenge, with a year's sponsorship from Maxxis up for grabs for the contest's winner. Last year's champion Jono Jones had returned to defend his title against tough challengers such as Identiti’s Pat Campbell-Jenner with well his well-known twin brother Matt Jones for support.

The weather has played ball the past two days leaving the progressive tracks packed with dust and loose rocks. The stages, while challenging to ride fast, are a great level of technicality to keep pros on their toes but managing to encourage new riders to the sport. This was my first time at the event, it is easy to see what all the hype is about.

Sign on may have divided the riders but having fun was still the name of the game
Sign on may have divided the riders but having fun was still the name of the game

The trade expo had all sorts of delights on offer to keep bike fanatics and family happy on or off the trails
The trade expo had all sorts of delights on offer to keep bike fanatics and family happy on or off the trails

Number boards are go
Number boards are go

Danny Hart gets set for the days racing
While many others form an orderly que for a fry-up
Danny Hart gets set for to race, while many others form an orderly que for a fry-up.

The first group of riders embark on the long climb to the top of Stage 1
The first group of riders embark on the long climb to the top of Stage 1.

Blue skies purple heather and an yellow brick road
Blue skies, purple heather and an yellow brick road.

Riders out of the gate on Stage 1
Riders out of the gate on Stage 1.

Stage 1 certainly provided the rock to give the event its name
Stage 1 certainly provided the rock to give the event its name; Ian Austermhule gets stuck in.

T-mo cuts into the loose shale near the top of Stage 1
T-mo cuts into the loose shale near the top of Stage 1.

Danny Hart has Damian Groves hot on his heels at the top of Stage 1
Danny Hart has Damian Groves hot on his heels at the top of Stage 1.

Steve charges the hillside eager to take the category win but he d be taking more than that
Danny Hart cuts the same high line as Peaty
Steve charges the hillside eager to take the category win, but he'd be taking more than that! Danny Hart cuts the same high line as Peaty.

Emyr Davies can take the crown for quickest in this section however shaking the ground as he passed
Emyr Davies can take the crown for quickest in this section, however, shaking the ground as he passed.

Stage two brought switchbacks lots of them. A challenge for the riders let alone a tandem.
Stage two brought switchbacks, lots of them. A challenge for the riders, let alone a tandem.

Yes there were some woods but one factor remained constant. Rocks.
Yes there were some woods, but one factor remained constant: rocks.

Plenty more rocks as Stage 3 cut through old mine workings
Plenty more rocks as Stage 3 cut through old mine workings.

The jagged hillsides provide a dramatic backdrop for a race
The jagged hillsides provide a dramatic backdrop for a race.

Meanwhile back in the festival village which more than doubled the local population
Meanwhile back in the festival village, which more than doubled the local population.

The pumptrack was getting warmed up for this evenings events
SRAM and Shimano were on hand to help see to any mechanicals
The pumptrack was getting warmed up for this evening's events and SRAM and Shimano were on hand to help see to any mechanicals.

Swaledale MRT were on site to mop up any casualties give a hand to these volunteers.
Swaledale MRT were on site to mop up any casualties, give a hand to these volunteers.

Pace ambassadors Ben Smith-Price is chased by Wesley Bruney leaving a trail of roost on Stage 6
Pace ambassadors Ben Smith-Price is chased by Wesley Bruney leaving a trail of roost on Stage 6.

Some cheeky insides were there to be had for those who bothered to find them
Some cheeky insides were there to be had, for those who bothered to find them.

Mick Kirkman from the media shows the competitors how its dont
Mick Kirkman media squid puts the e-bike through its paces on Stage 7.

Brad Illingworth clatters through the rocks
Brad Illingworth clatters through the rocks.

Getting sendy on stage 7
Getting sendy on stage 7.

Stage 7 traversed the hill side and crossed many stone walls interspersed with off cambers jumps and flat corners.
Stage 7 traversed the hill side and crossed many stone walls interspersed with off cambers, jumps and flat corners.

Guy and Freya Kestevan stole the show with his daughter on their Nicolai Helius AM 170 140 custom tandem. They mastered the swithcbacks and took to the skies on the jumps coming in with a 28 33 56 - just under 10 minutes back from Peaty s FTD. 50psi in two DH casing tyres kept the air beneath them despite all the rocks.
Guy and Freya Kestevan stole the show on their Nicolai Helius AM 170/140 custom tandem. They mastered the swithcbacks and took to the skies on the jumps coming in with a 28:33:56 - just under 10 minutes back from Peaty's FTD. 50psi in two DH casing tires kept the air beneath them despite all the rocks.

Live bands such as Zeb and UK Foo Fighters provided the finish arena sound track
Live bands such as Zeb and the UK Foo Fighters provided the finish arena sound track.

Riders were able to enjoy the sunshine and share their stories over a cold one
Riders were able to enjoy the sunshine and share their stories over a cold one.

Catering is on point with a wide range of hot food and snacks for all the family. With top quality beers and coffees to boot
Catering is on point with a wide range of hot food and snacks for all the family. With top quality beers and coffees to boot!

Mens 18-29 Enduro podium - 1st Danny Hart 2nd Emyr Davies 3rd Sam Flockhart
Mens 18-29 Enduro podium - 1st Danny Hart, 2nd Emyr Davies, 3rd Sam Flockhart

Steve Peat showed he still has it and managed to cinch the mens FTD from Danny Hart
Steve Peat still has it - he won the veteran's category, and put down the fastest time overall.

Women 30-39 Enduro podium - Tracey Moseley 1st Gemma Ingall 2nd Becci Skelton in 3rd
Women 30-39 Enduro podium - Tracy Moseley 1st, Gemma Ingall 2nd, Becci Skelton in 3rd

Women 18-29 Enduro podium - Polly Henderson 1st Chloe Taylor 2nd Hannah Saville in 3rd
Women 18-29 Enduro podium - Polly Henderson 1st, Chloe Taylor 2nd, Hannah Saville in 3rd

The charity raffle kicked off with some freebies and the crown went wild
The charity raffle kicked off with some freebies and the crown went wild

The Maxxis pumptrack challenge stole the show from the mainstage for an hour on Saturday evening.

Jono Jones gaining on the competition in the final
Jono Jones gaining on the competition in the final.

Jono Jones is congratulated on his 2nd year running as Ard Rock Pump Track Champion
Jono Jones is congratulated on his 2nd year running as Ard Rock Pump Track Champion.

The crowds gather for the UK Foo Fighters to take them into the night. A big thanks to all the team the marshalls the medical staff landowners and Dale Bike Centre for putting on quite the show.
The crowds gather for the UK Foo Fighters to take them into the night. A big thanks to all the team, the marshalls, the medical staff, landowners and Dale Bike Centre for putting on quite the show.

Full results here


Mentions: @Maxxis / @CamelBak / @tris400d


Must Read This Week
Review: Commencal's Supreme DH 29 is an Unflinching Race Weapon
114550 views
Prototype Bikes, Wheels & More From the 2018 US Open of Mountain Biking
51153 views
Must Watch: Brett Rheeder's Moody Short Film 'Beautiful Idiot' is Sublime
47201 views
10 Enduro Bikes - Ard Rock Festival 2018
45589 views
Video: Every Single Trick in Dennis Enarson's New 'Caps Lock' Video is a Banger
44063 views
Tech Briefing: Dropper Posts, Handlebars, Bikes & More - August 2018
43096 views
DH & XC World Champs Teams Announced
39653 views
Video: Cube's New Stereo 140 TM 27.5
26639 views

5 Comments

  • + 2
 Great weekend, no idea how they got that tandem around the switchbacks on stage 2 tho ????
  • + 3
 First time they've managed it apparently, hats off to them! It was tight enough steering my E-Genius around them..
  • + 3
 ‘Peaty’ what a legend!
  • + 1
 Steve Peat Back At It Again Charging Danny!!!
  • + 1
 that looked like a ton o fun. stoked to read about peaty's excellent ride!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.050743
Mobile Version of Website