One from speed and style practice. Kaos Seagrave getting steezy

Unofficial European Scrub Offs were a go right after slopestyle.

Flat one.

Bernard 'Dwyane Wade' Kerr #3

Sam Gale

Eliot Jackson

Bottom bracket check.

Bas cutting into the top of the lip with his pedals.

Kerr winding up the lip.

Bas van Steenbergen with a real unique style and method to keep it low.

Yes, he rode this one out.

Goldstone doing the opposite

Casey Brown.

Lukas Schäfer

Wheel sizes didn't matter, they all went sideways

Don't be fooled, this was not landed.

Mikey Haderer gave up the mic to come play.

Jackson Goldstone was getting flatter with each passing try.

Jackson Goldstone taking the W.

Just right after the Crankworx slopestyle comp the riders would meet up at the newest feature on the speed and stye course: the spine. Riders already loved the spine in practice and so quickly the idea of the event came up. A very versatile field came together and had a wicked session to crown the The Grandmaster Scrubba.