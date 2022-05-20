Photo Epic: Seasonally Confused - Whismas 2022

Bike park is never late. Nor is it early. It arrives precisely when it means to.
Or in this case, when the dang snow stops falling from the sky and trail crew can clear out a few runs. Opening day was delayed due to a heavy snow pack and heavy rains in the Fitz zone in the past few weeks. I have never heard avalanche bombs going off on opening day until today. ~20cm of fresh snow on top of the mountain. None the less, riders couldn't wait to line the corral and wait for the lift to start spinning for the 2022 summer season. Despite a limited trail selection, the vibes were all time. Let me tell you, no one was complaining about the conditions. All smiles and good times out there.
It's go time
A-Line still closed today. Good things come to those that wait.
Heart of darkness is always at its prime on opening weekend
