Photo Epic: Seasonally Confused - Whismas 2022

May 20, 2022
by chris pilling  

Whistler Mountain Bike Park Opening Day 2022
Seasonally Confused
Words & Photography //Chris Pilling
Words & Photography by Ross Bell and Andy Vathis

Bike park is never late. Nor is it early. It arrives precisely when it means to.

Or in this case, when the dang snow stops falling from the sky and trail crew can clear out a few runs. Opening day was delayed due to a heavy snow pack and heavy rains in the Fitz zone in the past few weeks. I have never heard avalanche bombs going off on opening day until today. ~20cm of fresh snow on top of the mountain. None the less, riders couldn't wait to line the corral and wait for the lift to start spinning for the 2022 summer season. Despite a limited trail selection, the vibes were all time. Let me tell you, no one was complaining about the conditions. All smiles and good times out there.


The rows fill up in the hours leading to opening bell.

First chair goes to these guys. Making it to the front of the line at 5:15am.

It's go time


First glimpse at the joyride slopestyle course

Layers




A-Line still closed today. Good things come to those that wait.

Mitch Gulliver cutting rug

Old faithful, B-Line always there for you on opening day


Party laps mandatory

Young shredder leading the way

Fade to Black


Big admin guy, Jacob Tooke

Bike park patrollers are known to shred with large annoying backpacks. See also: media squids, race coaches.

Some things in the bike park never change

Michael Flynn getting creative on Easy Does It

Flow zone

Heart of darkness is always at its prime on opening weekend

Clean 'em up. We've got a long season ahead. See you on the hill.


7 Comments

  • 9 0
 Skied pow yesterday instead of hitting bike park. Best opening day in a long time.
  • 5 0
 Two year absence is over - back in whistler in two weeks! After 20 years of visiting it never gets less exciting. Also looking forward to paying it back and doing a couple of trail nights for WORCA.
  • 3 0
 Nice! We'd love to see you at trail nights. MAKE SURE you get your WORCA membership and sign-up online for trail nights this year. We are "selling them out" due to demand and we want to make sure everyone leaves well fed and "beer'd".
  • 1 0
 @ridingloam: already have renewed membership
  • 3 0
 Great photos PB crew! Sums up the excitement of the day.
  • 1 0
 White pow was the call yesterday. Brown pow today.
  • 1 0
 Is it Whistmas or Christmas?





