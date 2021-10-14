Photo Epic: Second to Last Practice Day - Red Bull Rampage 2021

It's time for the finishing touches. Photo by Robin O'Neill

The sun was out today after yesterday's rain, making for thirsty landings and thirsty diggers. It's incredible to see the vast network of hoses on the hillside. Photo by Robin O'Neill

Almost everyone one was out testing their lines late in the day as the wind died.

Tyler McCaul piecing together his line from the very top.

It's hard to get a true representation of how steep and exposed the Knoblin is. Tyler McCaul makes it look easy.

Tyler McCaul popping off the bottom of the Knoblin.

Szymon Godziek with a suicide no hander along the ridge.

Szymon Godziek dropping into the Knoblin.

It's no joke building in the desert.

Ethan was having trouble on this hip yesterday. After some reworking today, he found the landing.

Another angle of Jaxson Riddle's hip that crosses into Kyle Strait and Cam Zink's drop.

Szymon Godziek went wide the first couple of times on this hip, but seemed to be comfortable on it by the end of the day.

Thomas Genon 360ing into the abyss.

Carson Storch with the flat 270.

Reed Boggs' first hit on his massive step down.

Kyle Strait getting an insane amount of speed after starting mid-way down the chute.

Cam Zink flipping his double on the ridge line.

Tom Van Steenbergen got comfortable on this drop, sending it a couple of times before the sun set. We see a second lip being built next to the one he was riding off of for future tricks.

Jaxson Riddle getting up and over on his hip.

Kyle Strait with his signature shoulder buzz.

After coming up short a couple of times, Semenuk tweaked the lip on this jump and was spinning in no time.

The Knoblin looking ominous at dusk as the moon begins to rise.

Tom Van Steenbergen on his massive drop.

Jaxson Riddle bringing the steeze on his hip. Photo by Robin O'Neill

Jaxson Riddle getting comfortable on the drop before his lower section. We're excited to see what trick he pulls on this in his run.

Ethan Nell with some serious air time.

Kurt Sorge testing out his jump sequence while the wind was still calm.

Brandon Semenuk with the trick of the day.

Brandon Semenuk's tail whip this morning really was something. Photo by Robin O'Neill

Jaxson moves around his bike with incredible athleticism, you never know what trick he'll pull out from the bag. Photo by Robin O'Neill

Ethan Nell looks ready for finals with the number 11 plate.

Carson Storch and Kyle Jamieson look up at Carson's daunting line.

Tom Van Steenbergen closes down the day with the jumps below his main drop.

With finals just a day away now, Wednesday was a busy one on the mountain. Winds were light for most of the day, and the majority of the riders were out on their bikes at some point, ticking off features left, right and centre on the many lines that criss-cross the mountain. Brandon Semenuk put his single-crown fork to good use kicking the day off with a tail whip on a massive drop on his line, while Reed Boggs got up to the top of the mountain to hit the entrance to his line, and Brage Vestavik put wheels to dirt for the first time.Riding stopped and there was an official course hold for over an hour mid-afternoon after an incident on the mountain where a media member on a quad rolled off a cliff into a canyon. An hour after the incident took place, the individual was transferred to an air ambulance. Red Bull held a media briefing after the event and while they were unable to confirm the driver's injuries at this time, they told us that the individual was taken to hospital and that the organization does have three helicopter landing sites on the venue and a long line available if necessary, despite not having used it today. Many riders, especially those that were nearby when the incident took place, were quite shaken, but after a rider meeting, everyone decided to continue on with building and practicing with finals day looming.As the sun got lower in the sky and time was running out before the end of the second to last practice day, Szymon Godziek and Tyler McCaul hit their big drop. Kyle Strait and Reed Boggs also stomped their respective drops and Kurt Sorge checked off a couple massive jumps above his last main drop. There are still some hits that remain for tomorrow, before riders tie together their runs from top to bottom and figure out how to best impress the judges on finals day.