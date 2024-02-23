Photo Epic: Seeding - Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

Oh how quickly things can change. The last few days have seen riders near on dirt-surfing through the powder and gravel on course, in the midst of one of the hottest days on record here in the Derwent Valley.
But, as quickly as the mercury rose, it's come crashing back down, bringing with it a nice little summer storm to help keep the dust down. No one told Mother Nature to turn the tap off though and what greeted riders today was a much different course.
The overnight rain never really ended and what riders had to contend with through to seeding was a highly varied track, littered with slick rocks, but with pockets of axle-deep dust. The wind was the real MVP today though, hampering morning practice, and spoiling the last chance for the ladies to unlock the last gap, a key piece of the puzzle for tomorrow's race.
Despite the weather, the men were still able to put on one hell of show for the fans, and put down some blistering times. Take today's seeding results with a grain of salt though, because once again the conditions are meant to change (for the better) leading into Saturday's main event.
Unfortunately for the ladies, the wind and rain hampered their hopes of riding the last jumps this morning, and made conditions too dangerous for seeding.
The course here runs through stunning old growth forest, a little different than the track in Wales.