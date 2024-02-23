Photo Epic: Seeding - Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

Feb 23, 2024
by Cameron Mackenzie  

photo
Photo Epic

Storm's A Brewing

Seeding - Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024


Words & Photography // Cam Mackenzie

Oh how quickly things can change. The last few days have seen riders near on dirt-surfing through the powder and gravel on course, in the midst of one of the hottest days on record here in the Derwent Valley.
But, as quickly as the mercury rose, it's come crashing back down, bringing with it a nice little summer storm to help keep the dust down. No one told Mother Nature to turn the tap off though and what greeted riders today was a much different course.

The overnight rain never really ended and what riders had to contend with through to seeding was a highly varied track, littered with slick rocks, but with pockets of axle-deep dust. The wind was the real MVP today though, hampering morning practice, and spoiling the last chance for the ladies to unlock the last gap, a key piece of the puzzle for tomorrow's race.

Despite the weather, the men were still able to put on one hell of show for the fans, and put down some blistering times. Take today's seeding results with a grain of salt though, because once again the conditions are meant to change (for the better) leading into Saturday's main event.

photo
Wind watch.

photo
Careful, you might get blown away.


photo

photo
Unfortunately for the ladies, the wind and rain hampered their hopes of riding the last jumps this morning, and made conditions too dangerous for seeding.


photo
Welcome to the jungle.

photo
Praying for rain won't help now.

photo
With cliff jumps like this, it's near on Red Bull Cliff Diving.

photo
Theo Erlangsen may be all smiles and jokes, but the guy means business.

photo
Sam Gale's looked on pace all week, but had to settle for a 14th place seed today.

photo
The green room, a nice break from all the rockery.

photo
Jim Munro, 19 seconds back on Bernard, but with plenty more to give come race day.

photo
Ronan Dunne - 8th, and ready to unleash some Irish fury tomorrow.

photo
Vinny T.

photo
Never count George Brannigan out, this sleeper went and split Jackson and Bernard today, slotting into 2nd place.


photo

photo
The course here runs through stunning old growth forest, a little different than the track in Wales.


photo
Darcy Coutts, best of the builders, pulled up in 5th.

photo
Man of the match, player of the day - BK.

photo
All eyes were on Jackson today, seeing if he could best his Hardline rival Bernard. Third today, but tomorrow's a new day.

photo
Laurie Greenland may have been one of a few riders to fall victim to some unfortunate rain in seeding, having to settle for 9th.

photo
Brook MacDonald made it bark, good enough for 10th.

photo
When is Blenki ever not looking good? Throwing dust on his way to 12th.

photo
Dan Booker, lucky number 13th in seeding today. Let's see how that luck plays out tomorrow.

photo
Matt Jones said he's been struggling with arm pump on this course, and it affected his ability to push when the clock was running.

photo
Kaos Seagrave proved the freeriders can fight with the DH lads on a course like this, slotting himself into 11th.

photo
Still dust out there.

photo
Gracey Hemstreet was the only woman to ride a practice lap today, a firm statement that she's the one to beat tomorrow.

photo
Edgar Briole unfortunately DNF'd today, but won today's wet practice session.

photo
For a guy who's had a day less practice than everyone else after his bike arrived late, Ronan Dunne's sure looking comfortable.

photo
The dust is so deep in spots that the rain only helped it cling to everything.

photo
Despite today's sporty conditions, these mad Aussie fans, all 7500 of them, still ventured out for a glimpse of their favourite riders.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Hardline Hardline 2024


Author Info:
cameronmackenzie avatar

Member since Mar 6, 2011
64 articles
Report
