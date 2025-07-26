Powered by Outside

Photo Epic: Seeding - Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Jul 27, 2025
by Cameron Mackenzie  

photo
Photo Epic
Seeding
Red Bull Hardline - Wales - 2025
Words & Photography // Cam Mackenzie

While the weather gods have been looking after us, the favours only go so far. Overnight rain before seeding, and an adjusted schedule to offset the forecasted afternoon winds made for a spicy, early morning high above the Mach Loop.

Fortunately, with this course remaining largely unchanged from what we saw in 2024, riders have been able to lean back on their knowledge of it from years gone by and opted to wait for the course to dry out, with many only clocking a single practice run this morning before the clock starting ticking for seeding. Hardline's always quite a different beast, and while the World Cups provide some gauge on riders' pace, there are often a few who come into their own the gnar factor jumps a few rungs. Asa Vermette's been the man to watch all week, widely dubbed the favourite for the win this weekend, but it's not going to be easy for him. Ronan Dunne wants more than anything to go two for two here, Oli Clark's keen to keen to prove he has the pace, and Bernard Kerr wants to bounce back strong from his wrist injuries early in the year with a strong result too.

The real highlight of the week thus far has been watching the women methodically unlock this course one feature at a time, but, they've had a clock on things, and have needed to piece together a full run - requiring them to ride by-in-large, all the features, before seeding today if they hope to drop in for finals on Sunday. While almost all of the women had ticked off all the large features, this track has bit back, and as the days have gone by, the injuries have piled up, leaving Lou to fly the flag, making history to be the first women to complete a full run of this brutal course.

With no more rain in the forecast, and a morning of calm winds, we should be in for some great racing come Sunday.

photo


photo

photo
We've been relatively fortunate with the weather this week, until today.

photo
Despite not lining up for seeding, Brendog's due to take the start for finals

photo
Brook vs the body shop.

photo

photo

photo
Eddie Masters charging that solar panel.

photo

photo

photo
The never-ending quest for more bottom-out resistance.

photo

photo

photo
Despite his heavy first run crash on Wednesday, Kade Edward is by and large ok, and has been desperate to continue riding this week.

photo
Adam 'Grandad' Brayton doesn't muck around, rounding out the top 10 in seeding.

photo
18th in seeding for Theo.

photo
Lou Ferguson has been making short work of these 90fters.

photo

photo
Jono Jones was the first man down the mountain after the overnight rain, and made it know how slick it was.

photo
Asa Vermette did what all were expecting, and will be the last man to drop for finals.

photo
Riders have been hitting 70+kph through the 90fters.

photo
Lou Ferguson's been in her own league this week.

photo
Cami got buck wild on the 90s on her first attempt, but managed to ride it out - minus a bit of pant.

photo
What did the Kiwi say to the Irishman?

photo
Although Kirsten Van Horne's had to sit out seeding, she's stoked on her progress this week, and is happy to be in one piece.

photo
It's been a tough week for George Brannigan, riding through a dislocated shoulder sustain during Friday mornings practice.

photo
Charlie's been on a tear this week, and it shows - 3rd fastest today.

photo
Lord has no mercy like Oli Clark on a bike.

photo
Laly's been riding well, but tweaked his ankle in post-quail practice. Time will tell if he's well enough to ride tomorrow.

photo
Hannah Bergmann's in the same boat. Happy and healthy, stoked on her week, but not yet through the full course in one go.

photo
Matteo might be all style, but he can put down a heater of a run when it counts.

photo
Tuhoto's right at home amongst the ferns.

photo
No practice for the first 2 days hasn't stopped Bren - launching straight into a full run for his first lap down the hill.

photo
It's just a matter of time until Hannah Bergemann completes a full run down this Welsh hillside.

photo
BK's hungry for another win at his home race.

photo
Laurie Greenland means business.

photo
Kaos Seagrave may not get down the hill the quickest, but certainly does it the steeziest.

photo
While today's result doesn't mean much, riders still used it as a chance to see how they're faring,

photo
Today's been tough on bodies.

photo
And wheels.

photo

photo

photo

photo
Charlie Hatton pleasing the home crowd.

photo
A solid result for Dodgy Dog - 8th.

photo
Sam Gale's only been back on the bike a handful of weeks, still struggling with strength, but managed to put it into 7th today.

photo
Let see what tomorrow has in store for Bren.

photo
Ronan punctured right at the top of the course, putting an end to his hopes of a strong seeding result.

photo
A hugey in the final rock garden nearly put an end to Bernard Kerr's plans for his week.

photo
Kerr's tumble sounded big, but somehow he'll still be lining up tomorrow.

photo
Bikes and bodies getting the tune-ups they deserve.

A tough way to end the week for Vaea Verbeeck, crashing in a slow tech section after stomping such big hits all week.

photo
An honest day's work.

photo
Dan Booker ran off the track in seeding, having to run back up the course to re-enter the track. The pace is there, though, judging by his splits thereafter, and will be another one to watch tomorrow.

photo
11th for Gee Atherton.

photo
Laly dwarfed by the landscape

photo
Harry Molloy's been let loose, and has switched into race mode now.

photo
Brook Macdonald had a lie down in his seeding, and will be sure to come out swinging tomorrow.l

photo
Progress has a price, and unfortunately Cami paid it this week.

photo
One day soon Cami will be charging full runs with the likes of Gracey and Lou.

photo
Matt Jones has had a week busier than most,

photo
Sebastian Hogluin finished 3rd here last time around, and will want more of the same this year.

photo
A huge result for Tuhoto - 2nd, carrying some big energy into tomorrow.

photo
If Brook can turn his practice pace into race day pace, whilst keeping it upright, he should be on for a strong result.

Sideways is the only way for the young Kiwi.

photo
Signing out.


Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Hardline Photo Epics Red Bull Hardline 2025


Author Info:
cameronmackenzie avatar

Member since Mar 6, 2011
95 articles
Report
10 Comments
  • 280
 Cami wins tyre buzz of the decade, ouch. She's as tough AF.
  • 40
 Yeah man, that was a genuine sharp-intake-of-breath moment. Heal up quick Cami, one of my favourite riders, such a great attitude , and absolute nails.
  • 16
flag wolftwenty1 FL (Jul 27, 2025 at 7:40) (Below Threshold)
 Girl seems to crash ever event…scary.
  • 50
 Michelin should use that photo to advertise their new grippy tire compound
  • 41
 Lovely photos of a great event. The quote of the day though comes from Matt Jones' video HOW NOT TO RIDE THE FULL HARDLINE COURSE!!, where he says, after almost crashing off the cliff drop because it's so hard to slow down, "Why does it all have to be so preposterous?" youtu.be/mDhF6xvbj4M?t=387
  • 73
 Mr Worldwide, Aka Johnny Sins, Aka Towball, Aka Eddie Masters is everywhere
  • 40
 "what did the Kiwi say to the Irishman?" Don't know, couldn't understand a word of it.
  • 30
 Holy flooking butt burn Batman! Yikes...
  • 10
 Hope to see Lauren Smith!
  • 34
 Cami and Lou take the photo pic awards here amongst some of the best we’ve ever seen here. Thanks for sharing this with us Cameron ☺️







