Photo Epic: Seeding - Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

While the weather gods have been looking after us, the favours only go so far. Overnight rain before seeding, and an adjusted schedule to offset the forecasted afternoon winds made for a spicy, early morning high above the Mach Loop.
Fortunately, with this course remaining largely unchanged from what we saw in 2024, riders have been able to lean back on their knowledge of it from years gone by and opted to wait for the course to dry out, with many only clocking a single practice run this morning before the clock starting ticking for seeding. Hardline's always quite a different beast, and while the World Cups provide some gauge on riders' pace, there are often a few who come into their own the gnar factor jumps a few rungs. Asa Vermette's been the man to watch all week, widely dubbed the favourite for the win this weekend, but it's not going to be easy for him. Ronan Dunne wants more than anything to go two for two here, Oli Clark's keen to keen to prove he has the pace, and Bernard Kerr wants to bounce back strong from his wrist injuries early in the year with a strong result too.
The real highlight of the week thus far has been watching the women methodically unlock this course one feature at a time, but, they've had a clock on things, and have needed to piece together a full run - requiring them to ride by-in-large, all the features, before seeding today if they hope to drop in for finals on Sunday. While almost all of the women had ticked off all the large features, this track has bit back, and as the days have gone by, the injuries have piled up, leaving Lou to fly the flag, making history to be the first women to complete a full run of this brutal course.
With no more rain in the forecast, and a morning of calm winds, we should be in for some great racing come Sunday.
We've been relatively fortunate with the weather this week, until today.