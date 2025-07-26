Photo Epic: Seeding - Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

We've been relatively fortunate with the weather this week, until today.

Despite not lining up for seeding, Brendog's due to take the start for finals

Brook vs the body shop.

Eddie Masters charging that solar panel.

The never-ending quest for more bottom-out resistance.

Despite his heavy first run crash on Wednesday, Kade Edward is by and large ok, and has been desperate to continue riding this week.

Adam 'Grandad' Brayton doesn't muck around, rounding out the top 10 in seeding.

18th in seeding for Theo.

Lou Ferguson has been making short work of these 90fters.

Jono Jones was the first man down the mountain after the overnight rain, and made it know how slick it was.

Asa Vermette did what all were expecting, and will be the last man to drop for finals.

Riders have been hitting 70+kph through the 90fters.

Lou Ferguson's been in her own league this week.

Cami got buck wild on the 90s on her first attempt, but managed to ride it out - minus a bit of pant.

What did the Kiwi say to the Irishman?

Although Kirsten Van Horne's had to sit out seeding, she's stoked on her progress this week, and is happy to be in one piece.

It's been a tough week for George Brannigan, riding through a dislocated shoulder sustain during Friday mornings practice.

Charlie's been on a tear this week, and it shows - 3rd fastest today.

Lord has no mercy like Oli Clark on a bike.

Laly's been riding well, but tweaked his ankle in post-quail practice. Time will tell if he's well enough to ride tomorrow.

Hannah Bergmann's in the same boat. Happy and healthy, stoked on her week, but not yet through the full course in one go.

Matteo might be all style, but he can put down a heater of a run when it counts.

Tuhoto's right at home amongst the ferns.

No practice for the first 2 days hasn't stopped Bren - launching straight into a full run for his first lap down the hill.

It's just a matter of time until Hannah Bergemann completes a full run down this Welsh hillside.

BK's hungry for another win at his home race.

Laurie Greenland means business.

Kaos Seagrave may not get down the hill the quickest, but certainly does it the steeziest.

While today's result doesn't mean much, riders still used it as a chance to see how they're faring,

Today's been tough on bodies.

And wheels.

Charlie Hatton pleasing the home crowd.

A solid result for Dodgy Dog - 8th.

Sam Gale's only been back on the bike a handful of weeks, still struggling with strength, but managed to put it into 7th today.

Let see what tomorrow has in store for Bren.

Ronan punctured right at the top of the course, putting an end to his hopes of a strong seeding result.

A hugey in the final rock garden nearly put an end to Bernard Kerr's plans for his week.

Kerr's tumble sounded big, but somehow he'll still be lining up tomorrow.

Bikes and bodies getting the tune-ups they deserve.

A tough way to end the week for Vaea Verbeeck, crashing in a slow tech section after stomping such big hits all week.

An honest day's work.

Dan Booker ran off the track in seeding, having to run back up the course to re-enter the track. The pace is there, though, judging by his splits thereafter, and will be another one to watch tomorrow.

11th for Gee Atherton.

Laly dwarfed by the landscape

Harry Molloy's been let loose, and has switched into race mode now.

Brook Macdonald had a lie down in his seeding, and will be sure to come out swinging tomorrow.l

Progress has a price, and unfortunately Cami paid it this week.

One day soon Cami will be charging full runs with the likes of Gracey and Lou.

Matt Jones has had a week busier than most,

Sebastian Hogluin finished 3rd here last time around, and will want more of the same this year.

A huge result for Tuhoto - 2nd, carrying some big energy into tomorrow.

If Brook can turn his practice pace into race day pace, whilst keeping it upright, he should be on for a strong result.

Sideways is the only way for the young Kiwi.

Signing out.

While the weather gods have been looking after us, the favours only go so far. Overnight rain before seeding, and an adjusted schedule to offset the forecasted afternoon winds made for a spicy, early morning high above the Mach Loop.Fortunately, with this course remaining largely unchanged from what we saw in 2024, riders have been able to lean back on their knowledge of it from years gone by and opted to wait for the course to dry out, with many only clocking a single practice run this morning before the clock starting ticking for seeding. Hardline's always quite a different beast, and while the World Cups provide some gauge on riders' pace, there are often a few who come into their own the gnar factor jumps a few rungs. Asa Vermette's been the man to watch all week, widely dubbed the favourite for the win this weekend, but it's not going to be easy for him. Ronan Dunne wants more than anything to go two for two here, Oli Clark's keen to keen to prove he has the pace, and Bernard Kerr wants to bounce back strong from his wrist injuries early in the year with a strong result too.The real highlight of the week thus far has been watching the women methodically unlock this course one feature at a time, but, they've had a clock on things, and have needed to piece together a full run - requiring them to ride by-in-large, all the features, before seeding today if they hope to drop in for finals on Sunday. While almost all of the women had ticked off all the large features, this track has bit back, and as the days have gone by, the injuries have piled up, leaving Lou to fly the flag, making history to be the first women to complete a full run of this brutal course.With no more rain in the forecast, and a morning of calm winds, we should be in for some great racing come Sunday.