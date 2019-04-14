Downhill Photo Epic: Short & Sweet - Sea Otter 2019

Logan Binggeli through one of the forest sections.

Even with two different jersey sleeves, Kiran Mackinnon rode into third place.

Bubba Warren racing on his new Evil.

Jill Kintner warming up the engines.

Go on girl. Veronique Sandler puts a bit of style into her race run.

Laura Slavin dives into the lower section of the track.

Anneke Beerten took second today.

Your overall fastest racer, Walker Shaw.

Greg Minnaar on one of only two DH bikes of the day. The other was Steve Peat.

The entrance to the rocks. The one on the left proved to be tricky for a lot of riders.

Loris Vergier was just outside the top ten.

Luca Shaw on the gas, but his brother Walker was the one who took the win.

Elliot Jackson keeping it low and fast.

Jacob Dickson getting his chin low.

This is how you stay low over a jump.

Well that's a wheelie cool way to ride that section.

Christian Gonzalez looking quick.

The technical section of the day.

Martha Gill getting it sideways. She got the last step on the podium in 5th place.

Noga with what she calls the "Bell Grab". Hopefully her sponsor doesn't change so she would have to change the trick name.

Curtis Keene was on the move today. Keene took 7th.

Short and simple, the course here at the Otter gives fans good view of the action.

Lots of spectators, lots of airtime.

There are plenty of opportunities to put the gas pedal down on this track.

Dakotah Norton tucking his way into 4th place.

I am unofficially crowning Cody Kelley with the Sea Otter most stylish rider award.

Dan Atherton showing off his new bike for the fans.

Every bit of momentum counts on the Sea Otter DH track.

Marcelo Gutierrez was a bit off pace. Probably saving it for Maribor.

Because Peaty.

The spectacle that is Sea Otter officially wrapped up with downhill today. The track is short and fast, and mistakes are costly. Jill Kintner and Walker Shaw take the win here at Laguna Seca.