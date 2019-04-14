Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
RACING
Downhill Photo Epic: Short & Sweet - Sea Otter 2019
Apr 14, 2019
by
Matthew DeLorme
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Photo Epic
Short and Sweet
Sea Otter Downhill
Photography by Matthew DeLorme and Tevor Lyden
The spectacle that is Sea Otter officially wrapped up with downhill today. The track is short and fast, and mistakes are costly. Jill Kintner and Walker Shaw take the win here at Laguna Seca.
Logan Binggeli through one of the forest sections.
Even with two different jersey sleeves, Kiran Mackinnon rode into third place.
Bubba Warren racing on his new Evil.
Jill Kintner warming up the engines.
Go on girl. Veronique Sandler puts a bit of style into her race run.
Laura Slavin dives into the lower section of the track.
Anneke Beerten took second today.
Your overall fastest racer, Walker Shaw.
Greg Minnaar on one of only two DH bikes of the day. The other was Steve Peat.
The entrance to the rocks. The one on the left proved to be tricky for a lot of riders.
Loris Vergier was just outside the top ten.
Luca Shaw on the gas, but his brother Walker was the one who took the win.
Elliot Jackson keeping it low and fast.
Jacob Dickson getting his chin low.
This is how you stay low over a jump.
Well that's a wheelie cool way to ride that section.
Christian Gonzalez looking quick.
The technical section of the day.
Martha Gill getting it sideways. She got the last step on the podium in 5th place.
Noga with what she calls the "Bell Grab". Hopefully her sponsor doesn't change so she would have to change the trick name.
Curtis Keene was on the move today. Keene took 7th.
Short and simple, the course here at the Otter gives fans good view of the action.
Lots of spectators, lots of airtime.
There are plenty of opportunities to put the gas pedal down on this track.
Dakotah Norton tucking his way into 4th place.
I am unofficially crowning Cody Kelley with the Sea Otter most stylish rider award.
Dan Atherton showing off his new bike for the fans.
Every bit of momentum counts on the Sea Otter DH track.
Marcelo Gutierrez was a bit off pace. Probably saving it for Maribor.
Because Peaty.
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Walmart Launches High-End 'Viathon' Bike Brand
166924 views
First Ride: Zipp Enters the Mountain Bike World With New 3Zero Moto Carbon Wheels
71314 views
Rachel Atherton Teases the New Atherton Trail Bike
60707 views
Day One Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
54440 views
Cedric Gracia Signs With Andorra's Forestal Bikes
52741 views
New Fox Open Face Dropframe Trail Helmet Spotted - Sea Otter 2019
49486 views
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's ‘Foxzocchi’ Equipped Scott Ransom
47266 views
First Ride: Norco's 2020 Revolver Cross-Country Bike
44125 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
tacklingdummy
(1 hours ago)
It would be great if Sea Otter put some money into a real technical downhill. It would attact more pros and get much more people to watch.
[Reply]
+ 0
BennettHazard
(58 mins ago)
nah... the coarse is fun for more beginner riders and a wider range of people.
[Reply]
+ 1
leviatanouroboro
(43 mins ago)
@BennettHazard
: The xc race was uci sanctioned and had racers from the top of the pack.
Would be awesome if the DH was legit too!
[Reply]
+ 2
B650wagon
(34 mins ago)
Downprairies
[Reply]
+ 1
pwn1
(36 mins ago)
People on the DH bikes didn't get the memo?
[Reply]
+ 1
emptybox
(50 mins ago)
Everybody is in the air. Very nice shots
[Reply]
+ 1
rat7761
(52 mins ago)
Where's the pic of Heather Munive?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038193
Mobile Version of Website
7 Comments
Would be awesome if the DH was legit too!
Post a Comment