Photo Epic: Short Track - Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2021

After two years, the XC World Cup found itself back on Swiss soil with the Short Track kicking off the racing action in Lenzerheide. The Swiss contingent is stronger than ever and although they featured heavily in tonight's action, they couldn't quite get the better of their foreign rivals with Flueckiger and Neff netting the best results in second and third respectively.
Jenny Rissveds and Evie Richards pulled clear of the pack on the final lap, but it was the Swede with the most left in the tank, taking the win by a couple of seconds. The men's race had a whole host of potential winners with multiple attacks being laid down throughout the race. Henrique Avancini read them to perfection to record another short track win in front of Flueckiger, Koretzky, and Hatherly who all finished within two seconds of each other.
2 Comments
Post a Comment