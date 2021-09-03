Photo Epic: Short Track - Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2021

Rissveds warming up.

Evie Richard's race motto.

The Olympic champ Jolanda Neff happy to be on home soil.

The women's field is a go and Olympic bronze medallist Linda Indergand leads them out.

Jolanda Neff found herself right at the back of the pack in the opening laps but amazingly fought back to third.

Loana Lecomte was back in action after missing out at World Champs.

Rissveds stayed in the mix as the lead changed has throughout the race.

Anne Tauber up to form and put in a good fight for fourth.

Evie Richards pushing and challenged the lead pack all race long.

XCC World Champion Sina Frei gives her rainbow stripes their debut.

Your top five just about sorted with two laps remaining.

Jenny Rissveds catches Loana Lecomte and secures a lead.

Jenny Rissveds takes the win.

A boost of momentum for Rissveds heading into Sunday's final.

Anne Terpstra deep in the pain cave.

Your top 3 women tonight: 1st Jenny Rissveds 2nd Evie Richards 3rd Jolanda Neff.

Short track seems to bring out the best in Henrique Avancini.

Mathias Flueckiger lining up. He'll be a menace on this track.

Alan Hatherly has found his pace in XCC and today won't be any different.

Victor Koretzky and Jordan Sarrou having a chat before the start.

Anton Cooper seems to be the hole shot king this season.

Henrique Avancini likes to lead from the front and tonight was no different.

Victor Koretzky seems to be getting back in the swing of things after a slightly quieter mid-season.

Flueckiger leads them out mid race.

Hatherly on the power and into fourth.

Jordan Sarrou takes his turn at the front of the field.

Nino Schurter matches his number board with more fight for Sunday.

The pace of the men's race was ferocious with attack after attack.

It was Flueckiger and Avancini at the bell.

The short track maestro Henrique Avancini strikes again.

The top 3 men in tonight's short track: 1st Henrique Avancini 2nd Mathias Flueckiger 3rd Victor Koretzky.

After two years, the XC World Cup found itself back on Swiss soil with the Short Track kicking off the racing action in Lenzerheide. The Swiss contingent is stronger than ever and although they featured heavily in tonight's action, they couldn't quite get the better of their foreign rivals with Flueckiger and Neff netting the best results in second and third respectively.Jenny Rissveds and Evie Richards pulled clear of the pack on the final lap, but it was the Swede with the most left in the tank, taking the win by a couple of seconds. The men's race had a whole host of potential winners with multiple attacks being laid down throughout the race. Henrique Avancini read them to perfection to record another short track win in front of Flueckiger, Koretzky, and Hatherly who all finished within two seconds of each other.