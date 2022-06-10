Photo Epic: Short Track - Leogang XC World Cup 2022

After what seemed like a never ending deluge here in Leogang, we got a quick glance at the sun just in time for racing. The damage had been done, however. The course was slippery and sludgy in just about every direction. Even the pumptrack section was no sure bet for grip. Nevertheless, our first final was bound to be exciting with these conditions.
The women’s race saw a dominant performance from Loana Lecomte, yet the real race was raging just behind her. The ladies are in good fighting spirits heading into Sunday’s race on this monstrous course. The men started with a bang, quite literally, with a massive crash at the very beginning. Those who escaped did not have clean air until the group thinned out later in the race. Vlad Dascalu looked primed for the win, but it was Mathias Flueckiger that attacked at the perfect time to take a dominant win. If tonight was anything to go by, Sunday’s race is a guaranteed to put most deep into the pain cave.
