Photo Epic: Short Track - Leogang XC World Cup 2022

After two rainy days, the skies finally parted and the infamous mountain range that towers above Leogang came into view.

Loana Lecomte will fancy her chances here this weekend.

Caroline Bohé is ready for a big evening in Leogang.

Linn Gustafzzon leads the pack up the first climb.

Jenny Rissveds started strongly, but fell back as the race wore on.

Another strong showing from Alessandra Keller.

Anne Terpstra and her teammate, Caroline Bohé, found themselves on a ride together from about mid race.

Loana Lecomte got up front and pulled early.

Lena Gerault with a strong one, into seventh.

Short Track World Champ Sina Frei digging deep on the opening climb up from the start/finish straight.

Bec McConnell leads the charge through the pump track.

Loana Lecomte takes the win by a massive margin.

Terpstra and Bohé come together at the finish, second and third respectively.

Sina Frei was just outside the top 5, but still first row come Sunday.

Loana Lecomte back to winning ways here in Austria.

Anne Terpstra ended up second behind Lecomte and ahead of her team mate Bohe.

Your women's XCC flower ceremony - 1st Loana Lecomte, 2nd Anne Terpstra, and 3rd Caroline Bohé

When will that first win come for Vlad Dascalu?

These are Mathias Fluckiger conditions, it's got to be said.

The men turn the first corner packed like sardines.

Big pile up on the very first climb of the men's race.

Eventual 5th place finisher Jens Schuermans battling through the back.

Max Marotte with a front row start for Sunday.

Anton Cooper showing form and into eighth.

Vital Albin joined teammate Mathias Fluckiger in the top 3.

Avancini went early and kept the pace on until he eventually faded out.

The lead group up through the crowds, each rider itching to start the attack.

All alone in front, Mathias Flueckiger executed his attack perfectly.

Will we see the same from Mathias Fluckiger on Sunday?

Vlad Dascalu happy with his evening's work.

Vital Albin played his cards right tonight.

Avancini still chasing another XCC win.

Mathias Fluckiger, Vlad Dascalu and Vital Albin make up your top 3 men from tonight's XCC.

After what seemed like a never ending deluge here in Leogang, we got a quick glance at the sun just in time for racing. The damage had been done, however. The course was slippery and sludgy in just about every direction. Even the pumptrack section was no sure bet for grip. Nevertheless, our first final was bound to be exciting with these conditions.The women’s race saw a dominant performance from Loana Lecomte, yet the real race was raging just behind her. The ladies are in good fighting spirits heading into Sunday’s race on this monstrous course. The men started with a bang, quite literally, with a massive crash at the very beginning. Those who escaped did not have clean air until the group thinned out later in the race. Vlad Dascalu looked primed for the win, but it was Mathias Flueckiger that attacked at the perfect time to take a dominant win. If tonight was anything to go by, Sunday’s race is a guaranteed to put most deep into the pain cave.