XCC Photo Epic: Val di Sole XC World Cup 2022

Sep 3, 2022
by Andy Vathis  

Words & Photography by Ross Bell and Andy Vathis


The final short track race of the 2022 season went down tonight in a dry and dusty Val di Sole. Freshly crowned World Champ Pauline Ferrand Prevot looked in formidable form and managed to muscle out compatriot Loana Lecomte in the final sprint to the line to ensure she's last to be called up on Sunday. The French duo were followed over the line by another couple of country mates going toe to toe, this time the Swiss pairing of Alessandra Keller and Jolanda Neff squabbling over third and fourth, Keller would nudge ahead and clinch the XCC overall title in the process.

In the men's it was Alan Hatherly and Titouan Carod that were driving the pace with the South African keen to clinch the XCC overall which he would indeed snag but it was the Frenchman who'd take the glory of the race win. Hatherly settled for second in front of Luca Braidot who will be hungry to give the home fans something to cheer about come Sunday.

And so it comes down to this, one last all-out effort and dash for glory in this incredible 2022 season - be sure to tune back in on Sunday.

Final call to the XCC boxes this season.

Loana Locomte back on the start line of an XCC.

Freshly crowned World Champ Pauline Ferrand Prevot eyeing up the front of the pack.

Jolanda Neff leads the pack into the first turn.

Linda Indergand tried her hand at the lead before being quickly consumed by the pack.

Another front row start for Gwendalyn Gibson finishing the evening in 8th.

Martina Berta takes charge at the front much to the home fan's delight.

The pack navigates their way off the 4X descent.

Haley Batten continues her strong season with a 7th place.

Keller's turn at the front with a handful of laps left.

Loana Lecomte leads the charge up the climb.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot will wear the World Champs stripes in both XCO and XCC thanks to her double victory last weekend in Les Gets.

Jolanda Neff cuts through the dust. She'd end up fourth this evening and third in the overall.

Lecomte setting the pace with only a few to go and Pauline not too far behind at this point.

Alessandra Keller's third place was enough to clinch the XCC overall.

5th place and a front row call up for Kate Courtney.

The two compatriots battle it out to the line. Pauline Ferrand Prevot would do just enough to keep Loana Lecomte at bay.

Humble in victory, gracious in defeat.

What an end to the season this is turning out to be for Pauline Ferrand Prevot.

Big push from Kate Courtney and it paid off.

Jolanda Neff was beaten to third by Alessandra Keller in a sprint finish.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot takes the win in front of Loana Lecomte and Alessandra Keller.

Alessandra Keller takes the XCC overall in front of Rebecca McConnell and Jolanda Neff.

Alessandra Keller is rewarded for her hard efforts and incredible riding over the 2022 season.

Luca Braidot has been a menace as of late and tonight won't be any different.

It's been a great season for Titouan Carod and he's looking to end it on a high.

Nino Schurter recovers after a short but far from sweet XCC race.

The men are off for the final XCC of 2022.

Jofre Cullell Estape riding into 9th place.

Victor Koretzky launching it into 8th place.

Luca Braidot took third place in front of his home support.

Vlad Dascalu has been one of the riders to watch this season but that first win still illudes him.

7th place for Thomas Litscher.

Carod wouldn't back off one bit, pressuring Hatherly into red line.

Jordan Sarrou with a good showing making his way up to fifth.

Braidot clawed his way out of the chase group and had sole possession of third.

Hatherly still holding on tight until the very last lap.

With meters to go, Titouan Carod would finally tire out Hatherly and take the win.

Well played and a ton of patience for Carod.

Titouan Carod, Alan Hatherly, and Luca Braidot are your top three XCC men.

Alan Hatherly takes the XCC overall with Filippo Colombo and Titouan Carod by his side.

A big 2022 season for Alan Hatherly so far. Sunday's XCO gives him one more chance at the champagne.

What will the weather bring for the remainder of the weekend?


