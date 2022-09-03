XCC Photo Epic: Val di Sole XC World Cup 2022

The final short track race of the 2022 season went down tonight in a dry and dusty Val di Sole. Freshly crowned World Champ Pauline Ferrand Prevot looked in formidable form and managed to muscle out compatriot Loana Lecomte in the final sprint to the line to ensure she's last to be called up on Sunday. The French duo were followed over the line by another couple of country mates going toe to toe, this time the Swiss pairing of Alessandra Keller and Jolanda Neff squabbling over third and fourth, Keller would nudge ahead and clinch the XCC overall title in the process.
In the men's it was Alan Hatherly and Titouan Carod that were driving the pace with the South African keen to clinch the XCC overall which he would indeed snag but it was the Frenchman who'd take the glory of the race win. Hatherly settled for second in front of Luca Braidot who will be hungry to give the home fans something to cheer about come Sunday.
And so it comes down to this, one last all-out effort and dash for glory in this incredible 2022 season - be sure to tune back in on Sunday.
