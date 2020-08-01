Photo Epic: Silver Star Air DH - Crankworx Summer Series

Aug 1, 2020
by Clint Trahan  

The Queen knows how to get it done
Make It Three
2020 Clif Crankworx Summer Series
Words and photos by Clint Trahan and Chris Pilling


It's been one hell of a week for Vaea Verbeeck. 2nd in the Enduro, and a sweep of Dual Slalom, DH and Air DH, the question is: Can anyone dethrone the defending Queen of Crankworx? Her crash Tuesday would have stopped most mortals.

On the men's side, it isn’t quite the same at the top of the podium, but it is close. Finishing 1st, 2nd, 1st, 2nd, Finn Iles sits atop the men's leaderboard leaving Silver Star, with Bas Van Steenbergen a close second.

So with the results already revealed from today’s Air DH event, let's kick into some photos.

Cous dropping into Pipedream
Can you gap the triple? "Hold my beer"
Who did it better?
ALN is rounding into riding form as the week progresses
CLIF - thank you for keeping us all going.
Bars, blocks or shots? Which do you prefer? (Blocks is the only right answer).
Picton
Leonie Picton making her way around the course.
Vaea Verbeeck calm and cool on course
Cool as a cucumber, Vaea Verbeeck on her way to her 3rd straight event win.
Seth Sherlock has looked every bit the promising up and comer. The kid has been flat out all week.
Mark Wallace on the berm.
Canyon Collective representing on Pipeline
Remi Gauvin
Boys will be boys.
Casey always looks steezie on the bike.
Lucy Schick one of the younger riders of the series gaining valuable race experience this week
Miranda Miller flat out as usual.
The ladies, however, always hold their own. Casey 2nd and Miranda 3rd.
Kasper Woolley on two messed up ankles is destroying Silver Star.
Kasper Woolley, on two messed up ankles, is destroying Silver Star. Kasper would finish third.
All eyes on the prize for Finn Iles.
Finn riding to another podium finish, this time coming in second behind Bas.
Bas is in the chase for the overall title heading into Kicking Horse.
1st place for Bas.
Vaea has been unstoppable this week. Too bad I ve missed just about every shot of her. Sorry V. I promise to do better
Vaea has been unstoppable this week. Too bad I've missed so many shots of her. (Sorry V. I promise to do better!).
Men's Podium. Bas Van Steenbergen (1), Finn Iles (2), Kasper Woolley (3)
Womens podium: Vaea Verbeeck (1), Casey Brown (2), Miranda Miller (3)

That is a wrap for Silver Star. Stay tuned next week for more CLIF Crankworx Summer Series action!

