Photo Epic: Silver Star Air DH - Crankworx Summer Series

Cous dropping into Pipedream

Can you gap the triple? "Hold my beer"

Who did it better?

ALN is rounding into riding form as the week progresses

Bars, blocks or shots? Which do you prefer? (Blocks is the only right answer).

Leonie Picton making her way around the course.

Cool as a cucumber, Vaea Verbeeck on her way to her 3rd straight event win.

Canyon Collective representing on Pipeline

Boys will be boys.

The ladies, however, always hold their own. Casey 2nd and Miranda 3rd.

Kasper Woolley, on two messed up ankles, is destroying Silver Star. Kasper would finish third.

Finn riding to another podium finish, this time coming in second behind Bas.

1st place for Bas.

Vaea has been unstoppable this week. Too bad I've missed so many shots of her. (Sorry V. I promise to do better!).

Men's Podium. Bas Van Steenbergen (1), Finn Iles (2), Kasper Woolley (3)

Womens podium: Vaea Verbeeck (1), Casey Brown (2), Miranda Miller (3)

It's been one hell of a week for Vaea Verbeeck. 2nd in the Enduro, and a sweep of Dual Slalom, DH and Air DH, the question is: Can anyone dethrone the defending Queen of Crankworx? Her crash Tuesday would have stopped most mortals.On the men's side, it isn’t quite the same at the top of the podium, but it is close. Finishing 1st, 2nd, 1st, 2nd, Finn Iles sits atop the men's leaderboard leaving Silver Star, with Bas Van Steenbergen a close second.So with the results already revealed from today’s Air DH event, let's kick into some photos.That is a wrap for Silver Star. Stay tuned next week for more CLIF Crankworx Summer Series action!