Gauvin, Verner, and Vezina compare line choice on their way up for practice

Ainhoa Ijurco sitting out again today with an injured shoulder. She needs the go ahead from the Summer Series doctor before competing.

Silver Star is a beautiful place to ride. Be like Seth, ride here.

The hills are filled with flowers and greenery But the heat has turned the trail in to a dust bowl

Two favourites today were Wallace and Iles

The start gate. A distant but familiar place for our racers.

Brown looking ever confident

Line choice is everything through the rock gardens. Finn and Wallace show Brett the ropes.

Astle finds her groove exiting the the final rock section of the course.

ALN with a strong showing today. She'll finish in third

Cruz doing a full pull on his race run.

Leonie Picton pushing her Liv Hail on this punishing top half

Kasper Woolley, riding his Yeti SB150, ops for the side line off the diving board. Kasper is recovering from not one but two sprained ankles. Casey brown demonstrates how to send the diving board

Brett proves his versatility today by nailing a third place finish

Fitzgerald pushing hard through the golden light

Remi Gauvin looking to the finish line.

Bas entering the final turns of the course

Woolley was on fire today

Not the day Mark wanted, but a day out riding, is always a good day.

Verbeeck proved just why she wears the Queen plate on her bikes. She takes the top spot today and her second win of the series.

Woolley finishes in second place today

Finn looked solid all day in practice - the results speak for themselves.

Many line choices to make today, the most direct route not always the fastest on this course

Finn Iles take his second win of the CLIF Crankworx Summer Series and leads all male riders in the standings.

"You gave me a scare Kasper, but I got you."

Your women's podium. Verbeeck (1), Lanthier Nadeau (2), Miller (3)

Your men's podium. Iles (1), Wooley (2), Rheeder (3)

Your overall leaders thus far with 3/12 races done and dusted.

As we head in to the back end of our first Crankworx stop, the competition is heating up. Finn and Vaea both have two wins under their belt so the questions must be asked. Are we seeing the beginnings of a series overall title run? Who can step up and take them down? The dust is thick, the course is rough, and riders are on point. Here we go.