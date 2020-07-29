Photo Epic: SilverStar Enduro - Crankworx Summer Series 2020

With the world's gears just getting turning again, Crankworx has done something special. Brought together a collection of 25 racers from all over British Columbia for a no holds barred race series. Our first event will be the Enduro at Silver Star Mountain Resort. The course, a mix of flow, tech, and jumps, will give our athletes a level playing field to do battle. Arriving at Silver Star Mountain Resort we were greeted with tacky trails and friendly faces as friends old and new met for the first time in months. Things would soon change (for the trails anyway) as temperatures climbed in to the mid 30's and the moisture evaporated. For the women an underdog to the racing world took the top spot, Casey Brown proved he can hang with the big dogs just fine today. And top spot for the men, Finn Iles, a world cup downhill racer is enjoying getting his feet wet in this new discipline. Giddy up lets go racing!
Vaea Verbeeck and Georgia Astle lay down a solid pace through the open meadows of the first stage.
Ainhoa Ijurco and Lucy Schick both had some troubles on course today. Ainhoa retiring from the event with an injured shoulder.
Seth Sherlock and Kasper Woolley looking over the BC interior.
Bas Van Steenbergen and Kasper Woolley through the final stage. Kasper taking second place.
It's all smiles for these two today.
