Photo Epic: SilverStar Enduro - Crankworx Summer Series 2020

Racers arrive early for daily temperature and symptom checks as they get ready for the day.

Miranda Miller scores herself the #1 plate for the series.

With no crowds, Mckay Vezina and Jakob Jewett get to relax, stretch, and mentally prepare for the course right in the village square.

Casey Brown is first to depart the start gate. Riders climb up the single track trail "Snake Pit" to make their first stage.

Vaea Verbeeck looking thrilled to be back on course.

The ladies field finds shade before the start of the first stage. Temps are already approaching 20 degrees and will climb steadily though the day.

Vaea Verbeeck and Georgia Astle lay down a solid pace through the open meadows of the first stage.

Miller is all business today. She's hungry to get a solid result in the first race.

ALN riding the new Rocky Mountain.

Leonie Picton in stage 2.

Ainhoa Ijurco and Lucy Schick both had some troubles on course today. Ainhoa retiring from the event with an injured shoulder.

Casey Brown securing her win over the women's field today. A great start for the Summer Serie.s

Jakob Jewett through stage 1.

Remi Gauvin couldn't pull the time together today and will be looking to improve next week.

Seth Sherlock and Kasper Woolley looking over the BC interior.

Mark Wallace.

Henry Fitzgerald through stage 2.

Jesse Melamed was clearly having fun on course today.

Bas Van Steenbergen and Kasper Woolley through the final stage. Kasper taking second place.

Rhys Verner comes in for a solid 3rd place finish today.

Finn pulls off the win on day one.

Finn bringing it home.

It's all smiles for these two today.

Champagne is back on the menu.

Casey Brown 1st, Vaea Verbeeck 2nd, Miranda Miller 3rd.

Finn Iles 1st, Kasper Woolley 2nd, Rhys Verner 3rd.

With the world's gears just getting turning again, Crankworx has done something special. Brought together a collection of 25 racers from all over British Columbia for a no holds barred race series. Our first event will be the Enduro at Silver Star Mountain Resort. The course, a mix of flow, tech, and jumps, will give our athletes a level playing field to do battle. Arriving at Silver Star Mountain Resort we were greeted with tacky trails and friendly faces as friends old and new met for the first time in months. Things would soon change (for the trails anyway) as temperatures climbed in to the mid 30's and the moisture evaporated. For the women an underdog to the racing world took the top spot, Casey Brown proved he can hang with the big dogs just fine today. And top spot for the men, Finn Iles, a world cup downhill racer is enjoying getting his feet wet in this new discipline. Giddy up lets go racing!