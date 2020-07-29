Photo Epic: SilverStar Enduro - Crankworx Summer Series 2020

Jul 29, 2020
by chris pilling  

Lucy Schick riding Norco
Can't Keep Me Down
Words & Photography // Chris Pilling & Clint Trahan

With the world's gears just getting turning again, Crankworx has done something special. Brought together a collection of 25 racers from all over British Columbia for a no holds barred race series. Our first event will be the Enduro at Silver Star Mountain Resort. The course, a mix of flow, tech, and jumps, will give our athletes a level playing field to do battle. Arriving at Silver Star Mountain Resort we were greeted with tacky trails and friendly faces as friends old and new met for the first time in months. Things would soon change (for the trails anyway) as temperatures climbed in to the mid 30's and the moisture evaporated. For the women an underdog to the racing world took the top spot, Casey Brown proved he can hang with the big dogs just fine today. And top spot for the men, Finn Iles, a world cup downhill racer is enjoying getting his feet wet in this new discipline. Giddy up lets go racing!

Finn Iles riding Specialized
Racers arrive early for daily temperature and symptom checks as they get ready for the day.

Miranda Miller riding Kona
Miranda Miller scores herself the #1 plate for the series.

Mckay Vezina Jakob Jewett
With no crowds, Mckay Vezina and Jakob Jewett get to relax, stretch, and mentally prepare for the course right in the village square.

Casey Brown
Casey Brown is first to depart the start gate. Riders climb up the single track trail "Snake Pit" to make their first stage.

Vaea Verbeeck riding Rocky Mountain
Vaea Verbeeck looking thrilled to be back on course.

ladies liaison
The ladies field finds shade before the start of the first stage. Temps are already approaching 20 degrees and will climb steadily though the day.

Vaea Verbeeck
Georgia Astle
Vaea Verbeeck and Georgia Astle lay down a solid pace through the open meadows of the first stage.

Miranda Miller
Miller is all business today. She's hungry to get a solid result in the first race.

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau ALN
ALN riding the new Rocky Mountain.

Leonie Picton
Leonie Picton in stage 2.

Ainhoa Ijurco
Lucy Schick riding Norco
Ainhoa Ijurco and Lucy Schick both had some troubles on course today. Ainhoa retiring from the event with an injured shoulder.

Casey Brown riding Trek
Casey Brown securing her win over the women's field today. A great start for the Summer Serie.s

Jakob Jewett
Jakob Jewett through stage 1.

Remi Gauvin riding Rocky Mountain
Remi Gauvin couldn't pull the time together today and will be looking to improve next week.

Seth Sherlock
Kasper Woolley
Seth Sherlock and Kasper Woolley looking over the BC interior.

Mark Wallace riding Canyon
Mark Wallace.

Henry Fitzgerald
Henry Fitzgerald through stage 2.

Jesse Melamed
Jesse Melamed was clearly having fun on course today.

Bas Van Steenbergen riding Hyper
Kasper Woolley
Bas Van Steenbergen and Kasper Woolley through the final stage. Kasper taking second place.

Rhys Verner riding Kona
Rhys Verner comes in for a solid 3rd place finish today.

Finn Iles
Finn pulls off the win on day one.

Finn Iles
Finn bringing it home.

Casey Brown
Finn Iles
It's all smiles for these two today.

Champagne is back on the menu.

Casey Brown Vaea Verbeeck Miranda Miller
Casey Brown 1st, Vaea Verbeeck 2nd, Miranda Miller 3rd.

Finn Iles Kasper Woolley Rhys Verner
Finn Iles 1st, Kasper Woolley 2nd, Rhys Verner 3rd.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Crankworx Summer Series 2020


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to these 45 Custom DH Bikes
130485 views
Check Out: 16 New Hardtails for 2020
86223 views
Spotted: Does Norco's New DH Bike Use Flex Stays?
65320 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test - Cross-Country Bike Edition
63189 views
Super Lightweight Components From XC Race Bikes
51839 views
Bontrager Release BITS Integrated Stem Tool System
45713 views
YT Releases New High End Specs of Capra and Decoy
36232 views
Spot Announces New Mayhem 130 and 150
34978 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009175
Mobile Version of Website