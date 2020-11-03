Photo Epic: Simply Grin-Inducing - Morgins Dual Slalom 2020

Tucked away up one of the many winding steep sided valleys in the Alps lies the small, sleepy town of Morgins. Probably best known for its connection to the Portes du Soleil, the town has for a long time been a bit of a gem for people in the know. In recent years that popularity has grown and word of the dreamy vert berms has spread.
So too has word about what happens on the opposite side of the valley once a year when a small group of locals organise possibly the simplest but biggest grin-inducing event of the year. This year's event attracted a turn out so high that a qualification round was added in order to slim down the numbers for the final.
Simple flat grass turns are laid out over three sections of steep hillside, divided by two roads. The first is negotiated with an almost pop up construction wooden road gap and the other is well, just hit full chat, a touch sideways and with a firm grip of the bars.
In a year with less than normal amount of racing it was a welcome sight for spectators and entrants alike, with the accompanying long jump competition always being a hoot for who can pull the hardest, and then subsequently hold on the hardest.
It doesn't take much to make the average mountain biker happy. Just a field, some gates and a sole entry requirement of no mud tyres and you have the annual Morgins Dual Slalom.
While final preparations were made with the timing, riders contemplated line choice and the slightly intimidating and very off-straight road gap out of the start.
Other attendees included Vincent Tupin, aka Vinny T aka Vinny Too-Pinned aka Vinny Steeze, and Antoine Buffart, who was probably contemplating how to complete the entire course backwards on just the front wheel.
Main man Robles demonstrating his skills on a moto as he rides the course backwards, including the road gap.
