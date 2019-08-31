Photo Epic: Slick Beginnings - Mont-Sainte-Anne Men's U23 World Champs 2019

Not to try and diminish the opening events here in MSA, but the real racing got underway this afternoon. First, there was qualifying for DH and then came the opening of Olympic Cross Country with the U23 men. Conditions for the first XC race were slick. Greased lightning slick. Rains came in the morning giving the course a thorough soaking, only to end about an hour and a half before the gears started turning. This gave the trails that perfect level of zero grip where it would likely have been easier for those poor guys to ride in a downpour. There were plenty of slide-outs and full-blown crashes in the treacherous conditions which cost many a rider precious time. Vlad Dascalu, who has been on an absolute tear this season got out in front around lap two and rode away with the victory. The race didn't end there, however. Behind him the battles raged on and places were traded throughout.
0 Comments
Post a Comment