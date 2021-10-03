Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx BC 2021

Diamond level slopestyle returns, after a summer-long hiatus, to the beautifully constructed Title slopestyle course in Silver Star, BC.
Griffin Paulson, the only Canadian on the card, threw down a heater run to open the day. Filled with double flips, 3 double whips, and a flat drop front flip, the Canadian is making his mark in the FMB world tour. Dawid Godziek followed shortly and placed 3rd on the day with moves like a cash roll bar spin, a twister, and a front flip bar to tuck no hander. Fedko was also laying down so many insane moves today like a 3 bar-whip-bar and a 3 windshield wiper, his second ever time landing it to dirt.
The man of the hour though, winning his 5th consecutive Crankworx slopestyle and putting him in prime position to win the Triple Crown, was Emil Johansson who smashed the competition. Emil threw some firsts for him like a switch 3 dub whip and a truck to double down whip.
It's all in the details
|Building this course was instrumental in the progression of slopestyle. I hope the guys who are at the top level of Slopestyle riding are the ones designing courses. That should be the only way that courses get developed. Otherwise the best interests of the sport aren't being looked after. So let's build them.—Brett Rheeder
Griffin Paulson didn't quite land his second double flip tuck no hander. He's stoked all the same.
Fedko conceded to Emil in the second run and the two trained in to the bottom on their victory lap.
