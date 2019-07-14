Photo Epic: Big White Slopestyle

Jul 14, 2019
by Clint Trahan  

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Big White Slopestyle
Words & Photography by Clint Trahan

Presented by Big White.

In 2018, Big White held their inaugural Slopestyle Invitational, hosted by Tom Van Steenbergen. It was a home run.

If you want your memory jogged: Gold Recap and Bronze Recap. For 2019, the slopestyle schedule expanded to include a woman's category. In a similar format to 2018, the Bronze Course would host the men vying for a spot, as well as the women. The Gold course would remain invite only, and a have a wildcard entry for Rotorua at stake.

So what happened? Let's get to it!

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Foreshadowing.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Heading to Battle.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Stairway to Bronze.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
13-year-old Julia Lofqvist Traum with the tuck no-hander.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Kaylee Gibb gettin' her sideways during the women's event.
Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Casey Brown put down a run of 64.33, finishing her outside the podium in her first slopestyle event.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Ming Goetz whipped her way to 2nd place with a 74.00 run.
Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Your women's slopestyle winner, Stephanie Nychka.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Future Slopestyle Athletes.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Your Womans Podium; 1st: Stephanie Nychka, 2nd: Ming Goetz, 3rd: Jordan Scott.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Congratulations to the FST! Here is to more events in the future!

On the Bronze side, the event contained a starting list of 29 riders. The top 5 would qualify for the main event on July 13th.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Sightlines are fantastic for the courses at Big White, allowing spectators to see multiple features.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
And Crashes.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Liam Wallace took the win in the Bronze Qualifying event.

Your Bronze Event podium 1st - Liam Wallace 2nd - Soren Farenholtz 3rd Liam Baylis.
Your Bronze Event podium: 1st - Liam Wallace, 2nd - Soren Farenholtz, 3rd Liam Baylis.

Moving onto the main event; The Gold. With a stacked roster of riders competing, the fans were in for a treat.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Action was delish.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Not a bad view from the top of the Gold Course.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
En Route.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
At age 15, Jackson Goldstone was the youngest competitor in the Gold event after qualifying the day before in Bronze.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Tom Isted dropping in.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Reed Boggs finished the day in 12th place with an 80.00

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Judging ain't eazy

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
No words needed.
Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Intermission Snacks.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
DJ Brandt, from a distance.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Diego Caverzasi's day did not go as planned. After a crash in his first run, he was out of the competition.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Erik Fedko's 1st run of 89.33 was good enough to secure 3rd place on the podium.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
One of the cooler parts of the event is how stoked riders get for each-other. While it is a competition, the level of camaraderie between riders is admirable.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Nicholi Rogatkin stomped his first run to the tune of 91.00, virtually guaranteeing him a place on the podium.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Your Mens Gold Podium: 1st - Emil Johansson, 2nd - Nicholi Rogatkin, 3rd - Erik Fedko.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Winning Bike Checks

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Thanks #PlimDaddy


