Photo Epic: Big White Slopestyle

In 2018, Big White held their inaugural Slopestyle Invitational, hosted by Tom Van Steenbergen. It was a home run.
. For 2019, the slopestyle schedule expanded to include a woman's category. In a similar format to 2018, the Bronze Course would host the men vying for a spot, as well as the women. The Gold course would remain invite only, and a have a wildcard entry for Rotorua at stake.
So what happened? Let's get to it!
Foreshadowing.
Heading to Battle.
Stairway to Bronze.
13-year-old Julia Lofqvist Traum with the tuck no-hander.
Kaylee Gibb gettin' her sideways during the women's event.
Casey Brown put down a run of 64.33, finishing her outside the podium in her first slopestyle event.
Ming Goetz whipped her way to 2nd place with a 74.00 run.
Your women's slopestyle winner, Stephanie Nychka.
Future Slopestyle Athletes.
Your Womans Podium; 1st: Stephanie Nychka, 2nd: Ming Goetz, 3rd: Jordan Scott.
Congratulations to the FST! Here is to more events in the future!
On the Bronze side, the event contained a starting list of 29 riders. The top 5 would qualify for the main event on July 13th.
Sightlines are fantastic for the courses at Big White, allowing spectators to see multiple features.
And Crashes.
Liam Wallace took the win in the Bronze Qualifying event.
Your Bronze Event podium: 1st - Liam Wallace, 2nd - Soren Farenholtz, 3rd Liam Baylis.
Moving onto the main event; The Gold. With a stacked roster of riders competing, the fans were in for a treat.
Action was delish.
Not a bad view from the top of the Gold Course.
En Route.
At age 15, Jackson Goldstone was the youngest competitor in the Gold event after qualifying the day before in Bronze.
Tom Isted dropping in.
Reed Boggs finished the day in 12th place with an 80.00
Judging ain't eazy
No words needed.
Intermission Snacks.
DJ Brandt, from a distance.
Diego Caverzasi's day did not go as planned. After a crash in his first run, he was out of the competition.
Erik Fedko's 1st run of 89.33 was good enough to secure 3rd place on the podium.
One of the cooler parts of the event is how stoked riders get for each-other. While it is a competition, the level of camaraderie between riders is admirable.
Nicholi Rogatkin stomped his first run to the tune of 91.00, virtually guaranteeing him a place on the podium.
Your Mens Gold Podium: 1st - Emil Johansson, 2nd - Nicholi Rogatkin, 3rd - Erik Fedko.
Winning Bike Checks
Thanks #PlimDaddy
