Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Cairns 2022

The humidity was thick and the crowd teeming with anticipation as 14 of the top Slopestyle riders in the world brought the heat, energy, action, and hype to match in today’s Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle.
Playing host to the third Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship contest of the season, the sunburnt Australian dirt saw moments so tense and enveloped in silence you could hear a pin drop, and moments so explosive they were nearly deafening.
After first runs, Erik Fedko sat in first. Nicholi Rogatkin, who had said he was seeking redemption in Cairns, was sitting in second. And Emil Johansson, on an eight Crankworx contest winning streak, had been escorted off the course by the medical team after going down on the final feature.
The intensity of the rumble in the rainforest was real.
Second runs, with only two left to drop, Rogatkin made a move. Fedko pushed to counter, but it was not to be.
Four years since his last Crankworx win, the American rider charged his way to the top once again, amidst the thunder of thousands of fans.1st.
Nicholi Rogatkin (USA) – 94.752nd.
Erik Fedko (GER) – 92. 753rd.
Max Fredriksson (SWE) – 88.75
Check out all the action below.
