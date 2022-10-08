Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Cairns 2022

Oct 8, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Photo Epic
SLOPESTYLE
Cairns, Australia
Photography by Clint Trahan, Words by Crankworx

The humidity was thick and the crowd teeming with anticipation as 14 of the top Slopestyle riders in the world brought the heat, energy, action, and hype to match in today’s Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle.

Playing host to the third Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship contest of the season, the sunburnt Australian dirt saw moments so tense and enveloped in silence you could hear a pin drop, and moments so explosive they were nearly deafening.

After first runs, Erik Fedko sat in first. Nicholi Rogatkin, who had said he was seeking redemption in Cairns, was sitting in second. And Emil Johansson, on an eight Crankworx contest winning streak, had been escorted off the course by the medical team after going down on the final feature.

The intensity of the rumble in the rainforest was real.

Second runs, with only two left to drop, Rogatkin made a move. Fedko pushed to counter, but it was not to be.

Four years since his last Crankworx win, the American rider charged his way to the top once again, amidst the thunder of thousands of fans.

1st. Nicholi Rogatkin (USA) – 94.75
2nd. Erik Fedko (GER) – 92. 75
3rd. Max Fredriksson (SWE) – 88.75

Check out all the action below.

Max Fredriksson
Max Fredriksson waiting to drop in.

Erik Fedko
Erik Fedko

Griffin Paulson
Griffin Paulson

Max Fredriksson
Max Fredriksson

David Lieb
David Lieb

Nicholi Rogatkin
Nicholi Rogatkin

Tom Isted
Tom Isted

Tomas Lemoine
Tomas Lemoine

Erik Fedko
Erik Fedko was in the lead after the first runs but a flat rear stopped him from tying to better Rogatkin's score.

Griffin Paulson
Griffin Paulson

Emil Johansson
It was a tough day for Emil Johansson as a crash took him out of contention for a ninth win in a row.

Nicholi Rogatkin
Nicholi Rogatkin put together some wild runs.

Max Langille
Max Langille

Tomas Lemoine
Tomas Lemoine

Griffin Paulson
Griffin Paulson

Emil Johansson
Emil Johansson will be looking to Rotorua where he can still secure the 2022 Triple Crown.

Tom Isted
Tom Isted

Nicholi Rogatkin

Tom Isted Lucas Huppert Max Langille Max Fredriksson Ben Thompson Nicholi Rogatkin Erik Fedko Griffin Paulson David Lieb
Tom Isted, Lucas Huppert, Max Langille, Max Fredriksson, Ben Thompson, Nicholi Rogatkin, Erik Fedko, Griffin Paulson and David Lieb

Nicholi Rogatkin Erik Fedko Max Fredriksson
Nicholi Rogatkin, Erik Fedko and Max Fredriksson


