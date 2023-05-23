Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Cairns 2023

May 23, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

COUDERC Paul
Photo Epic
Slopestyle
Cairns, Australia
Photography by Clint Trahan

After a crash forced Emil Johansson to sit out the slopestyle at Cairns last year he was back with a vengeance last week. Emil Johansson laid down an incredible to just beat Dawid Godziek and take his second win of 2023 and tied with Brandon Semenuk’s record of 11 Crankworx Slopestyle wins.

Following his win Emil Johansson said: “It feels awesome! Last year I didn’t really get to do what I was looking to do here, it’s definitely been haunting me a bit ever since,” said Johansson. “So, to be able to put a run down, despite struggling with the weather conditions with the sun and stuff, having all these factors play in and still being able to put down a run…feels awesome!”

Results:

1st. Emil Johannson (SWE) – 91.5
2nd. Dawid Godziek (POL) – 90.25
3rd. Tim Bringer (FRA) – 87.75


Dawid Godziek
Dawid Godziek

SKI LD Lukas
Lukas Skiöld

Emil Johanssen

Max FREDRIKSSON
Max Fredriksson

Dawid Godziek
Dawid Godziek

Mike Ross
Mike Ross

Nicholi Rogatkin
Nicholi Rogatkin

SKI LDLukas
Lukas Skiöld

Tim Bringer
Tim Bringer

JOHANSSON Emil
Emil Johansson

BONAFE Alejandro
Alejandro Bonafe

FREDRIKSSON Max
Max Fredriksson

Ben Thompson
Ben Thompson

Nicholi Rogatkin
Nicholi Rogatkin

Tom Isted
Tom Isted

Emil Johansson
Emil Johansson

COUDERC Paul
Paul Couderc

FREDRIKSSON Max
Max Fredriksson

Dawid Godziek
Dawid Godziek

Dawid Godziek

JOHANSSON Emil

Emil Johansson

Podium: 1st: Emil Johansson, 2nd: Dawid Godziek, 3rd: Tim Bringer



