Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Cairns 2023

Results:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

Dawid Godziek

Lukas Skiöld

Max Fredriksson

Dawid Godziek

Mike Ross

Nicholi Rogatkin

Lukas Skiöld

Tim Bringer

Emil Johansson

Alejandro Bonafe

Max Fredriksson

Ben Thompson

Nicholi Rogatkin

Tom Isted

Emil Johansson

Paul Couderc

Max Fredriksson

Dawid Godziek

Podium: 1st: Emil Johansson, 2nd: Dawid Godziek, 3rd: Tim Bringer

After a crash forced Emil Johansson to sit out the slopestyle at Cairns last year he was back with a vengeance last week. Emil Johansson laid down an incredible to just beat Dawid Godziek and take his second win of 2023 and tied with Brandon Semenuk’s record of 11 Crankworx Slopestyle wins.Following his win Emil Johansson said: “It feels awesome! Last year I didn’t really get to do what I was looking to do here, it’s definitely been haunting me a bit ever since,” said Johansson. “So, to be able to put a run down, despite struggling with the weather conditions with the sun and stuff, having all these factors play in and still being able to put down a run…feels awesome!”Emil Johannson (SWE) – 91.5Dawid Godziek (POL) – 90.25Tim Bringer (FRA) – 87.75