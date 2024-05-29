Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Cairns 2024

Emil making the most of those late afternoon, dry laps.

Erik Fedko watching on.

Shealan Reno figuring out the speed for the "Croc Tail"

If only the weather remained this good.

Tom Isted wasted no time and was one of few riders to be throwing down big early in the week.

It was touch and go if we'd get a weather window for the broadcast on Sunday

Good vibes and downward dogs, a recipe for success.

All smiles for being back on the bike and feeling strong.

Alma Wiggberg's maiden Crankworx Slopestyle here in Cairns.

Patricia Druwen made the journey across, managing a few practice runs, but pulled out early on due to ongoing illness.

Finals day rider briefings are a little more collaborative nowadays after Rotorua's incident.

Lots of hand waving involved in this Slopestyle stuff.

It's a team effort.

Blow torches, the real MVP's this week.

Tarps on, tarps off. It was all hands on deck to clean up post showers.

One of the best parts of the ladies competing is seeing the way the lads are willing to share their experience and knowledge with them.

Caroline busy visualising her tricks.

Nope. More nope.

Haz airing the quarter.

Caroline and her signature super-seater.

Shealen Reno put down another strong run for 5th.

Caroline's stepping it up each round, pulling out new tricks each time. It won't be long until we see her flipping and fighting for wins I'm sure.

Haz with a big backflip on the last feature.

Always the crowd pleaser, Robin Goomes.

Robin Goomes flapping her wings.

A huge run from Alma Wiggberg sure her take the lead from her first run.

Quarterpipe jams to get things flowing.

Rogatkin fidget spinning his way towards the finish.

Feddie was another rider opting for big tricks over the start box.

Griffin Paulson would have wanted more, 11th on the day.

Tom Isted with his huge superman backflip over the start on-off box.

EJ opting to trick over the start box.

Big extension from the big Frenchman, Tim Bringer.

Paul Couderc with such sick style out of the quarter.

Looking to improve in his second run, Paul pulled up short of a feel run, sending love out to the fans.

Emil was happy with second after breaking his collarbone in April.

Tom Isted was the only rider opting to air past the croc tail feature, but doing so in huge style.

Jake Atkinson with the truck driver off.

Isted, dumped three.

Godziek with the celebratory run.

Having only been on the bike a handful of times post injury, Emil looked like nothing had happened.

Fifth for Fedko.

What could have been for Nicholi Rogatkin, a crash in second run put a stop to a heater of a run.

Dawid Godziek got the redemption he was looking.

That's all. Until next time, Cairns.

Slopestyle Sunday became a true test of patience. Well, not exclusively Sunday, the whole week of Slopestyle has been quite the adventure, especially for the riders. The tropics have been playing games this year, doing what's to be expected of a region so close to the equator, and so close to the coast, but a little unexpectedly given the track record of year's gone by.After Rotorua's rider protest, the broadcast was scheduled to start at 11am in order to avoid the afternoon sunstrike, which has proven to be a huge issue here previously, and a big reason for demanding such changes, but the thing they didn't see coming is how a week of on and off rain would affect their ability to practice.Considering the challenges, and the fact the women are once again learn this course for the first time, all six of them showed they're here to play, with noticeable progression in the short space of time between the two stops. Once again it was all eyes on Patricia - would she start, is she healthy, and can she produce the run everyone expecting. What most people didn't see coming though, behind the noise around Paddy, and the spotlight on Robin Goomes, was the newcomer, Alma Wiggberg.In the men's, the question was whether the changes they fought so hard for would help, and where the dust would settle after the first Crankworx Slopestyle event for them this year. Last year saw Tom Isted pushing hard for wins and piecing together huge runs, whilst Emil's domination continued with Nicholi sitting out a lot of the season after badly breaking his arm here last time out.