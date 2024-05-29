Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Cairns 2024

Slopestyle Sunday became a true test of patience. Well, not exclusively Sunday, the whole week of Slopestyle has been quite the adventure, especially for the riders. The tropics have been playing games this year, doing what's to be expected of a region so close to the equator, and so close to the coast, but a little unexpectedly given the track record of year's gone by.
After Rotorua's rider protest, the broadcast was scheduled to start at 11am in order to avoid the afternoon sunstrike, which has proven to be a huge issue here previously, and a big reason for demanding such changes, but the thing they didn't see coming is how a week of on and off rain would affect their ability to practice.
Considering the challenges, and the fact the women are once again learn this course for the first time, all six of them showed they're here to play, with noticeable progression in the short space of time between the two stops. Once again it was all eyes on Patricia - would she start, is she healthy, and can she produce the run everyone expecting. What most people didn't see coming though, behind the noise around Paddy, and the spotlight on Robin Goomes, was the newcomer, Alma Wiggberg.
In the men's, the question was whether the changes they fought so hard for would help, and where the dust would settle after the first Crankworx Slopestyle event for them this year. Last year saw Tom Isted pushing hard for wins and piecing together huge runs, whilst Emil's domination continued with Nicholi sitting out a lot of the season after badly breaking his arm here last time out.
It was touch and go if we'd get a weather window for the broadcast on Sunday