Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Cairns 2024

May 29, 2024
by Cameron Mackenzie  

photo
Photo Epic

Hurry up and wait

Slopestyle - Crankworx Cairns 2024


Words & Photography // Cam Mackenzie

Slopestyle Sunday became a true test of patience. Well, not exclusively Sunday, the whole week of Slopestyle has been quite the adventure, especially for the riders. The tropics have been playing games this year, doing what's to be expected of a region so close to the equator, and so close to the coast, but a little unexpectedly given the track record of year's gone by.

After Rotorua's rider protest, the broadcast was scheduled to start at 11am in order to avoid the afternoon sunstrike, which has proven to be a huge issue here previously, and a big reason for demanding such changes, but the thing they didn't see coming is how a week of on and off rain would affect their ability to practice.

Considering the challenges, and the fact the women are once again learn this course for the first time, all six of them showed they're here to play, with noticeable progression in the short space of time between the two stops. Once again it was all eyes on Patricia - would she start, is she healthy, and can she produce the run everyone expecting. What most people didn't see coming though, behind the noise around Paddy, and the spotlight on Robin Goomes, was the newcomer, Alma Wiggberg.

In the men's, the question was whether the changes they fought so hard for would help, and where the dust would settle after the first Crankworx Slopestyle event for them this year. Last year saw Tom Isted pushing hard for wins and piecing together huge runs, whilst Emil's domination continued with Nicholi sitting out a lot of the season after badly breaking his arm here last time out.

photo
Emil making the most of those late afternoon, dry laps.

photo
Erik Fedko watching on.

photo
Shealan Reno figuring out the speed for the "Croc Tail"

photo
If only the weather remained this good.

photo

photo
Tom Isted wasted no time and was one of few riders to be throwing down big early in the week.

photo
photo
It was touch and go if we'd get a weather window for the broadcast on Sunday

photo

photo
photo

photo
Good vibes and downward dogs, a recipe for success.

photo
All smiles for being back on the bike and feeling strong.

photo
Alma Wiggberg's maiden Crankworx Slopestyle here in Cairns.

photo
Patricia Druwen made the journey across, managing a few practice runs, but pulled out early on due to ongoing illness.

photo
Finals day rider briefings are a little more collaborative nowadays after Rotorua's incident.

photo
Lots of hand waving involved in this Slopestyle stuff.

photo

photo
It's a team effort.

photo
Blow torches, the real MVP's this week.

photo
photo

photo
Tarps on, tarps off.
photo
It was all hands on deck to clean up post showers.

photo
One of the best parts of the ladies competing is seeing the way the lads are willing to share their experience and knowledge with them.

photo
Caroline busy visualising her tricks.

photo
photo

photo
Nope.
photo
More nope.

photo
photo

photo

photo
Haz airing the quarter.

photo
Caroline and her signature super-seater.

photo
Shealen Reno put down another strong run for 5th.

photo
Caroline's stepping it up each round, pulling out new tricks each time. It won't be long until we see her flipping and fighting for wins I'm sure.

photo
Haz with a big backflip on the last feature.

photo
Always the crowd pleaser, Robin Goomes.

photo
Robin Goomes flapping her wings.

photo
A huge run from Alma Wiggberg sure her take the lead from her first run.

photo
Quarterpipe jams to get things flowing.

photo
Rogatkin fidget spinning his way towards the finish.

photo
Feddie was another rider opting for big tricks over the start box.

photo
Griffin Paulson would have wanted more, 11th on the day.

photo
Tom Isted with his huge superman backflip over the start on-off box.

photo
EJ opting to trick over the start box.

photo

photo

photo
Big extension from the big Frenchman, Tim Bringer.

photo
Paul Couderc with such sick style out of the quarter.

photo
Looking to improve in his second run, Paul pulled up short of a feel run, sending love out to the fans.

photo
Rider!

photo

photo
Emil was happy with second after breaking his collarbone in April.

photo

photo
Tom Isted was the only rider opting to air past the croc tail feature, but doing so in huge style.

photo

photo
Jake Atkinson with the truck driver off.

photo

photo
Isted, dumped three.

photo
Godziek with the celebratory run.

photo
Having only been on the bike a handful of times post injury, Emil looked like nothing had happened.

photo
Fifth for Fedko.

photo
What could have been for Nicholi Rogatkin, a crash in second run put a stop to a heater of a run.

photo
Dawid Godziek got the redemption he was looking.

photo

photo
That's all. Until next time, Cairns.


2 Comments
  • 2 0
 Fantastic photos @cameronmackenzie
  • 1 0
 Rogatkin coming close to landing a 1440 was rowdy as fuck.







