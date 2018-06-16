PINKBIKE PHOTO EPICS

Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Jun 16, 2018
by Simon Nieborak  

Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle Finals 2018


Words & Photography by Nathan HUghes and Simon Nieborak

Some famous faces chilling at the Sram pits.

The sum of the square routes of any two sides of an isosceles triangle is equal to the square root of the remaining side.

This was the very first Crankworx for Alex Alanko. After he won the wild card at FISE, he was able to compete at this pinnacle of dirt jumping contest. As he said, the size of the jumps were intimidating at first, but with each practice run, the tricks started to seem easier to him. He may not have the dream result here, but it definitely was a day to remember for this young Swede.

Jakub Vencl looked solid and composed during the practice, but sadly he lost the mojo during the finals and was unable to put his top run together.

Ryan Nyquist spinning into the warm up session off the opening drop.

And he kept on spinning like a mad man in the finals, too.

Simon Pages feels like a fish in the water on dirt jumps. Having a sick backyard to ride and practice tricks in undoubtedly helps.

Messere tail-whipping the boner log for the fans.

With a front flip no hander off the first double, Lukas Knopf didn't come here to mess around.

Lukas Knopf was in all in for the podium, but it wasn't meant to be. Still, clean and very technical riding as expected from the young, German rider.

Flip-can dropping with Szymon Godziek.

Maximum superman steeze from Godziek.

An incredbile run slipping through Godziek's fingers.

Fire in the whole, Tommy G, ready to drop.

After the nasty injury Thomas Genon had at FISE, it's was great to see him healthy and going big here in Innsbruck.

Matt Jones loves a flip-tuck no hander, who doesn't?
Matt Jones is in fine form, looking precise and going huge.

Matt Jones surely earned a few extra points for the amplitude and extension. Spreading wings in front of the crowd.

Erik Fedko is more and more confident with his riding at the big, slopestyle courses with every next event he goes to. Remember his name, you'll be hearing it much more often...

Tomas Lemoine had a very busy weekend. But all this effort paid off handsomely. He repeated his success in Speed 'n Style, however, he wasn't able to keep or improve on his position from last year in slopestyle. Yet, he missed the podium by only one spot...

Diego Caverzasi had the run of his life to land on the podium in 3rd place.

Diego Caverzasi aka Mr. Frontflip in full force - Fearless frontflip out of the whale-tail.

Brett Rheeder had his ups and downs this weekend, but he overcame all the struggles and put up a hell of the show. That flat drop flip-whip was just mental.

Brett Rheeder was still hurting from a huge wipe-out on the first drop in training the other day but you wouldn't know it.
Rheeder completes his second run with all the steeze, already knowing it was Rogatkin's day.

Nicholi Rogatkin mid huge cash-roll.

Rogatkin bossed a perfect cork 7 off the whale-tail.

The one and only, Nicholi Rogatkin. He did it again - won the battle of the tricks and nerves against all the other riders of Crankworx Innsbruck.

The Rheeder, Rogatkin battle continues.

On his day Rogatkin takes some stopping and no one could hold him back from the top step for the second year in a row here in Innsbruck.
Look forward to Rheeder bouncing back next weekend.

Rogatkin, Rheeder and Caverzasi in the medals here in Austria.

That's one way to drink champagne...


