Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Jun 20, 2021
by Andy Vathis  

SLOPESTYLE
Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
Words & Photography by Rick Schubert and Andy Vathis


It's finally Slopestyle Saturday in Innsbruck and everyone was in for a big show under the hot midday sun. The course here is not as long as say Whistler but don't think it doesn't pack a punch. The features are huge and exposed along the base of the resort meaning the riders have to be very precise with their speeds and watch for gusts. Luckily today, the weather cooperated and the show went on without a hitch. All 15 riders who showed up did so in big fashion as this is an important stop in the Slopestyle World Champs. Nicholi Rogatkin had won here before while Emil Johansson hasn't lost since 2019 making it three straight wins in slopestyle. The stage was set for a dramatic afternoon of flips and whips.


Emil Johansson is the king of slopestyle right now with three consecutive wins under his belt going into today.
Garret Mechem set to start the competition off.
Flip drop for Alex Alanko.
Alex Alanko whipping and spinning the hip.
Massive front flip from David Lieb
Alex Alanko went down hard in his first run
Jakub Vencl started well but a crash mid run put a damper on his day.
Garret Mechem corked 720 on the first big hip
Tailwhip into the whale tail by Garret Mechem
Truckdriver to table by Max Fredrikson who seems to be right back in the game
Lucas Huppert getting ready to hit the course
Lucas Hupert flipping and bar spinning the first jump.
Bad luck for Hupert going down on run two.
Triple whip by Knopf
Lukas Knopf with a backflip barspin to tailwhip to kick his run off
Tim Bringer opened the taps on his first run and getting praise for it.
Tim Bringer went huge and scored a well deserved 90 points
Jakub Vencl with a classic tailwhip.
Jakub Vencl had a good run going but crashed out on the second hip jump
Paul Couderc dialing in.
Paul Couderc flips his bike of the flat drop to kick things off
Big 720 from Paul Couderc.
Paul Couderc

Genon getting into the zone before the finals start.
Thomas Genon had a good start with a mid 80s score.
Classic three table by Thomas Genon
Thomas Genon with a tail whip up onto the whale tail.
Tomas Lemoine on his pregame stretches. He s already appeared on the podium this week and would like to do the same here for slopestyle.
Lemoine throws a truck driver off the first hit.
Tomas Lemoine enters the whale tale with a frontflip no hander
Cashroll for Nicholi Rogatkin to start things off.
Rogatkin hitting the eject botton
Truckdriver to table by Max Fredrikson who seems to be right back in the game
Max Fredriksson flipping into eighth spot.
Torquato is about to have a big day on the slope course.
Torquato came out swinging.
Torquato Testa with a big cashroll in the final jump
Flip whip from Erik Fedko.
Huge backflip superman by Erik Fedko
Erik Fedko with a three whip.
Fedko put on a show in his second run and got steezy with this Nac Nac
Fedko scored a 91.5 in his first run
The whale tail is one of the scariest features on the whole course
Emil Johansson is looking to make it four straight wins today and he knows it wont come easy.
Front bar to tuck no for Emil s winning run.
Front bar to tuck no for Emil's first run. Talk about an entrance.

Untypical for Johansson who went down in his first run
Nicholi doing Nicholi things putting the world up side down
After a big crash in his first run Rogatkin came back strong and secured himself second place
Front flip onto the whale tail before the 720 off Rogatkin was pushing hard on run number 2.
Three-whip on he canon for Nicholi s second run.
Tommy G scores a 79.5 in his first run but couldn t improve in his second
Double tailwhip to table but opposite is just nuts on the setup jump before the whale tail for Emil Johansson.
Double tailwhip to table, but opposite is just nuts on the setup jump before the whale tail for Emil Johansson.

Double downside whip from Johansson as he looks to redeem himself from his first run.
Emil Johansson onto the whale tale with an opposite 360 double down whip.
Emils second run was a hell of a run which would put him into the lead
Rogatkin all smiles after leaving it all out on the table today.
Your slopestyle podium 1st Emil Johansson 2nd Nicholi Rogatkin and 3rd Torquato Testa
The King of Slopestyle continues his domination.
The sweet taste of gold.

The winning bike oy Emil
The winning bike.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Photo Epics Crankworx Innsbruck 2021 Slopestyle


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 That was an awesome slopestyle event! Fedko's run was my favourite, love his style. Should have been third

