Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

It's finally Slopestyle Saturday in Innsbruck and everyone was in for a big show under the hot midday sun. The course here is not as long as say Whistler but don't think it doesn't pack a punch. The features are huge and exposed along the base of the resort meaning the riders have to be very precise with their speeds and watch for gusts. Luckily today, the weather cooperated and the show went on without a hitch. All 15 riders who showed up did so in big fashion as this is an important stop in the Slopestyle World Champs. Nicholi Rogatkin had won here before while Emil Johansson hasn't lost since 2019 making it three straight wins in slopestyle. The stage was set for a dramatic afternoon of flips and whips.
