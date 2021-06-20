Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Emil Johansson is the king of slopestyle right now with three consecutive wins under his belt going into today.

Garret Mechem set to start the competition off.

Flip drop for David Lieb.

Alex Alanko whipping and spinning the hip.

Massive front flip from David Lieb

Unfortunately for Alanko, he went down hard in his first run.

Jakub Vencl started well but a crash mid-run put a damper on his day.

Garret Mechem corked 720 on the first big hip

Tailwhip into the whale tail by Garret Mechem

Truckdriver to table by Max Fredrikson who seems to be right back in the game

Lucas Huppert getting ready to hit the course

Lucas Hupert flipping and bar spinning the first jump.

Bad luck for Hupert going down on run two.

Triple whip by Knopf

Lukas Knopf with a backflip barspin to tailwhip to kick his run off

Tim Bringer opened the taps on his first run and getting praise for it.

Tim Bringer went huge and scored a well deserved 90 points

Jakub Vencl with a classic tailwhip.

Jakub Vencl had a good run going but crashed out on the second hip jump

Paul Couderc dialing in.

Paul Couderc flips his bike of the flat drop to kick things off

Big 720 from Paul Couderc.

Genon getting into the zone before the start of the finals.

Thomas Genon had a good start with a mid 80s score.

Classic three table by Thomas Genon

Thomas Genon with a tail whip up onto the whale tail.

Tomas Lemoine on his pregame stretches. He's already appeared on the podium this week and would like to do the same here for slopestyle.

Lemoine throws a truck driver off the first hit.

Tomas Lemoine enters the whale tale with a frontflip no hander

Cashroll for Nicholi Rogatkin to start things off.

Rogatkin hitting the eject button

Max Fredriksson flipping into eighth spot.

Torquato is about to have a big day on the slope course.

Torquato came out swinging.

Torquato Testa with a big cashroll in the final jump

Flip whip from Erik Fedko.

Huge backflip superman by Erik Fedko

Erik Fedko with a three whip.

Fedko put on a show in his second run and got steezy with this Nac Nac

Fedko scored a 91.5 in his first run

The whale tail is one of the scariest features on the whole course

Emil Johansson is looking to make it four straight wins today and he knows it won't come easy.

Front bar to tuck no for Emil's first run. Talk about an entrance.

Untypical for Johansson who went down in his first run

Nicholi doing Nicholi things putting the world upside down

After a big crash in his first run, Rogatkin came back strong and secured himself second place

Front flip onto the whale tail before the 720 off, Rogatkin was pushing hard on run number 2.

Three-whip on the canon for Nicholi's second run.

Tommy G scores a 79.5 in his first run but couldn't improve in his second

Double tailwhip to table, but opposite is just nuts on the setup jump before the whale tail for Emil Johansson.

Double downside whip from Johansson as he looks to redeem himself from his first run.

Emil Johansson onto the whale tale with an opposite 360 double down whip.

Emil's second run was a hell of a run which would put him into the lead

Rogatkin all smiles after leaving it all out on the table today.

Your slopestyle podium: 1st Emil Johansson, 2nd Nicholi Rogatkin, and 3rd Torquato Testa

The King of Slopestyle continues his domination.

The sweet taste of gold.

The winning bike.

It's finally Slopestyle Saturday in Innsbruck and everyone was in for a big show under the hot midday sun. The course here is not as long as say Whistler but don't think it doesn't pack a punch. The features are huge and exposed along the base of the resort meaning the riders have to be very precise with their speeds and watch for gusts. Luckily today, the weather cooperated and the show went on without a hitch. All 15 riders who showed up did so in big fashion as this is an important stop in the Slopestyle World Champs. Nicholi Rogatkin had won here before while Emil Johansson hasn't lost since 2019 making it three straight wins in slopestyle. The stage was set for a dramatic afternoon of flips and whips.