Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

Jun 19, 2022
by Jack Tennyson  
KING OF SLOPE
Slopestyle // Crankworx Innsbruck
Photography & Words: // Jack Tennyson

Saturday at Crankworx means only one thing… Slopestyle. Arguably the main event of the week is seeing the limit of what 15 of the top Slope riders in the world can do on two wheels.

As the mid-day sun rolled around, the hillside filled with spectators ready to feast their eyes on one special show. It might not be the longest course on the FMB tour but it packs a punch with huge features top to bottom.

The first dirt-to-dirt jump took multiple victims throughout the first runs as riders pushed the limits right out of the gate. Thankfully all riders walked away with minimal cuts n bruises.

Timothe Bringer stomped his way down the course with some gnarly double flips and hefty trick combinations to take third and a 93.75. The young German Erik Fedko set the lead with his stylish tricks, boosting them into the sky showing he has the ability to turn it up a notch when the time comes. A solid 95.25.

All eyes were on the hill for the king of Slopestyle to drop in… Emil Johansson rode effortlessly and flawlessly from top to bottom. Tail whips to down whips, double down whips and fast plant three-sixty X-ups, you name it. A mind-blowing 98 for the Swede on the day and 7 wins in a row. We’re speechless.

Head in the game
Set up on point.
Tunes on and head in the game.
Griffin Paulson pre-run down time.
Gracefully flying through the Austrian sky.
Godziek started off the show with a huge flat three-sixty to kick off his first run.
Couderc flat drop flip on his final training run of the morning.
Godziek x up.
It doesn t always go to plan.
That floor is quite hard. Lucas Huppert soon found out.
It may be one of the shortest courses of the year but the features are not small...
Double flips were coming out left right and centre... But the first dirt to dirt gap was the biggest of the day.
Cork sevens and a good back drop is all you can ask for.
Triple truck from Lemoine. After being on the top step of Speed style the French man was hoping for a little more from his run.
Bringer double flipping the step down... It s not a small jump by any means.
Style for miles... Three sixty Indian air Fedko style.
Fedko effortlessly making down whips look easy.
Even after crash Rogatkin threw down a casual cash roll.
Three sixty whip to down whip may have been the most technical trick on track.
More down whips by the expert.
A water of the track was in desperate need after first runs.
Couderc flip whipping his way down the course.
Timothe Bringer double whip.
Rogatkin took a huge slam on his first run. A quick shake off and he was back on course with a front flip no hander.
Cork seven off the Whale Tail is not something you see every day.
Lemoine with a huge three-sixty double whip.
Double whips from Lucas Knop.
Lucas Knopf took a big slam moments before finals. A couple of chilled runs were on the cards.
Flip whips never get old to watch.
Clearing the hot air balloon...
It was a scorcher of a day. Maybe a little too warm.
Lucas Huppert with an effortless three-sixty down whip onto the Whale Tail.
The calculations have to be pin sharp.
Szymon Godziek s big three whip over the final hip. Taking sixth on the day.
Fedko styling it up for his second run knowing he had the silver medal in the bag.
Huge tuck no hander from Lemoine onto the Whale Tail.
Lost for words... A 98 for Emil.
The key.
Number one bike of the day - Trek Ticket S.
Emil Johansson takes the win here in Innsbruck for the 2022 Crankworx stop.
Stoke levels were high for Fedko in second place.
Lost for words.

Fedko - Johansson - Bringe
A familiar feeling for Johansson.
There are no words to describe the emotions that must be running through Emil.
Well deserved gold.
Photos // @jacktennyson_

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Tradaladeeeda is what I get
  • 1 0
 Needs video…





