Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

Saturday at Crankworx means only one thing… Slopestyle. Arguably the main event of the week is seeing the limit of what 15 of the top Slope riders in the world can do on two wheels.
As the mid-day sun rolled around, the hillside filled with spectators ready to feast their eyes on one special show. It might not be the longest course on the FMB tour but it packs a punch with huge features top to bottom.
The first dirt-to-dirt jump took multiple victims throughout the first runs as riders pushed the limits right out of the gate. Thankfully all riders walked away with minimal cuts n bruises.
Timothe Bringer stomped his way down the course with some gnarly double flips and hefty trick combinations to take third and a 93.75. The young German Erik Fedko set the lead with his stylish tricks, boosting them into the sky showing he has the ability to turn it up a notch when the time comes. A solid 95.25.
All eyes were on the hill for the king of Slopestyle to drop in… Emil Johansson rode effortlessly and flawlessly from top to bottom. Tail whips to down whips, double down whips and fast plant three-sixty X-ups, you name it. A mind-blowing 98 for the Swede on the day and 7 wins in a row. We’re speechless.
Photos // @jacktennyson_
