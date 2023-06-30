Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2023

Photo Epic

Slopestyle

Innsbruck, Austria

Photography by Clint Trahan

Results:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

Dawid Godziek

Dawid Godziek

Dawid Godziek

David Lieb

Griffin Paulson

Tom Isted

Paul Couderc

Dawid Godziek

Max Fredriksson

Tom Isted

Griffin Paulson

Paul Couderc

Szymon Godziek

Ben Thompson

Emil Johansson

Lucas Huppert

Szymon Godziek

Torquato Testa

Felix

Max Fredriksson

Tom Isted

Dawid Godziek

Emil Johansson

Tom Isted

Paul Couderc

Podium: 1st Emil Johansson, 2nd: Dawid Godziek, Lucas Huppart

[POVERLAY= align=middle-center color=#ffffff][/POVERLAY][PI= width=window][/PI]Many of the riders struggled to put down a clean run, including Dawid Godziek who had a banger first run but then crashed on the landing of the final jump. When Johansson laid down a clean run and getting a score of 92.5, it appeared that he was going to have the competition in the bag, but Godziek was out for blood.Godziek knew he had to give it his all to dethrone Johansson. Throwing down impeccable combos like triple tailwhip on the first hip to then a cashroll barspin on the next jump, to then stomping a cashy whip on the final jump, Godziek succeeded in knocking the Swede off the top box, earning himself a score of 95.25. Rumour has it, Emil had a big smile on his face when he saw Godziek’s score. He knew he now had to step it up on his second run; a moment he has been eagerly waiting for.Emil Johansson made history with his second run, breaking the record held by Brandon Semenuk for the most number of Crankworx World Tour Slopestyle gold-medals (12 gold medals!!!), not to mention securing the Triple Crown of Slopestyle Award for 2023. Today was no easy feat for the Swede after battling through some wind conditions and getting his top score of 92.5 from run 1 bumped by Red Bull rider, Dawid Godziek.Emil Johansson (SWE) – 97.25Dawid Godziek (POL) – 95.25Lucas Huppert (SUI) – 85