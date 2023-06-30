Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2023

Jun 29, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Photo Epic
Slopestyle
Innsbruck, Austria
Photography by Clint Trahan
Many of the riders struggled to put down a clean run, including Dawid Godziek who had a banger first run but then crashed on the landing of the final jump. When Johansson laid down a clean run and getting a score of 92.5, it appeared that he was going to have the competition in the bag, but Godziek was out for blood.

Godziek knew he had to give it his all to dethrone Johansson. Throwing down impeccable combos like triple tailwhip on the first hip to then a cashroll barspin on the next jump, to then stomping a cashy whip on the final jump, Godziek succeeded in knocking the Swede off the top box, earning himself a score of 95.25. Rumour has it, Emil had a big smile on his face when he saw Godziek’s score. He knew he now had to step it up on his second run; a moment he has been eagerly waiting for.

Emil Johansson made history with his second run, breaking the record held by Brandon Semenuk for the most number of Crankworx World Tour Slopestyle gold-medals (12 gold medals!!!), not to mention securing the Triple Crown of Slopestyle Award for 2023. Today was no easy feat for the Swede after battling through some wind conditions and getting his top score of 92.5 from run 1 bumped by Red Bull rider, Dawid Godziek.

Results:

1st. Emil Johansson (SWE) – 97.25
2nd. Dawid Godziek (POL) – 95.25
3rd. Lucas Huppert (SUI) – 85


Dawid Godziek
Dawid Godziek

Dawid Godziek
Dawid Godziek

Dawid Godziek
Dawid Godziek

David Lieb
David Lieb

Griffin Paulson
Griffin Paulson

Felix

Tom Isted
Tom Isted

Paul Couderc
Paul Couderc


Dawid Godziek
Dawid Godziek

Max Fredriksson
Max Fredriksson

Tom Isted
Tom Isted

Griffin Paulson
Griffin Paulson



Paul Couderc
Paul Couderc

Szymon Godziek
Szymon Godziek



Ben Thompson
Ben Thompson

Emil Johansson
Emil Johansson


Lucas Huppert
Lucas Huppert

Szymon Godziek
Szymon Godziek

Miguel

Torquato Testa
Torquato Testa




Felix
Felix

Max Fredriksson
Max Fredriksson

Tom Isted
Tom Isted

Dawid Godziek
Dawid Godziek

Emil Johansson
Emil Johansson

Tom Isted
Tom Isted

Paul Couderc
Paul Couderc





Podium 1st Emil Johansson 2nd Dawid Godziek Lucas Huppart
Podium: 1st Emil Johansson, 2nd: Dawid Godziek, Lucas Huppart

Podium 1st Emil Johansson 2nd Dawid Godziek Lucas Huppart


