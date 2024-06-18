Powered by Outside

Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2024

Jun 18, 2024
by Cameron Mackenzie  

photo
Photo Epic

The Big Schnitzel

Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2024

Words & Photography // Cam Mackenzie

The big one. Slopestyle Sunday, here in mountain Germany.

It's been 8 years of tight Slopestyle battles here on the slopes high above Innsbruck. This weekend marked the last time we'll see riders fidget-spin their way down this hillside, and it was a fitting end to a near decade of storied fights. For the ladies, this is the first and last time they'll get to compete here, but for the men, they've been coming here since 2017.

After Cairns, the story of the season has begun to shape, with a win here for either Alma Wiggberg or Robin Goomes putting them within reach of a possible Triple Crown title, and the same for Dawid Godziek.

In the Mens, Dawid's win in Cairns somewhat set the tone for what to expect from the next two stops. A gent who's tired of second place, a champ, doing everything he can to limit the damage whilst returning from injury, and a field of young guns willing to risk it all for a moment of glory.


photo
It wouldn't be a Crankworx without some weather drama.

photo
Waiting.

Puzzling.

A quick tune up at SRAM for the king.

Patricia Druwen showed face, but didn't ride once again.

It's a team effort out there.

photo
photo
Getting suited up for battle.

photo
Good vibes only over here.

photo

Haz was in great spirits and looked strong during practice but ended up skipping the main show after hitting her head later in the week.
Haz was in great spirits and looked strong during practice, but ended up skipping the main show after hitting her head later in the week.

photo
Alma Wiggberg's the queen for flips.

photo
Robin left no feature un-tricked.

Mid finals review.

Robin with the signature dangles.

Robin took a huge slam in practice trying to flip this dirt-to-dirt step-down, with many left wondering if she'd start on Sunday.

Caroline Buchanan crossing up.

Shealen Reno slipping pedals.

Alma Wiggberg changing perspectives.

Lisa-Marie Blanc's first Crankworx Slopetsyle here in Innsbruck.

Textbook form from Caroline.

Shealen's gone from strength to strength this season, and a third place finish here cements that.

Alma knew she needed to step things up if she wanted to best Robin's run.

Robin got to take a victory lap, and moves herself into checkmate for the Triple Crown.

photo
Emil, just warming up.

A big run from the big Frenchman, Tim Bringer.

photo
After an 82.5, Fedko stepped things up for his second run.

Isted's another rider who could easily win one of these things, he just needs a little luck.

photo
Chance Moore about to ride his way out of the reserves.

photo
The flying Frenchman.

photo
Nicholi Rogatkin getting twisted.

photo
Max Fredriksson, 9th here in Mutters.

photo
EJ's nollie-three down off the start ramp was wild.

Huppie finished in 7th.

Back to front, front to back - it's hard to keep up.

Max Fredriksson pleasing the crowd.

Nicholi Rogatkin needed a good run here in order to claw back some much needed points in the FMB standings.

Chance Moore came out swinging with a 93.25 in his first run, landing himself in second with one run to go.

Jake Atkinson meant business.

EJ avoiding the hot air.

Jake Atkinson had the makings of a very strong run, but mistakes in each run cost him.

Tom Isted was throwing down all week, but could make a run stick once the show started.

Dawid Godziek took control of this contest from the outset.

Paul Couderc on his way to 6th place.

A bit prettier than the mud pit of Cairns.

Dawid goes 2 for 2, and he too is within striking distance of the triple crown.

After a crash in his first run, Huppie turned things around and pieced together a clean run that was enough for 7th.

photo

Your Crankworx Innsbruck 2024 Slopestyle Podium

photo

photo
photo

photo
Will we see this sight again in Whistler? We can only hope so for the sake of Robin and Dawid's Triple Crown hopes.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Photo Epics Crankworx Innsbruck 2024 Crankworx Slopestyle


Author Info:
cameronmackenzie avatar

Member since Mar 6, 2011
84 articles
Report
