Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2024

The big one. Slopestyle Sunday, here in mountain Germany.
It's been 8 years of tight Slopestyle battles here on the slopes high above Innsbruck. This weekend marked the last time we'll see riders fidget-spin their way down this hillside, and it was a fitting end to a near decade of storied fights. For the ladies, this is the first and last time they'll get to compete here, but for the men, they've been coming here since 2017.
After Cairns, the story of the season has begun to shape, with a win here for either Alma Wiggberg or Robin Goomes putting them within reach of a possible Triple Crown title, and the same for Dawid Godziek.
In the Mens, Dawid's win in Cairns somewhat set the tone for what to expect from the next two stops. A gent who's tired of second place, a champ, doing everything he can to limit the damage whilst returning from injury, and a field of young guns willing to risk it all for a moment of glory.
Getting suited up for battle.