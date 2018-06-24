Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Waiting for the winds to die down. Waiting for the winds to die down.

Brett Rheeder checking the run.

Rogatkin was all focus today.

Rheeder coming to grips with risk vs. reward. The amount of wind this week made practice time scarce. Minimal runs were taken by all.

Szymon Godziek applauding Rogatkin's spectacular first run

Simon Pages praying in his little chapel

Nicolai Rogatkin.

Thomas Genon

Roggatkin took full advantage of practice this morning.

Diego Caverzasi crashed on his first run and could only manage a 69.5 in run two.

Not a good day out for Anthony Messere. Messere took twelfth.

Matt Jones on his way to seventh place.

Brett Rheeder tried to catch up to Rogatkin but couldn't quite make it today

Nicolai Rogatkin

Casper Ghostofferson doing the Cannonball

Ryan Nyquist

Reed Boggs

Tomas Lemoine

A first run crash for Simon Godziek ended his hopes of a podium today.

Brett Rheeder brings it home to take second.

With the win in hand, Nicolai sends it anyway on run number two.

French fans

Rogatkin celebrating another win in front of the French crowds

Erik Fedko stoked with his third place

It wasn't an easy week for the crew of 14 slope riders in Les Gets. Strong winds made practice nearly impossible and the forecast for the big day looked like more of the same. The event was moved up to noon to avoid the strongest of the winds, but with one full practice session, this was going to be a tough one. Riders struggled with the breezes once airborne and things didn't shake out as most had hoped. But it was a largely injury-free day despite the crashes. Nicolai Rogatkin took another win with a commanding lead on the first run. Brett Rheeder took second and a stoked Erik Fedko took home third.