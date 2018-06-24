Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

It wasn't an easy week for the crew of 14 slope riders in Les Gets. Strong winds made practice nearly impossible and the forecast for the big day looked like more of the same. The event was moved up to noon to avoid the strongest of the winds, but with one full practice session, this was going to be a tough one. Riders struggled with the breezes once airborne and things didn't shake out as most had hoped. But it was a largely injury-free day despite the crashes. Nicolai Rogatkin took another win with a commanding lead on the first run. Brett Rheeder took second and a stoked Erik Fedko took home third.
0 Comments
Post a Comment