Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

What a great day. We saw some fierce competition with riders absolutely destroying the course and posting high scores. Owen Marks was the first rider on course and put down a clean run to get things started. O-Bro was followed by fellow newcomer Timothé Bringer who made a solid showing for his first time on the world's biggest stage. Dropping shortly after that was veteran Tommy G who had a clean first run but an unfortunate fall on his second. Despite the field being stacked with names like Rogatkin, Godziek and Messere, fan-favorite and reigning Joyride champion Emil Johansson set the high score on his first go and no one could touch it after. Nicholi Rogatkin took the silver with a huge cash roll combination and front flip tailwhip. Rounding out the podium was Erik Fedko who put on a spectacular showing. This competition started 2020 off strong and we're all looking forward to seeing what the rest of the year holds.
I hope Thomas Genon is fine ! #goodluckfromlesvogses
