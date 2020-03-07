Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

The slopestyle kicked off in the usual fashion, a tribute train to the late Kelly McGarry. The riders sharing the stoked at the end of the starting train.

O-Bro competing in his first Crankworx slopestyle event and finishing with a respectable 72.25.

Jakub Vencl barspin on the new wood feature.

Tommy G finishing strong.

Lemoine airing over the newest feature on the course. His second run he put down a huge tuck no-hander over this.

Emil foot planting his way to gold.

Tommy G foot plant. We would have loved to see Tommy put down a full second run, but unfortunately, he crashed on the last jump.

Lucas Huppert with a twister.

Messere was the first rider to air over the new wood on-off, and later followed up by Lemoine.

Lukas blending in with the tropical trees.

Showing off for the judges.

Fedko threw down some heavy hits and wound up in the bronze medal spot.

Timothé Bringer tucking it up on the large on-off.

Carrying speed into the wood drop.

Messere flipping out.

Alex Alanko dropping in and ending up in 8th place.

Lemoine with a cash roll on the last feature.

Showing off for the fans.

Timothé Bringer on the last jump.

Rogatkin with one of many impressive tricks.

Alanko on the top of the course.

Fedko flip to no-hander.

We're not in Kansas anymore. Emcee Mikey Haderer, not just a pretty face.

Dawid Godziek had trouble with the on-off but managed to save his bike from taking a tumble off the top.

He went on to finish strong with a cash roll tuck no-hander.

Rogatkin with his frontflip tailwhip.

Pure stoke. 2020 poduim.

Champagne showers ferda boys.

What a great day. We saw some fierce competition with riders absolutely destroying the course and posting high scores. Owen Marks was the first rider on course and put down a clean run to get things started. O-Bro was followed by fellow newcomer Timothé Bringer who made a solid showing for his first time on the world's biggest stage. Dropping shortly after that was veteran Tommy G who had a clean first run but an unfortunate fall on his second. Despite the field being stacked with names like Rogatkin, Godziek and Messere, fan-favorite and reigning Joyride champion Emil Johansson set the high score on his first go and no one could touch it after. Nicholi Rogatkin took the silver with a huge cash roll combination and front flip tailwhip. Rounding out the podium was Erik Fedko who put on a spectacular showing. This competition started 2020 off strong and we're all looking forward to seeing what the rest of the year holds.