Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2022

There was an air of uncertainty around the Crankworx site this week. The weather was the main cause. Courses were wet, practices were delayed or cancelled, timings were constantly shifted, and all the while, hundreds of millimetres of rain fell from the sky. It was challenging for fans, athletes, and organisers alike, so when the first tyres hit dirt in the afternoon, there was a collective feeling of 'perhaps we might just pull this off'. By some fortuitous stroke of luck, and the willing of the weather gods by everyone in the Crankworx community, we were able to have a competition, and what a competition it was.
It differed from others by the fact that, before the event itself, the athletes only had one session to sight the course in and feel it out before the weather came through again. What that meant was that we had a very exciting afternoon as riders had only a couple of hours to get their heads down to work out what they wanted to do, and get some pedals in to see how the course felt. Everyone was in the same boat though, except Lemoine who sacrificed the one training session to take the Speed & Style gold. Everyone was attacking the same course and was faced with the same limitations.
A well-recovered Emil Johansson came out swinging on his first run and took his ninth title, securing the Triple Crown for the second time in a row. He kept the crowd truly entertained with a 360 triple tail whip over the money booter and walked away with a score of 92.75. The big Frenchman, Timothe Bringer earned himself the silver, unable to improve on his first run score - a great result for Tim, putting himself on the overall podium as well. The last step on the podium was filled by Swedens Max Fredriksson, just edging out Erik Fedko by one point.
Even with all the odds stacked against the event, we were treated to a fantastic competition, seeing the best slopestyle riders in the world ride the freshly remodelled course. Now we can take a few months to catch our breath and we'll be back before you know it, for what we hope will be a drier week.
Seriously wet, the crew did so well to get the course running. Hats off.
Fedko drenches Emil on the finish line after winning the triple crown once again.
