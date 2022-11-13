Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2022

Seriously wet, the crew did so well to get the course running. Hats off.

Huppie watching on.



The rider can watch their friends and competitors runs from the top

Paul Couderc getting in the zone, but unable to piece together a solid run.

The new rebuilt course made for a handful of new photo spots, but with it looking much like a construction zone, we reverted back shooting similar angles on the new features. Exhibit A.

It looks as if the new start feature might one day give riders a choice of two alternate lines. Emil was looking for a nose-press-3 into tuck here.

Emil Johansson nose-pressing off the new start drop.

Lemoine dipping over the big top hip.

Erik seems to do more whips than anyone else on course, he's super agile on the bike.

Tuck no hander with a view out over Rotorua, a spot where Nicolai must be pretty familiar with.

Tom didn't quite manage to finish this rotation and ended up landing on the structure on his back.

Emil Johansson over the new hitching post feature.



Yea, there's no understanding that mess.

Conor Macfarlane was one of many judges today.

Evening extended practice made for a different-looking image. Erik again whipping.

Emil Johansson

Erik Fedko

Lucas is getting stronger with every event and is definitely one to watch.

Emil coming in for his victory lap



Bloody elbows is all part of the game here.

Fans, Athletes, and a big production.

Erik Fedko has breather after a solid 4th place run, only 1 point off the podium.

Nicolai moments before his run ended abruptly when he wasn't able to stick this landing.

Tim Bringer cruising down on his victory lap. Great day out for Tim, a silver medal for the big Frenchman,

Nicolai goes to check on Lemoine after he took a tumble on his first run.

Entertaining the crowds by the bottom booter as the last of the light falls off the McGazza sign.

Emil looks on cautiously as he awaits the next runners to come down.

The birds proved to be a bit of problem this afternoon, with one of the riders hitting one mid-air.

Couple of seagulls find a great perch for the action, above the McGazza memorial sign. These jokers tried their hardest to get in the riders way.

Fedko drenches Emil on the finish line after winning the triple crown once again.



From the photographers point of view.

The shot everyone wants, the champ and his trophy

Your 2022 Rotorua Slopestyle podium.



Winners are grinners.

Emil gets blasted with Champagne to celebrate winning the Slopestyle overall.

There was an air of uncertainty around the Crankworx site this week. The weather was the main cause. Courses were wet, practices were delayed or cancelled, timings were constantly shifted, and all the while, hundreds of millimetres of rain fell from the sky. It was challenging for fans, athletes, and organisers alike, so when the first tyres hit dirt in the afternoon, there was a collective feeling of 'perhaps we might just pull this off'. By some fortuitous stroke of luck, and the willing of the weather gods by everyone in the Crankworx community, we were able to have a competition, and what a competition it was.It differed from others by the fact that, before the event itself, the athletes only had one session to sight the course in and feel it out before the weather came through again. What that meant was that we had a very exciting afternoon as riders had only a couple of hours to get their heads down to work out what they wanted to do, and get some pedals in to see how the course felt. Everyone was in the same boat though, except Lemoine who sacrificed the one training session to take the Speed & Style gold. Everyone was attacking the same course and was faced with the same limitations.A well-recovered Emil Johansson came out swinging on his first run and took his ninth title, securing the Triple Crown for the second time in a row. He kept the crowd truly entertained with a 360 triple tail whip over the money booter and walked away with a score of 92.75. The big Frenchman, Timothe Bringer earned himself the silver, unable to improve on his first run score - a great result for Tim, putting himself on the overall podium as well. The last step on the podium was filled by Swedens Max Fredriksson, just edging out Erik Fedko by one point.Even with all the odds stacked against the event, we were treated to a fantastic competition, seeing the best slopestyle riders in the world ride the freshly remodelled course. Now we can take a few months to catch our breath and we'll be back before you know it, for what we hope will be a drier week.