Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2023
Mar 28, 2023
by
Christie Fitzpatrick
2 Comments
Photo Epic
Slopestyle
Rotorua, New Zealand
Photography by Clint Trahan
Check out all the action from the Slopestyle below and you can find the full results
here
, as well as the winning run
here
. Got time to kill? You can watch the full replay
at this link
.
Griffin Paulson
Ben Thompson
Erik Fedko
Tomas Lemoine
Miguel Guerrero
Paul Couderc
Emil Johansson
Nicholai Rogatkin
Tom Isted
Max Fredriksson
Miguel Guerrero
Paul Couderc
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Photo Epics
Crankworx 2023
Crankworx Rotorua 2023
Slopestyle
2 Comments
Score
Time
8
0
danielfloyd
(1 hours ago)
As someone who has followed Isted on youtube for quite some time now, I'm beyond stoked for him finally getting on the podium. If I were in charge of sponsorships at a bike company, he'd be priority
#1
right now. He's a fantastic rider, he turns up the stoke like no other, he's incredibly hard working, and he's a great ambassador for the sport. Get him a frame already!!!!!
[Reply]
4
0
bman33
(53 mins ago)
3rd place Slope gets more $$ than a win in World Cup DH? (I think). Crankworkx doing things right. UCI /Promotors looking at you...
[Reply]
2 Comments