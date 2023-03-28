Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2023

Mar 28, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

Photo Epic
Slopestyle
Rotorua, New Zealand
Photography by Clint Trahan

Check out all the action from the Slopestyle below and you can find the full results here, as well as the winning run here. Got time to kill? You can watch the full replay at this link.


PAULSON Griffin
Ben Thompson
Erik Fedko
Tomas Lemoine
GUERRERO Miguel
COUDERC Paul
JOHANSSON Emil
ROGATKIN Nicholi
Tom Isted
FREDRIKSSON Max
GUERRERO Miguel
COUDERC Paul
Tom Isted

Podium 1st Emil Johansson 2nd David Godziek 3rd Tom Isted


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Photo Epics Crankworx 2023 Crankworx Rotorua 2023 Slopestyle


2 Comments

  • 8 0
 As someone who has followed Isted on youtube for quite some time now, I'm beyond stoked for him finally getting on the podium. If I were in charge of sponsorships at a bike company, he'd be priority #1 right now. He's a fantastic rider, he turns up the stoke like no other, he's incredibly hard working, and he's a great ambassador for the sport. Get him a frame already!!!!!
  • 4 0
 3rd place Slope gets more $$ than a win in World Cup DH? (I think). Crankworkx doing things right. UCI /Promotors looking at you...





