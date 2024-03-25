Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Crankworx said they wanted this decade celebration of Crankworx Rotorua to be memorable, and it sure was, for many reasons. The women spent all week chipping away at unlocking the course and a bi-product of the men's strike
was that an even greater spotlight was shone on the ladies for the first-ever Diamond Level Women’s Slopestyle World Championship event.
For Patricia Druwen, Natasha Miller, Shealen Reno, Caroline Buchanan, Robin Goomes and Harriet Burbidge-Smith, they've had to start from the ground up. They had none of the pre-existing knowledge of the course, no reference point for what each feature would feel like, no idea how the lips rode or what the speeds were. For the first day or two, a lot of the practice sessions were spent getting through many of the hits one feature at a time, and building the tricks up slowly. For Caroline, this was done amongst training and racing for Speed and Style, and for Patricia, she had to play catch up come Thursday after sitting out the first day of training due to illness.
Come Sunday morning, the ladies were ready to prove to the world they belong here. This is the start of what many are calling a pivotal moment in freeride mountain biking.
Kelly would be proud.