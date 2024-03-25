Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Mar 25, 2024
by Cameron Mackenzie  

photo
Photo Epic

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza

Crankworx Rotorua 2024


Words & Photography // Cam Mackenzie

Crankworx said they wanted this decade celebration of Crankworx Rotorua to be memorable, and it sure was, for many reasons. The women spent all week chipping away at unlocking the course and a bi-product of the men's strike was that an even greater spotlight was shone on the ladies for the first-ever Diamond Level Women’s Slopestyle World Championship event.

For Patricia Druwen, Natasha Miller, Shealen Reno, Caroline Buchanan, Robin Goomes and Harriet Burbidge-Smith, they've had to start from the ground up. They had none of the pre-existing knowledge of the course, no reference point for what each feature would feel like, no idea how the lips rode or what the speeds were. For the first day or two, a lot of the practice sessions were spent getting through many of the hits one feature at a time, and building the tricks up slowly. For Caroline, this was done amongst training and racing for Speed and Style, and for Patricia, she had to play catch up come Thursday after sitting out the first day of training due to illness.

Come Sunday morning, the ladies were ready to prove to the world they belong here. This is the start of what many are calling a pivotal moment in freeride mountain biking.

Kelly would be proud.

photo
A morning Karakia - a prayer in Māori culture - offers the riders spiritual guidance and protection.

photo
photo

photo
A quick morning blow-dry for the course too.

photo
The weight of the world's eyes were on Patricia - the clear favourite going into this weekend.

photo
Dirt Art.

photo

photo
Robin was the only woman to ride the big rider's left line this week.

photo
Haz knew the magnitude of what was to come.

photo

photo
The men played a big role in helping the ladies this week.

photo
Saturday's rain had very little effect on the slope course.

photo
photo

photo
Natasha just about getting those hands clapping.

photo
Game time for Haz.

photo
Natasha making sure her front tire was clean.

photo
Sui's and seat grabs for Caroline.

photo
Shealen getting crossed up early on.

photo
photo

photo

photo
Sui's are so in right now.

photo
Dangley.

photo

photo
Patricia Druwen looked confident during the last practice session on Sunday morning.

photo
A X-Up out the start for Caroline.

photo
No more sausage fest.

photo
Robin was one of the only ladies to be flipping and throwing limbs off this.

photo
Caroline's spent all off season working on this trick, so it was great to see her throw it in competition.

photo

photo

photo
Shealen with the X-Up One-Footer off the SRAM whale tail.

photo
Caroline's first run looked to be a bit of a safety run, with her going on to trick every feature in her second run.

photo

photo
Patricia off the boner log moments before crashing out.

photo
A crash in the McGazza train put an end to a tough week for Paddy.

photo
Haz took a bit of slam over rotating the flip on this Maxxis booter in an early practice session, but got it on lock after that.

photo
The pressure of a home crowd didn't bother Robin.

photo
Robin Goomes and her signature backflip can.

photo
Billy Meaclem and Dan Booker watching on as their friends went to battle.

photo
We'll have to wait a little long to see what the young phenom has in store for us.

Your 2024 Crankworx Rotorua Women s Slopestyle Podium
Your 2024 Crankworx Rotorua Women's Slopestyle podium

The best champagne shower of the the week for the best event of the week.
The best champagne shower of the the week for the best event of the week.

photo
A fan asked Robin for something of her's, and the only thing she was willing to give up was a sock.

Bottoms up.
Bottoms up.
photo

photo
The perfect Kiwi story - the inaugural win on home turf on the world's biggest stage.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Photo Epics Crankworx 2024 Crankworx Rotorua 2024


Author Info:
cameronmackenzie avatar

Member since Mar 6, 2011
71 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Why Did Bernard Kerr's Prototype Frame Break at Crankworx Rotorua?
116662 views
Men's Category of Slopestyle Will Not Proceed - Crankworx Rotorua 2024 [Updated with Unified Slopestyle Athlete Statement]
91415 views
First Ride: Atherton S170 - Long Travel & Lugged Aluminum
64425 views
Review: Yeti's Back in the XC Game With the 2024 ASR
62403 views
Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Eastern Idaho [Updated for 2024]
39813 views
Destination Showcase: McCall, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
38240 views
Trailforks Introduces New 'Traildar' Feature
34596 views
Review: Raaw Madonna V3 - Yes, It's Still Great
28146 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.042372
Mobile Version of Website