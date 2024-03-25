Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

A morning Karakia - a prayer in Māori culture - offers the riders spiritual guidance and protection.

A quick morning blow-dry for the course too.

The weight of the world's eyes were on Patricia - the clear favourite going into this weekend.

Dirt Art.

Robin was the only woman to ride the big rider's left line this week.

Haz knew the magnitude of what was to come.

The men played a big role in helping the ladies this week.

Saturday's rain had very little effect on the slope course.

Natasha just about getting those hands clapping.

Game time for Haz.

Natasha making sure her front tire was clean.

Sui's and seat grabs for Caroline.

Shealen getting crossed up early on.

Sui's are so in right now.

Patricia Druwen looked confident during the last practice session on Sunday morning.

A X-Up out the start for Caroline.

No more sausage fest.

Robin was one of the only ladies to be flipping and throwing limbs off this.

Caroline's spent all off season working on this trick, so it was great to see her throw it in competition.

Shealen with the X-Up One-Footer off the SRAM whale tail.

Caroline's first run looked to be a bit of a safety run, with her going on to trick every feature in her second run.

Patricia off the boner log moments before crashing out.

A crash in the McGazza train put an end to a tough week for Paddy.

Haz took a bit of slam over rotating the flip on this Maxxis booter in an early practice session, but got it on lock after that.

The pressure of a home crowd didn't bother Robin.

Robin Goomes and her signature backflip can.

Billy Meaclem and Dan Booker watching on as their friends went to battle.

We'll have to wait a little long to see what the young phenom has in store for us.

Your 2024 Crankworx Rotorua Women's Slopestyle podium

The best champagne shower of the the week for the best event of the week.

A fan asked Robin for something of her's, and the only thing she was willing to give up was a sock.

Bottoms up.

The perfect Kiwi story - the inaugural win on home turf on the world's biggest stage.