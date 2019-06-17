Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Cranworx Innsbruck 2019

Rogatkin was looking fired up in the morning's practice.

Tomas Lemoine kissing his tyre in a warm-up run.

A lot of eyes were on the comeback kid who looked as fluid as ever despite his absence.

If you didn't know him already, you do now. Dawid Godziek announced himself to the world of slopestyle with a Twister on the first big jump, a Cashroll on the third and this front flip tuck no hander up on to the whale tail.

Rogatkin's first crash was relatively tame as he bailed out mid-air on the first jump. His run may have been over but he still ran up to the top of the ramp to drop in for the rest of the track.

He attempted a cash roll off the very next hit, the boner log, bit got catapulted off the bike and into the dirt face first. There were a nervous few moments as he lay motionless and the medics covered him from view with a blanket but a loud "f*ck!" at least let the crowd know he was conscious.

Dazed but not defeated. Rogatkin wanted to run again but made the wise decision not to after he was advised by medics to sit it out following a SCAT assessment.

Matt Jones was another rider that would have to pass on a second run. His first was fluid all the way until the final landing where his knee got caught between his wheel and his fork and he was flipped over the bars.

Tomas Lemoine had two targets yesterday afternoon, retain the King of Crankworx lead and podium in the slopestyle. It looked like he could do both after run 1 as he sat third but a crash in run two meant he wasn't able to improve and finished fourth.

Erik Fedko also put in a huge run to score 80.50 to sit fourth after the first runs.

The last rider of the first runs, Brett Rheeder put down the only score in the 90s to take a lead of more than 8 points into the second half. He stayed in the finish area for a long time until Emil Johannsen forced him to ride again.

Paul Couderc was competing on a wild card entry picked up at Swatch Rocket Air and delivered at the second time of asking with an 82.5 that would eventually land him fourth.

We saw the full range of Diego Caverzasi's trick book but he came up short on a few jumps and could only score 67.

The wind still played a part on Sunday with a few riders, including Emil, coming up short on the first jump and not registering a score. He nailed it at the second time of asking and shot into first place with a score of 95. The comeback was complete.

Anothony Messere always delivers huge amplitude and style at these events but would have to settle for eighth.

Alex Alanko's second run looked super-strong but a crash on the last jump means we never got to see how it really stacked up.

Fedko's second run was packed with crowd-pleasing bangers but didn't move the judges quite as much. He finished seventh after only increasing his score by 0.25

Godziek went even bigger in run two and added combos to his cashroll and twister. The judges bumped him up another six points but it wasn't enough to get anywhere near close to Johanssen

Rheeder was the last man to go with all the pressure on his shoulders but he shrugged it off and delivered a run for the history books.

He hit every beat and he would have to if he was going to score higher than 95.

the judges took their time announcing a winner but in the end, they plumped for Rheeder, just 0.5 separated them.

