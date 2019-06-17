Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Cranworx Innsbruck 2019

The third time proved to be the charm for Brett Rheeder as he finally stepped on to the top of the podium at Innsbruck after two consecutive second-place finishes. Innsbruck once again provided the goods as it came down to the very last run for Rheeder who had to improve on his first run to beat Emil Johanssen's monstrous score of 95. In a line stacked full of opposite variations, he did it and managed to scrape an extra 0.5 ahead of the young Swede.
Third place went to the newcomer and BMX-pat Dawid Godziek. The brother of Szymon was competing on a wildcard but announced himself to the world by throwing some Crankworx firsts including a Twister No Hander and a Cashroll Barspin.
After a frustrating day of wind delays, the pressure was on for riders to deliver and they did across the board. Here's how it went down:
- gondola 1 (main gondola) is again closed during the week
- gondola two (götzens) is closed for the rest of the season (with the track where kaos and the kiwis went crazy on instagram, it only opened for the week of crankworx and is now dead again)
- public bike transportation is again literally not existing anymore from monday on. bus drivers and local bikers will beat up each others ass again
- the pumptrack will not be shaped anymore
- flowers and grass will grow on the slopestyle course as it is closed for the rest of the season
- pro riders are not anymore forced to tell how epic the trails in innsbruck are in their interviews
thanks again for the epic fotos and tourism illustrations crankworx. hopefully you will never come back to innsbruck.
Also, Fedko got hosed. New panel of judges are needed.
Last year, when the Gotzens trail was closed for DH practice, you were restricted to one trail (first / chainless) which meant out of two gondolas you could only ride half of it from mittelstation as the chainless is way to flowy for anything above XC bike.
And on the other hand, to reach the chainless, kids and weekend warriors have to pass the first trail which can be rough (my 10 year old hated it) so the trail was full of confused / scared riders standing in the way
So the Tirol is really great, but there's like a dozen better places in Tirol to host Crankworx
2. The front tire from Anthony looked like an Aspen, while the backwhee was a DTH. Can anyone confirm the front tire?
