Photo Epic: Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023

Another beautiful fall morning in West Virginia.

Riley Amos would love to repeat his win from XCC.

Carter Woods had one goal in mind.

Carter Woods testing the rest of the pack down one of the technical descents.

Riley Amos continues his strong run of form.

Adrien Boichis wouldn't be able to sustain the pressure from Carter Woods.

What a ride from Carter Woods.

Adair Zabdiel Gutierrez Prieto dug deep on his way to 4th. A great ride from the Mexican.

Carter Woods takes home the U23 men ahead of Adrien Boichis and Riley Amos.

Ginia Caluori may be on a borrowed bike but that won't stop her from getting after it today.

Samara Maxwell warms up for the last race of the morning.

The U23 Women are off.

Ronja Blochlinger put the pace in early but she was closely watched by Maxwell and would settle for second.

Ginia Caluori puts the watts in on the middle climb. She clawed her way into the top three in the closing moments of the race.

Samara Maxwell did her stripes justice as she heads for another win.

Maxwell takes the win.

Your U23 Women's podium - Samara Maxwell, Ronja Blochlinger, and Ginia Caluori

This track suits Loana Lecomte very well and will use that to her advantage this afternoon.

All eyes on Friday night's XCC winner Evie Richards.

Puck Pieterse is leading the overall going into today's race and will be looking to further distance herself on the points board.

Savilia Blunk has been climbing through the field and is ready to do damage on home soil.

Haley Batten carried her XCC momentum into today's XCO landing another top ten.

The Elite Women's race is a go.

The elite women's pack nearing the end of their start loop.

Pieterse grabs the lead on the first lap but it will be short-lived.

Jolanda Neff fired up her legs today and fought through the pack to 5th.

Laura Stigger took the lead from Richards and by mid-race, she was the one to contend with.

Haley Batten takes 8th place on home soil.

Blunk began her fight to the front, passing strategically wherever she could.

Laura Stigger makes her break for freedom.

Evie Richards does her best to keep cool.

Martina Berta takes him another podium. Third place for the Italian.

Evie Richards had a really good start here but would eventually fall back to seventh.

Loana Lecomte takes home second place.

Stigger, alone in front, heading into the final lap.

Laura Stigger takes the win here in Snowshoe.

A dominant performance going into the last race of the season.

Martina Berta congratulates Laura Stigger.

Savilia Blunk rewarding the home crowd for their week-long support.

The ladies gathered to congratulate one another.

Mona Mittterwallner had won the past 2 rounds but had to settle for 10th today.

Jenny Rissveds on empty.

A rough day for Kate Courtney after two nasty falls.

Women's Elite podium - Laura Stigger, Loana Lecomte, Martina Berta, Savilia Blunk, and Jolanda Neff

The only shower we saw under blue skies.

Final moments before lights out for Nino Schurter.

Friday night's Short Track winner Victor Koretzky couldn't repeat his Les Gets antics but will still be happy with how his weekend panned out.

Just outside the top eight from the XCC, Marcel Guerrini lines up for some revenge.

Tom Pidcock's insane strength and bike skill will shine bright today despite some bad luck.

A first World Cup lays in wait for Jordan Sarrou.

Charlie Alridge laying down the watts.

Charlie Aldridge showing some strength as he gets the hole shot.

Nino Schurter begins to fight for positions on the start loop.

Luca Schwarzbauer leads the charge.

Victor Koretzky takes an early lead.

Alan Hatherly scoots through the rocks and into eighth.

Thomas Griot with another strong ride to 7th.

Short track winner Victor Koretzkty leading the pack early on.

A final fling for Henrique Avancini as he bows up from World Cup racing. Thanks for the memories Henry.

A massive congratulations to Henrique Avancini for an amazing career and all that he's done for mountain biking. Obrigado, Henrique!

Pidcock looked to have this one in the bag but two visits to the feed zone for front wheel swaps had him out of contention.

Martin Blums just missed out on the podium today finishing in sixth.

Sarrou took the lead on the final couple of laps.

Tom Pidcock fought back from two flats to finish 5th.

Marcel Guerrini fighting at the sharp end.

Mathias Flückiger tackles one of the main descents.

Schurter hunted Sarrou down on the last lap and it was game on.

Nino Schurter right at the forefront as always.

Filippo Colombo came from deep in the back with an incredible race, ending up in 9th.

Jordan Sarrou delighted to take his first World Cup win after outfoxing Nino Schurter.

Nino Schurter lost out in a last-corner move by Jordan Sarrou.

Win 36 will have to just wait for Nino.

What a ride from Marcel Guerrini. A career-best and oh-so close to that win.

Mathias Flückiger emptied the tank on his way to 4th.

Guerrini's thousand-yard stare says it all.

Mathias Fluckiger earned every bit of that fourth-place finish.

Jordan Sarrou takes the win in front of Nino Schurter, Marcel Guerrini, Mathias Flückiger and Tom Pidcock.

Jordan Sarrou sprays the elite World Cup winner's champagne for the very first time.

Avancini salutes the crowd for the last time.

Thanks Snowshoe. Onto Mont Sainte Anne for the final round of 2023.

After the spectacle of the downhill racing the U23 and Elite XCO races carried on the hype as we witnessed four incredible races with riders pushing the limits on the greasy Snowshoe course.The U23 Men kicked off the day of racing as Carter Woods and Adrien Boichis kept the speeds high as they were unmatched at the front of the race. Adrien Boichis tried to topple Carter Woods in the final lap but after two failed attacks it was the Canadian rider who powered ahead to cross the line 15 seconds ahead. Next up was the U23 Women and once again Samara Maxwell delivered a dominant performance taking the lead in lap two and never looking back. Samara piloted her new Rocrider race bike to the top step of the podium with Ronja Blöchlinger crossing the line over a minute back. The top five riders were split by a huge four minutes and 19 seconds.Laura Stigger was unstoppable in Snowshoe as she created a six-second gap on lap two before riding away from the chasing group to secure her first World Cup XCO win. Laura Stigger rode a near-perfect race to master the tough course and stay ahead of challenges from the world's best. Loana Lecomte tried her best to close the gap with the margin shrinking to just 16 seconds at the mid-point on the final lap, but it would prove just too much as the French racer settled for 2nd place. Martina Berta was at the sharp end for all six laps as she wrapped up the penultimate round of the season in third.What a ride from Jordan Sarrou as he fended off attacks throughout the race before winning a final showdown against Nino Schurter to win in Snowshoe. Jordan Sarrou played a smart race as he remained close to the front allowing him to charge past Luca Schwarzbauer when he punctured on lap five. Jordan faced a last-lap battle but came out victorious for his first win in 2023. Nino Schurter had a great day in 2nd as he led a trio of Swiss racers filling out the top four.The 2023 series now heads to Canada for the final round of the season.