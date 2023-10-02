Photo Epic: Snowshoe XC World Cup 2023

After the spectacle of the downhill racing the U23 and Elite XCO races carried on the hype as we witnessed four incredible races with riders pushing the limits on the greasy Snowshoe course.
The U23 Men kicked off the day of racing as Carter Woods and Adrien Boichis kept the speeds high as they were unmatched at the front of the race. Adrien Boichis tried to topple Carter Woods in the final lap but after two failed attacks it was the Canadian rider who powered ahead to cross the line 15 seconds ahead. Next up was the U23 Women and once again Samara Maxwell delivered a dominant performance taking the lead in lap two and never looking back. Samara piloted her new Rocrider race bike to the top step of the podium with Ronja Blöchlinger crossing the line over a minute back. The top five riders were split by a huge four minutes and 19 seconds.
Laura Stigger was unstoppable in Snowshoe as she created a six-second gap on lap two before riding away from the chasing group to secure her first World Cup XCO win. Laura Stigger rode a near-perfect race to master the tough course and stay ahead of challenges from the world's best. Loana Lecomte tried her best to close the gap with the margin shrinking to just 16 seconds at the mid-point on the final lap, but it would prove just too much as the French racer settled for 2nd place. Martina Berta was at the sharp end for all six laps as she wrapped up the penultimate round of the season in third.
What a ride from Jordan Sarrou as he fended off attacks throughout the race before winning a final showdown against Nino Schurter to win in Snowshoe. Jordan Sarrou played a smart race as he remained close to the front allowing him to charge past Luca Schwarzbauer when he punctured on lap five. Jordan faced a last-lap battle but came out victorious for his first win in 2023. Nino Schurter had a great day in 2nd as he led a trio of Swiss racers filling out the top four.
The 2023 series now heads to Canada for the final round of the season.