Photo Epic: Sore Lousãs - Qualifying Lousa World Cup DH 2020

Oct 29, 2020
by Nathan Hughes  



Lous was stuck in the cloud for the majority of the day.
Qualifying Photo Epic
Sore Lousãs
Lousã DH World Cup Round 3
Words & Photography by Nathan Hughes & Andy Vathis


Photo Epic presented by Five Ten



Two days into the action and still with three hard days in the saddle looming ahead, racers need to hang tough and keep their eyes on the prize and the light at the end of the tunnel. That light is quite possibly a flashing red-alert for a long winter of Covid lockdown, so let's appreciate our good fortune in getting to see this one out. It's certainly shaping up to be one fine way to sign off the short-lived 2020 race season. The Lousã course has been shape-shifting before racer's very eyes. Lines in the soft dirt continue to distort and break down or build up at an unprecedented rate under duress from an overload of fast moving rubber. What might have been the line of choice for the podium yesterday is perhaps tomorrow’s big time-sapping pitfall, a flat tyre or a crash. There's a lot to think about all the way down this 'true racer's' track.

The inside line always holds strongest appeal, but naturally, to make it work in your favour will take bicycle heroics. These line-choice dilemmas are old school. Maybe that's why we have Myriam Nicole and Tracey Hannah on top in the women’s and Minnaar and Thirion sharking for a podium or better in the men’s. What about Loris Vergier you say? Well the 24 year old Frenchman simply appears to be the fastest off-road pedal biker on the planet right now, whatever the course, whatever the conditions. Maybe Reece Wilson would have something to say about that, maybe Amaury Pierron too, but then there's also a pack of hungry race wolves ready to prove the theory wrong tomorrow morning as we charge head-on into the first race of two here in Portugal. Bring the action.




Very moody mornings so far lower down on course.
Very moody mornings so far lower down on course.

Monika Hrastnik delving deep into the misty last forest section.
Monika Hrastnik delving deep into the misty last forest section.

Camille Ballanche parked up to figure out yet another steep inside line.
Camille Balanche parked up to figure out yet another steep inside line.

Tahnee Seagrave back in the mix after qualies. Third place today and hoping to better than tomorrow.
Tahnee Seagrave back in the mix after qualies. Third place today and hoping to better than tomorrow.

A small dose of sun for qualies but more to come for finals and race 2
Lousa was stuck in the cloud for the majority of the day, but was finally released to qualie runs.

Luca Shaw will look to shut down his team mates tomorrow and if not just join in the Syndicate podium party.
Luca Shaw will look to shut down his teammates tomorrow and if not, just join in the Syndicate podium party.

5th place for Loic Bruni and more than 3 seconds to shave to be in contention for the win tomorrow.
5th place for Loic Bruni and more than 3 seconds to shave to be in contention for the win tomorrow.

Unlucky number 13 might be playing a little role here for Danny Hart finishing outside the top 10 in qualies.
Unlucky number 13 might be playing a little role here for Danny Hart, finishing outside the top 10 in qualies.

Baptiste Pierron looking good and going hard on the bike as we ve come to expect.
Baptiste Pierron looking good and going hard on the bike, as we've come to expect.

Ben Cathro creating in-depth track side content for your viewing pleasure.
Ben Cathro creating in-depth trackside content for your viewing pleasure.

Well something ain t right.
Well something ain't right.

Another big spill for Elenora Farina is definitely sign of how hard she wants this. The rutted road gap landing was causing problems for a few of the top women and also caused an explosive crash for Hoffmann.just before qualies.
Another big spill for Elenora Farina is definitely sign of how much she wants this. The rutted road gap landing was causing problems for a few of the top women and also caused an explosive crash for Hoffman just before qualies.

No doubt on of the most beautiful tracks we ve been lucky to have a World Cup at.
No doubt on of the most beautiful tracks we've been lucky to have a World Cup at.

She may very well be retiring after these two rounds here in Portugal but Tracey Hannah isn t going out without going all in.
She may very well be retiring after these two rounds here in Portugal, but Tracey Hannah isn't going out without going all in.

Marine Cabirou has time to find if she wants hang on to her beloved number one plate.

Schralping one of the more tenacious turns of the track.

What a ride from Portuguese junior Goncalo Bendeira snatching the top qualie spot off favourite Oisin O Callaghan.
What a ride from Portuguese junior, Goncalo Bendeira, snatching the top qualie spot off favourite Oisin O'Callaghan.

Nina Hoffmann isn t having the easiest week so far trying to tame this track. There is enough debris sticking out of the countless ruts ready to grab hold of anything out of line.
Nina Hoffmann isn't having the easiest week so far trying to tame this track. There is debris sticking out of the countless ruts ready to grab hold of anything out of line.

Myriam Nicole checking out the deteriorating track in hopes to find ways to further improve her time over the rest of the women s field.
Myriam Nicole checking out the deteriorating track in hopes to find ways to further improve her time over the rest of the women's field.

Uncharacteristic result for Oisin O Callaghan coming into second place. The Junior Men s battle is alive and well.
Uncharacteristic result for Oisin O'Callaghan coming into second place. The Junior Men's battle is alive and well.

Luca Shaw has taken his time to get back to the danger level he was sniffing around at throughout the 2018-19 seasons. Third today.
Luca Shaw has taken his time to get back to the danger level he was sniffing around at throughout the 2018-19 seasons. Third today.

Troy Brosnan digging into an inner bern shaped purely by bicycle.
Troy Brosnan digging into an inner bern shaped purely by bicycle.

Dakotah Norton is proving well his talents go far beyond good style with another top 10 run.
Dakotah Norton is proving well his talents go far beyond good style with another top 10 run.

Series leader Leona Pierrini in second place today but with time to find for the big show tomorrow
Series leader, Leona Pierrini, in second place today but with time to find for the big show tomorrow,

Finn Iles in touch as ever 3.85 adrift in 8th spot.
Finn Iles in touch as ever, 3.85 adrift in 8th spot.

Thibaut Daprela pipped his senior team mate for a podium-esque 5th place.
Young gun, Thibaut Daprela pipped his senior team mate for a podium-esque 5th place.

Myriam Nicole back in poll position for tomorrow after a near 5 second advantage this afternoon.
Myriam Nicole back in poll position for tomorrow after a near 5 second advantage this afternoon.

Aina Gonzalez Grimau slotting into third today yet still 16 seconds back from Chappaz.
Aina Gonzalez Grimau slotting into third today yet still 16 seconds back from Chappaz.

No repeat of yesterday s fastest lap of the day but 4th will do nicely for the Goat.
No repeat of yesterday's fastest lap of the day, but 4th will do nicely for the Goat.

Kade Edwards getting pitted in the Lous dirt.
Kade Edwards getting pitted deep in the LousÃ£ dirt.

Laryne Chappaz taking a 12.9 second junior women s victory in the rainbow stripes.
Lauryne Chappaz taking a 12.9 second junior women's victory in her rainbow stripes.

Eleventh for the privateer in green Phil Atwill.
Eleventh for the privateer in green, Phil Atwill.

The dirty shoulder tells the story for Mille Johnset. She s wasn t the only one to hit the deck today.
The dirty shoulder tells the tale for Mille Johnset. She's wasn't the only one to hit the deck today.

A top 20 won t be enough for AG in finals. Does he have more wizardry up his sleeves
A top 20 won't be enough for AG in finals. Does he have more wizardry up his sleeves?

Pretty in pink. Remi Thirion is still going fast and he doesn t care who knows about it. 6th for qualies.
Pretty in pink. Remi Thirion is still going fast and he doesn't care who knows about it. 6th for qualies.

San Diego shredder Dante Silva hitting second place in the junior men.
San Diego shredder, Dante Silva, hitting second place in the junior men.

Thibaut Daprela continues to impress. Seventh today and you know he s not done yet.
Thibaut Daprela continues to impress. Seventh today and you know he's not done yet.

Matt Walker matching his plate in qualies. Could this be his race He s one of two to stay within the four minute mark.
Matt Walker matching his plate in qualies. Could this be his race? He's one of two to stay within the four minute mark.

Matt Walker is absolutely on one the closest to reach Loris Vergier s back wheel.
Walker is absolutely on one; the closest to reach Loris Vergier's back wheel.

Aubergines on top. Series leader Loris Vergier kept the racing elite humble once again with a 3 59.48
Aubergines on top. Series leader, Loris Vergier, kept the racing elite humble once again with a commanding 3:59.48.

And just like that the scene is set for one helluva finals days tomorrow.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Lousa World Cup Dh 2020 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 37 Rampage Bikes?
108460 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
62045 views
18 Hardtails From Round 3 of the Southern Enduro Series
54975 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
48337 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's Commencal Meta AM
36325 views
Results: Timed Training - Lousa World Cup DH 2020
32992 views
Video: Friday Fails #141
30062 views
Öhlins Updates TTXAir Platform with New Single Can TTX1Air
28834 views

9 Comments

  • 1 0
 Does anyone know what's attached to Nicole's & Daprela's forks?
  • 1 0
 Looks like a shockwiz or something, records fork performance for tuning purposes.
  • 1 0
 Dante Silva was 3rd not 2nd. But go USA ! ????????
  • 1 0
 Luca looking dangerous in the all black kit!
  • 1 0
 Looks the shizzle...
  • 1 3
 Shralping......the word cyclist that mountain bike use...... Please keep Dh racing sacred and keep this word away from it
  • 1 0
 It means shredding and ripping at the same time bro.
  • 1 0
 Not a huge fan of pitted though. It means surfing a barrel. Hard to apply it to biking. Your not really in a barrel of water while mountain biking.
  • 1 0
 Schralp, and what are you saying?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.015026
Mobile Version of Website