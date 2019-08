Navigating the flat grass turns at high speed was tricky.

Joey Gough takes 3rd place

Casey Brown fresh off a whip-off podium and finding herself on the gas again.

Jordy Scott throws a toboggan on her winning run.

Casey Brown on her way to a second-place finish

The ladies had a bit of bad luck and were battling strong winds the entire competition. A select few decided to push through.

Powering out of the start gate. It's time for the men's finals.

Kyle Straight through the grass corners

McCaul and Reynolds pitted through the turns

Garret Mechem

After the first step up the course transitioned onto the grass for a couple of hundred yards.

Spin to win

Flat grass corners and micro knobby tires. How does Lamoine keep traction?

Sam Reynolds laying out a big backflip.

Garret Mechem backflip one foot can and crossing the line with a .75 lead over Billy Meaclem

Tomas Lamoine walking to the start gate

Tom Van Steenbergen goes for broke against Ropelato with a cork 720.

Clif Bar providing the goods times.

Full extension on the tuck no hander flip.

Martin Soderstrom looking to take the overall win for the season.

360 Tailwhip over the last jump.

Matt Jones and Adrien Laron do battle but Laron will advance to the next round

Soderstrom, a veteran in the sport, uses his locked-down tail whips to his advantage.

Bas on the white course.

Kade Edwards is usually racing World Cup, but occasionally he likes to get upside down.

Martin Soderstrom uses his bag of tricks to advance into the next round.

Daryl Brown going up against the legend, Gregg Watts.

Ropelato absolutely on fire this week taking yet another win.

Your Speed & Style podium

Martin Soderstrom takes the Speed and Style World Championship.

David Godziek warming up the crowd.

Super man indian air.

Rogatkin wins it with an X-up twister.

We are back on Blackcomb mountain this evening for the Speed & Style Championships. A new challenging course has been scratched into the hillside and all the heavy hitters have come out to see where they stand. The Ladies category was stricken with injuries and high winds forcing organizers to go to a time trial format. However, the winds died down and the men were set for a great night of racing.