Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 27, 2024
by Izzy Lidsky  

photo
Photo Epic

Speed and Style

Crankworx Whistler 2024

Words & Photography // Cam Mackenzie & Izzy Lidsky

Speed & Style is always a fan favorite because of its dynamic and high speed nature, combining two disciplines to put the best riders to the test against one another. Half dual slalom, racers start in a gate on side by side tracks and race to the finish before switching sides of the course. The style aspect comes in on two trick jumps where riders are then scored on how much steeze they can throw into a slalom run. The trick is really how fast they're able to come out of these tricks and stay ahead of their opponents.

Known for being a queen of both speed and style, Caroline Buchanan took the win in the women's category after going head to head with Jordy Scott and throwing a nice big sui off the bottom trick jump. Ex-racer turned slopestyle athlete David Lieb dialed into his diverse set of skills and took the win on the men's side after going head to head with Garret Mechem. Full results are available here.

photo
Caroline Buchanan looking fast out of the start gate.

photo
Garret Mechem and Dillon Butcher being as fast and stylish as possible.

photo
Mechem getting ahead of Butcher in the last jump.

photo
Honestly seems like kind of a sketchy idea but that's just me...

photo
What do you think it's like when they make eye contact mid-air?

photo
Style points for scaring people on the lift.


photo
Buchanan setting up for her winning trick.

photo
Speed & Style is a real head turner.

photo
The 'style' part doesn't make it less motion blur heaven.

photo
Spot the landing, not the giant faces on the SRAM booth!

photo
Jon Simek takes on Garret Mechem in the semi-finals.

photo
Although he was eventually eliminated by Mechem, Simek made a strong showing.

photo
Maybe they just look too close for comfort in photos?

photo
Lieb & Mechem putting those race skills to the test.

photo
Buchanan kept her speed against Scott through every part of the course.

photo
Lieb triumphant post race.

photo
Podium champagne can't taste that good or they wouldn't spray it everywhere.

photo
The 2024 Crankworx Speed & Style podium.


