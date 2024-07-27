Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Caroline Buchanan looking fast out of the start gate.

Garret Mechem and Dillon Butcher being as fast and stylish as possible.

Mechem getting ahead of Butcher in the last jump.

Honestly seems like kind of a sketchy idea but that's just me...

What do you think it's like when they make eye contact mid-air?

Style points for scaring people on the lift.

Buchanan setting up for her winning trick.

Speed & Style is a real head turner.

The 'style' part doesn't make it less motion blur heaven.

Spot the landing, not the giant faces on the SRAM booth!

Jon Simek takes on Garret Mechem in the semi-finals.

Although he was eventually eliminated by Mechem, Simek made a strong showing.

Maybe they just look too close for comfort in photos?

Lieb & Mechem putting those race skills to the test.

Buchanan kept her speed against Scott through every part of the course.

Lieb triumphant post race.

Podium champagne can't taste that good or they wouldn't spray it everywhere.

The 2024 Crankworx Speed & Style podium.