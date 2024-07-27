Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Speed & Style is always a fan favorite because of its dynamic and high speed nature, combining two disciplines to put the best riders to the test against one another. Half dual slalom, racers start in a gate on side by side tracks and race to the finish before switching sides of the course. The style aspect comes in on two trick jumps where riders are then scored on how much steeze they can throw into a slalom run. The trick is really how fast they're able to come out of these tricks and stay ahead of their opponents.
Known for being a queen of both speed and style, Caroline Buchanan took the win in the women's category after going head to head with Jordy Scott and throwing a nice big sui off the bottom trick jump. Ex-racer turned slopestyle athlete David Lieb dialed into his diverse set of skills and took the win on the men's side after going head to head with Garret Mechem. Full results are available here.