Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Cairns 2022

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

Bas Van Steenbergen

Garret Mechem

Harriet Burbidge Smith and Martha Gill ready to drop

Garret Mechem and Daniel Ferri side by side.

Jordy Scott and Harriett Burbidge Smith

Vaea Verbeeck and Caroline Buchanan are in sync with the tricks.

Tomas Lemoine and Matt Begg

Vaea Verbeeck and Harriet Burbidge Smith took the gold medal down to the final run.

Garret Mechem and Tomas Lemoine brought some big tricks to finals.

Tomas Lemoine makes it three wins in a row this year.

1st: Tomas Lemoine, Harriet Burbidge Smith, 2nd: Garret Mechem, Vaea Verbeeck, 3rd Caroline Buchanan, Antony Messere

Crankworx Cairns continues with the Speed & Style kicking off the main events of the week. Taking the first home win for Australian riders Harriet Burbidge-Smith fought hard through the heats to beat Vaea Verbeeck in the final run to take the gold medal. Alonside Haz on the top step, a seemingly unstoppable force in the discipline. Tomas Lemoine almost didn’t make the trip to Cairns, as he has been rehabbing an injury. His win today is his ninth win in the discipline since 2017, including three for three this year.The course they won on was a joint effort by Elevate Trail Building and Flux Trail. At 285 meters long (per track), it featured a variety of speed, technicality, and air time. It was made up of seven berms, a shark fin, and two jumps (6.5m gap - 2.85m high). Other notable features included a berm section, shark fin on/off, rock garden, and banked half pipe turnsTomas Lemoine (FRA) // Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)Garret Mechem (USA) // Vaea Verbeeck (CAN)Anthony Messere (CAN) // Caroline Buchanan (AUS)After today, Verbeeck now pushes to the top of the Queen of Crankworx standings, while Lemoine solidifies his lead. Check out all the action below.