Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Cairns 2022

Oct 6, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Caroline Buchanan Vaea Verbeeck
Photo Epic
SPEED & STYLE
Cairns, Australia
Photography by Clint Trahan, Words by Crankworx

Crankworx Cairns continues with the Speed & Style kicking off the main events of the week. Taking the first home win for Australian riders Harriet Burbidge-Smith fought hard through the heats to beat Vaea Verbeeck in the final run to take the gold medal. Alonside Haz on the top step, a seemingly unstoppable force in the discipline. Tomas Lemoine almost didn’t make the trip to Cairns, as he has been rehabbing an injury. His win today is his ninth win in the discipline since 2017, including three for three this year.

The course they won on was a joint effort by Elevate Trail Building and Flux Trail. At 285 meters long (per track), it featured a variety of speed, technicality, and air time. It was made up of seven berms, a shark fin, and two jumps (6.5m gap - 2.85m high). Other notable features included a berm section, shark fin on/off, rock garden, and banked half pipe turns

1st. Tomas Lemoine (FRA) // Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)
2nd. Garret Mechem (USA) // Vaea Verbeeck (CAN)
3rd. Anthony Messere (CAN) // Caroline Buchanan (AUS)

After today, Verbeeck now pushes to the top of the Queen of Crankworx standings, while Lemoine solidifies his lead. Check out all the action below.

Vaea Verbeeck

Bas Van Steenbergen
Bas Van Steenbergen

Garret Mechem
Garret Mechem

Harriet Burbidge Smith martha gill
Harriet Burbidge Smith and Martha Gill ready to drop

Bas Van Steenbergen

Garret Mechem Daniel Ferri
Garret Mechem and Daniel Ferri side by side.

Tomas Lemoine Matt Begg

Jordy Scott Harriett Burbidge Smith
Jordy Scott and Harriett Burbidge Smith


Vaea Verbeeck Caroline Buchanan
Vaea Verbeeck and Caroline Buchanan are in sync with the tricks.

Jordy Scott Harriett Burbidge Smith

Tomas Lemoine Matt Begg
Tomas Lemoine and Matt Begg

Vaea Verbeeck Harriet Burbidge Smith
Vaea Verbeeck and Harriet Burbidge Smith took the gold medal down to the final run.

Harriet Burbidge Smith

Garret Mechem Tomas Lemoine
Garret Mechem and Tomas Lemoine brought some big tricks to finals.

Garret Mechem Tomas Lemoine
Tomas Lemoine makes it three wins in a row this year.

1st Tomas Lemoine Harriet Burbidge Smith 2nd Garret Mechem Vaea Verbeeck 3rd Caroline Buchanan Antony Messere
1st: Tomas Lemoine, Harriet Burbidge Smith, 2nd: Garret Mechem, Vaea Verbeeck, 3rd Caroline Buchanan, Antony Messere

1st Tomas Lemoine Harriet Burbidge Smith 2nd Garret Mechem Vaea Verbeeck 3rd Caroline Buchanan Antony Messere


